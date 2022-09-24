ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
The Spun

The X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For Mac Jones

The New England Patriots got some good news on quarterback Mac Jones following Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, x-rays on Jones' ankle came back negative. His ankle will continue to be evaluated throughout the next week. There was some concern among the fanbase...
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win

Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Black Alternate Helmets Dates Revealed

Eagles Fans all around the Delaware Valley are reacting to the Philadelphia Eagles’ new alternate helmet that they will wear in three games this season. The team announcded during the summer they would wear the new black helmet for one season, and it will be replaced with a Kelly Green helmet in 2023.
The Advocate & Democrat

Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year's 76ers

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
NBC Sports

Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
Why the NFL has drastically changed its tune on Jalen Hurts

This team is legit. The Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC, at least that’s how it is looking so far. They are the team to beat for a few reasons. Their defense is stout. They can play with anyone, and they can do it all. There isn’t a team they can’t defend, as far as I’m concerned. Just ask the Commanders offensive line, as they gave up nine sacks to this Eagles’ defense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ex-Giants Pro Bowler angrily gives Eagles serious props

It's never easy to accept that a player or team you've always disliked is having a good year. Imagine having to admit that the Cowboys are good. Gross, right?. But sometimes facts are facts, and that was the case on Monday when NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' was discussing which team seems to be the most complete in the league through three weeks.
