wnypapers.com
Intandem holds annual Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament
One hundred golfers participated in Intandem’s first Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament Monday, Sept. 12, at Niagara Frontier Golf Club. More than $30,000 was raised at the event. The tournament honors Cecconi, whom the organization said “is not only a longtime friend and supporter, but he played an integral...
erienewsnow.com
Wine Fest Wraps Up in North East
Sunday was the final day for the 41st annual Wine Fest in Gibson Park, North East. Despite the rain, wineries, local vendors and customers still braved the elements for the final afternoon. Local vendors said the warmer weather on Saturday brought more people out, but they still saw people out...
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle State Park Announce Seasonal Hours
Presque Isle State Park officials announced that beginning Saturday, October 1st, Presque Isle State Park will be closed at 9 p.m. Park officials said no parking will be permitted on the park after sundown. However, visitors are allowed to take an evening drive around the park, but they still should...
erienewsnow.com
Plans Underway To Restore Jamestown’s Tallest Building
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As part of a $40 million dollar project, work to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building is underway. “Some housing, some affordable housing, so there will be a mix of housing,” explained Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk. “There will be a boutique hotel as part of the building and then the rest of it will be commercial space. There may be some professional office type space, but the first floor will be all retail, restaurant, that type of commercial use.”
Passenger killed in Chautauqua County crash
The accident is under investigation.
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
chautauquatoday.com
Signficant Lake Effect Rainfall Expected in Chautauqua County Through Midweek
Parts of Western New York, including Chautauqua County, should see some significant rainfall over the next few days. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says a low pressure system will stall Sunday night over southern Ontario and linger over the area. In addition to the rain from that system, Hitchcock says it will be cool enough to produce periods of lake effect rain through Wednesday, with as much as four inches possible...
Heavy flooding closes down parts of west Erie County
In west Erie County, flooding resulted in a portion of Route 18 between Cross Station Road and Messenger Road being closed. Route 5 near Route 215 had damage from flash flooding and eastbound traffic had to be re-routed. A.F. Dobler Hose and Springfield Volunteer Fire Company also responded to multiple flooded basements with water needing […]
Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?
Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking […]
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
wnynewsnow.com
Urban Deer Population Discussion Continues, One Year Later
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A year after Jamestown lawmakers voted down a plan that would have okayed a controlled hunt to help control the urban deer population, discussion on what to continues. Within the past year, many residents have come forward and sought Jamestown City Council members...
Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital
An overnight accident in Warren County sent 4 people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported car hitting a tree along Route 957 in Pine Grove Township. According to reports, the driver fell asleep at wheel and hit a tree, injuring three other […]
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
Erie SWAT responds to house on Perry Street; road blocked off
Erie Police and the Erie SWAT team have responded to reports of shots fired in the 2400 block of Perry Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Fontaine Glenn was live from the scene with more information. The situation is actively happening in the 2400 block of Perry Street. There is heavy […]
yourdailylocal.com
3 Teens Among 4 Injured in Saturday Crash
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Three teens were among four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 957 early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to a release from PSP-Warren, a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on 957 at 2:15 a.m. when the 16-year-old male driver fell asleep. The truck left the south side of the roadway, police said, struck a ditch and two trees before coming to rest.
Warren Co. leader should ditch performance politics and focus on real education issues | Letter
Warren County Commissioner Director Jason Sarnoski on Sept. 15 announced comments were open on a one-question “survey” regarding a Parental Bill of Rights on health and physical education standards. So our county commissioner director is putting together a group of leaders and educational professionals to craft this document...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Hit by Vehicle, Hospitalized in North East Township
A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in North East Township on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Loomis St. near Pleasant Valley Dr. around 5:36 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was dressed in dark clothing and walking in the middle...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Group Helps Feed The Homeless
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – It’s no secret the homeless population in the city of Jamestown is on the rise. One local group is stepping up to lend a hand, providing lunch to those in need. Right now, leaders in Jamestown are working on a plan to...
