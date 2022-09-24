TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. — A Town of Lee man was arrested Tuesday evening after a domestic incident, Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies said. Jerry Lohr, 37, was taken into custody, processed and arraigned. Following arraignment, Lohr was released on his own recognizance and served with an order of protection to avoid contact with the victim of the domestic incident. The Sheriff's Department cites New York State's bail laws as the reason Lohr was released.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO