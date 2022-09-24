Read full article on original website
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Chris Bosch Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
How an Argentinian migrant brought one of the first tango classes to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas continues to grow and become more diverse every day. As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we wanted to highlight one Latina who has brought a little bit of Argentinian spice to East Austin. Monica Caivano, the co-founder of Esquina Tango, began...
Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down
AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Esquina Tango brings Argentinian dance to Austin
Esquina Tango has been bringing Latin dance to East Austin for the last 16 years. KVUE's Pamela Comme has the story.
Harry Styles begins residency at Austin's Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center is only about five months old, but it is about to be "Harry's House" for the next week!. Harry Styles fans don't want to miss the star's six-night residency. There was major excitement on social media the day it was announced he would be performing almost a week's worth of shows in Austin.
Things are taking off in Taylor!
TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including members of the Hollywood elite. Taylor, Texas, is considered a "film friendly city," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor.
Food forests cropping up in Austin to help assist with food insecurity
As a way to stop food insecurity in Austin, food forests are being set up to allow community members to get produce for free. KVUE's Pamela Comme explains.
Hays County man in running for the title of Best Mullet in America
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Hays County man is hoping to win the title of Best Mullet in America at the USA Mullet Championships. Brandon Hernandez is still in the running for best mullet in the men's open division. There were 450 contestants in the division and now Hernandez,...
Food forests throughout Central Texas helping increase sustainability, decrease food insecurity
LOCKHART, Texas — The City of Austin's new State of the Food System report looks at the city's food system and things that can be changed to help fight food insecurity and help residents live sustainably. One of the ways that the City is trying to curb food insecurity...
More than 90% of restaurants in Texas have raised prices. Here's why
AUSTIN, Texas — If you have gone out to eat recently, you may have noticed you are paying more for your meal. The Texas Restaurant Association said 92% of restaurants in Texas have increased prices for menu items over the past three years. They said this is due to rising food and supply costs, increasing employee pay, and other price increases created by the current economy.
UT Austin admitted its largest first-time freshman class for fall 2022
With more than 9,100 first-time freshmen students admitted, UT has hit an all-time high in student population. KVUE's Dominique Newland explains.
Austin Energy sending crews to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian relief
Austin Energy is sending some of their crews to Florida to help with electrical support for Hurricane Ian. KVUE's Natalie Haddad has more.
Report: Austin area sees median rent cost almost double in a year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites, get ready to open your wallets because Austin saw the largest increase in rent across the U.S. in the last year, according to a new study. A new report from Dwellsy, a rental market search website, found that the Austin area saw an increase of 86% in the cost of monthly rent in the time period of August 2021 to August 2022.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke launches 'college tour' at UT Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke launched his "College Tour" across Texas at the University of Texas at Austin Monday morning. The Democratic candidate for governor kicked off the event at UT's LBJ Presidential Library at 10 a.m. O'Rourke says the tour serves as an opportunity for young people, including students, to get registered to vote before the Oct. 11 registration deadline.
Eanes ISD postpones annual 'Banned Book Week' lesson following concerns
AUSTIN, Texas — Eanes ISD has postponed the annual "Banned Book Week" at Hill Country Middle School after the district said parents and administration were concerned about the debatable topic. "There's a lot of scrutiny of library books now," said Eanes ISD Superintendent Jeff Arnett. "It's a very debatable...
Vincent's on the Lake closing due to 'economic conditions and low water levels'
AUSTIN, Texas — Vincent's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant and events venue on Lake Travis, will be closing at the end of the week. In a Facebook post last week, the restaurant cited the economy and low water levels as reasons for shutting its doors. "I’m afraid it’s...
Hawaiian Airlines offering chance to win trip to Hawaii through scavenger hunt
AUSTIN, Texas — Pack your bags and your sunscreen because Hawaiian Airlines is offering the chance to win a free trip to Hawaii if participants win a scavenger hunt!. Hawaiian Airlines is "bringing the window seat to Austin" through a two-day interactive scavenger hunt, its press release states. This comes a year and a half after Hawaiian Airlines began its nonstop service to Honolulu in April 2021 from Austin.
Austin creates corporation that could nearly double proposed affordable housing projects
AUSTIN, Texas — This Thursday, the Austin Affordable Housing Public Facilities Corporation will meet for the first time to discuss seven different project proposals that include affordable housing. The group, formed in April and made up of the Austin City Council and Mayor Steve Adler, will work on securing...
One year later, residents say conditions have improved at The Standard at Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in November 2021. There's supposed to be no place like home – but last August, residents at The Standard at Austin apartment complex in West Campus said their home was no place they wanted to be. "I know...
Get Out Girl Surf and Paddle Jam raises money for mental health while empowering women
AUSTIN, Texas — The Get Out Girl Surf and Paddle Jam is an all-female fundraising event to not only help empower women and girls, but to raise money to promote positive mental health through the outdoors. For the ninth year in a row, the Get Out Girl Surf and...
Meryl Streep honors Robert De Niro at Austin gala
AUSTIN, Texas — Hollywood superstars Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep made a special appearance at the University of Texas Harry Ransom Center on Saturday night. The actors were on the UT campus for “A Celebration of Film,” celebrating the center’s 65th anniversary and a new endowment in honor of De Niro that was announced in June and will focus on film history preservation. Memorabilia from De Niro, including scripts, costumes and props, are on exhibit at the Harry Ransom Center.
