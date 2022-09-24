Read full article on original website
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
Bengals Film Breakdown: Trey Hendrickson vs Terron Armstead Will Be a Battle on Thursday Night Football
Trey Hendrickson played the best game of his career this past Sunday against the New York Jets. It may not have been the greatest competition, but he was able to generate a ton of pressure against Joe Flacco resulting in three sacks and three forced fumbles. He goes from facing...
Wagner Seahawks Scouting Report
Syracuse football is set to host FCS Wagner on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are five things to know about the Seahawks entering the matchup. In three games to date, Wagner has given up at least 370 yards of total offense and 27 points in each. In fact, the Seahawks defense has allowed over 540 yards and 48 points in two of its three games. The issue has not been one sided either. Rutgers threw for over 250 yards and ran for over 320 in a 66-7 win. Fordham threw for over 380 yards and ran for over 161 in a 48-31 win. In fact, Wagner has only two sacks and three forced turnovers on the season. Linebacker Tre Vallar leads the team in tackles with 20, while defensive lineman Titus Leo leads the team with 5.5 tackles for loss.
After Quiet Rookie Season, Richie Grant Rewarding Falcons’ Patience
It was 4th-and-18, and the Atlanta Falcons defense needed to make one more play to get the team its first win of the season. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith dropped back to pass, was forced to evade the pocket following pressure from defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and uncorked a bullet towards receiver Tyler Lockett.
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shows Poise Under Pressure in Win vs. Chiefs
Any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts proved that on Sunday, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win is the first for the Colts on the year, and brings them to 1-1-1, second in the AFC South. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Colts were able to grind it out and found a way to win in the end.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Is New NFL YAC King
The Detroit Lions have found themselves a gem in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. With renewed goals for his second season in the National Football League, the talented wideout has become the yards after catch leader among all wideouts after three weeks. In 2022, St. Brown has amassed 141 yards...
Patriots-Ravens Snap Counts: Parker Comes Alive, Rise of Wise
FOXBORO — Following their 37-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in a performance which featured both promising and disappointing moments, there are plenty of...
‘He’s Understanding His Role’: How Devin Lloyd Is Playing Like a Top Linebacker Thus Far
When the Jacksonville Jaguars took Devin Lloyd with the No. 27 overall pick last April, they did so with the intention of him becoming an impact player on the defense for years to come. Through three games it is evident that the Jaguars made the right choice. In only three...
Week 4 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Welcome to this week's wide receiver rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable WRs from this Week 4 list. After missing last week’s game with a knee issue, Meyers may sit out in his matchup against the Packers. I gave him almost full projections until New England releases their practice reports this week.
O’Donnell Earns Rare Special Teams Award for Packers Punter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time in a decade, a Green Bay Packers punter was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Pat O’Donnell earned that honor on Wednesday for his work in the Week 3 victory at Tampa Bay. O’Donnell punted seven times against...
Syndication: The Record
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals…
Texans Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr. Crack CBS Sports Top Rookies List
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are winless at the start of the 2022 campaign, but Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. have been bright spots for the organization. According to CBS Sports, the Texans have two of the five best rookies entering Week 4 of the regular season. Pitre...
Hines Ward Puts Blame on Steelers Players, Not Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- During an appearance on the North Shore Drive Podcast with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Adam Bittner, former Steelers receiver Hines Ward talked about what he thinks is at the root of the offenses' slow start. Ward didn't blame offensive coordinator Matt Canada, like many fans have, for the 18...
