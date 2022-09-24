Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Suspect in Solvay deadly shooting arrested by detectives
SOLVAY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse in connection to the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Richard Anderson of Syracuse that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was...
syracuse.com
Syracuse man charged with killing man in Solvay apartment, deputies say
Solvay, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a man in a Solvay home over the weekend, deputies said. Curtis Hudgins, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning in Syracuse and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said.
5-hour standoff between man and deputies in Oswego County ends peacefully
Hannibal, N.Y. — A 5-hour standoff between deputies and a man who barricaded himself in a mobile home in Oswego County has ended peacefully. The man, Luis Feliciano, 30, walked out of the home in Hannibal and gave himself up to deputies, Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, said on Tuesday.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man faced with charges after domestic dispute with wife in presence of children
LEE- A local man is faced with accusations in the wake of a domestic dispute late Tuesday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. Jerry A. Lohr, 37, of Lee Center, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with three violations of harassment in the second-degree.
cnycentral.com
Deputies: Oneida County man released from custody, violates protective order minutes later
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. — A Town of Lee man was arrested Tuesday evening after a domestic incident, Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies said. Jerry Lohr, 37, was taken into custody, processed and arraigned. Following arraignment, Lohr was released on his own recognizance and served with an order of protection to avoid contact with the victim of the domestic incident. The Sheriff's Department cites New York State's bail laws as the reason Lohr was released.
Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81
(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
cnycentral.com
Man arrested for crashing mother's SUV on Interstate 81
Cicero, NY — State troopers arrested a 32-year-old Brewerton man in connection with a crash on Interstate 81 in Cicero Saturday evening. According to New York State Police, 52-year-old Dawn Edwards of Brewerton was traveling southbound around 9:20 PM when her passenger & son, 32-year-old Kevin Somers, became upset with Edwards. He grabbed the steering wheel, forcing the SUV to veer off the roadway and crash into several trees.
Fake NYSEG employee arrested
Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.
cnycentral.com
Suspect arrested in double homicide that left child in apartment for days with bodies
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police have arrested one of three people believed to be involved in a double homicide at a Burnet Avenue apartment building in August. Police have charged Jamel Weston with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting deaths of Alexis Sellin and Jami Crawford. Police say Weston and two others were involved in the murder on August 21, 2022.
cortlandvoice.com
City police provides update on August reports
The City of Cortland police department provided report updates at its monthly Police Commission meeting last week. The activity report notes that in August of this year, 40 individuals were incarcerated. This was 10 less than the amount of individuals incarcerated in August of last year (50). The decrease in...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Co. DA, Executive collaborating in ongoing investigation into Camillus abuse case
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick and County Executive Ryan McMahon issued a joint statement Tuesday evening confirming their cooperation and coordination in the ongoing criminal investigation of Camillus mother Susan Orendorf who is accused of violently abusing her adopted son for years. The statement offers...
cnyhomepage.com
WATCH: Unedited footage of UPD officer-involved shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has now released full unedited bodycam videos from several officers who were on the scene during the events that occurred at the officer-involved shooting of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. Warning, viewer digression is advised. The following videos are...
County Executive, DA make first comments on Camillus abuse case
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After repeated requests by NewsChannel 9, the Onondaga County Executive and Onondaga County District Attorney have made their first comments about the investigation into a Camillus mother’s suspected child abuse of her son. In a rare joint statement, Ryan McMahon and Bill Fitzpatrick say both of their officers are cooperating and […]
Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Police to increase surveillance in the area
The City of Cortland police announced at last week’s Police Commission meeting that the department recently received new license-plate readers (LPRs). City police chief Paul Sandy noted the department received three new LPRs, which will increase surveillance throughout the area. Sandy also noted that once the new LPRs are installed, four different police vehicles will have LPRs intact.
NYSEG Impersonator sought by Ithaca police
Ithaca Police are looking for a person that has entered multiple locations while falsely claiming to be a NYSEG worker.
Case against Camillus mom accused of abusing son for years headed to grand jury
Syracuse, N.Y. — The criminal case against a Camillus mom accused of abusing her 11-year-old son is headed to a grand jury, prosecutors said. Susan Orendorf, 44, was accused last week of abuse spanning at least five years, including handcuffing her son to a bed frame and forcing him to sleep on the floor, detectives said in a criminal complaint.
Police shooting of woman with knife: ‘If the officers aren’t to blame, then their training is’ (Your Letters)
The Syracuse police video showing the lead up to the killing of Allison Lakie is quite an eye-opener (“AG: Syracuse officers who fatally shot woman with knife on Tipperary Hill will not be charged,” Sept. 23, 2022). If the police were found to have done nothing wrong, then there is something horribly wrong with standard police training.
cnycentral.com
Rome Police searching for group of teens who stole woman's purse in church parking lot
ROME, N.Y. — Rome Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a group of four teens that they say stole an 83-year-old woman’s purse out of her car as she was leaving church on Monday evening. Officers responded to the parking lot of Transfiguration Church on...
