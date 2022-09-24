ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

TVGuide.com

Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More

It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
ETOnline.com

'The Watcher' Debuts Chilling Trailer for True-Crime Stalker Series Starring Naomi Watts

Following the recent debut of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy is back with another true-crime scripted drama called The Watcher. On Saturday, during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streaming platform debuted the first, chilling trailer for the stalker series starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and Mia Farrow.
UPI News

Lisa Kudrow, more join Taika Waititi 'Time Bandits' series

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that the streaming service has cast its Time Bandits adaptation. Lisa Kudrow leads the cast of the Taika Waititi adaptation. Kudrow will play Penelope. Kal-El Tuck will play Kevin, the child played by Craig Warnock in the 1981 movie. Charlyne Yi will...
TheWrap

‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Namor Is a Mutant, Was Considered for First Film’s Post-Credits Scene

At long last, the mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this November, the sequel will introduce audiences to the first big-screen MCU character who is a mutant – you know, like from the “X-Men.” Actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays the villain Namor in “Wakanda Forever,” confirmed to Empire that his character is indeed a mutant.
ComicBook

Netflix Reveals First Look at Bridgerton Spinoff

Netflix's global fan event, Tudum, is currently taking place and folks are expecting the streamer to drop some big news about their biggest shows and movies. One highly-anticipated new series is the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff that's set to focus on young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel on Bridgerton. Rosheuvel is expected to appear in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) will be playing Young Queen Charlotte. The show wrapped filming earlier this month, and Tudum just revealed a first look at Amarteifio in the role as well as a clip from the show.
TheWrap

Kevin Bacon Joins ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’

Kevin Bacon has joined the cast of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley,” TheWrap has learned. Franchise star Eddie Murphy returns along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylor Paige who also star in the third sequel to the 1984 action comedy classic, which follows Detroit cop Axel Foley (Murphy) to Los Angeles, where he gets into trouble investigating the death of a friend.
MOVIES
