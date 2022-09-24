ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

KRQE News 13

New Mexico state park opens new glamping experience

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s camping in the woods but with more comfort and warmth. You can soon reserve a yurt in a New Mexico state park. It’s the ultimate camping experience. An opportunity to enjoy a nice space indoors while enjoying the great outdoors. “They’re warmer than a tent and more secure than a tent, but you feel like you’re still camping,” said Hyde Memorial State Park Superintendent Mark Komadina.
99.9 KEKB

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
KRQE News 13

Mountain storms for central and northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and cool across the state. We will be warm by the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the […]
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
cpr.org

To fill hundreds of empty snowplow seats, CDOT plans to offer state-owned housing to drivers

It’s not that John Lorme can’t hire anyone to drive snowplows. He can’t get them to stay hired. “Right before they start, they tell us they can't take the job because they can't find housing,” said Lorme, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s director of maintenance and operations. “It's either affordability or availability depending on where you are. And sometimes it's both.”
99.9 The Point

These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs

These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
94.3 The X

Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List

Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
K99

Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours

Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
Outsider.com

Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
OutThere Colorado

18-plus inches of snow forecast to hit Colorado peak this weekend

More snow is on the way to Colorado and days after a Tuesday round of wintery weather on the state's highest peaks, a bigger storm is expected to hit. According to forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com, some peaks around the state will get a couple inches of snow on Tuesday night, including Pikes Peak. A little bit of precipitation is also expected on Wednesday night in the San Juans, like to appear as snow at high points of elevation.
OutThere Colorado

Here's what Colorado's drought situation looks like headed into fall

After a wet end to summer, many Coloradans are likely curious what the state's drought situation is like as fall gets underway. A recent report shows mostly good news. According to data released by the United States Drought Monitor on the first day of fall – September 22, a much smaller portion of the state is in drought compared to three months ago. In late June, 81.55 percent of the state was experiencing some level of technical drought. Now, that number is at 47.84 percent – still a lot, but a significant drop-off. More importantly, just 3.91 percent of the state is experiencing drought that falls in the worst two (of four) tiers, compared to 12.76 percent three months ago.
