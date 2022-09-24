ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down

AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Harry Styles begins residency at Austin's Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center is only about five months old, but it is about to be "Harry's House" for the next week!. Harry Styles fans don't want to miss the star's six-night residency. There was major excitement on social media the day it was announced he would be performing almost a week's worth of shows in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Things are taking off in Taylor!

TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including members of the Hollywood elite. Taylor, Texas, is considered a "film friendly city," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor.
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

More than 90% of restaurants in Texas have raised prices. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — If you have gone out to eat recently, you may have noticed you are paying more for your meal. The Texas Restaurant Association said 92% of restaurants in Texas have increased prices for menu items over the past three years. They said this is due to rising food and supply costs, increasing employee pay, and other price increases created by the current economy.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Austin area sees median rent cost almost double in a year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites, get ready to open your wallets because Austin saw the largest increase in rent across the U.S. in the last year, according to a new study. A new report from Dwellsy, a rental market search website, found that the Austin area saw an increase of 86% in the cost of monthly rent in the time period of August 2021 to August 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke launches 'college tour' at UT Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke launched his "College Tour" across Texas at the University of Texas at Austin Monday morning. The Democratic candidate for governor kicked off the event at UT's LBJ Presidential Library at 10 a.m. O'Rourke says the tour serves as an opportunity for young people, including students, to get registered to vote before the Oct. 11 registration deadline.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Eanes ISD postpones annual 'Banned Book Week' lesson following concerns

AUSTIN, Texas — Eanes ISD has postponed the annual "Banned Book Week" at Hill Country Middle School after the district said parents and administration were concerned about the debatable topic. "There's a lot of scrutiny of library books now," said Eanes ISD Superintendent Jeff Arnett. "It's a very debatable...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hawaiian Airlines offering chance to win trip to Hawaii through scavenger hunt

AUSTIN, Texas — Pack your bags and your sunscreen because Hawaiian Airlines is offering the chance to win a free trip to Hawaii if participants win a scavenger hunt!. Hawaiian Airlines is "bringing the window seat to Austin" through a two-day interactive scavenger hunt, its press release states. This comes a year and a half after Hawaiian Airlines began its nonstop service to Honolulu in April 2021 from Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Meryl Streep honors Robert De Niro at Austin gala

AUSTIN, Texas — Hollywood superstars Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep made a special appearance at the University of Texas Harry Ransom Center on Saturday night. The actors were on the UT campus for “A Celebration of Film,” celebrating the center’s 65th anniversary and a new endowment in honor of De Niro that was announced in June and will focus on film history preservation. Memorabilia from De Niro, including scripts, costumes and props, are on exhibit at the Harry Ransom Center.
AUSTIN, TX

