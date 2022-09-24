ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Mac Jones, Patriots at a Pivotal Stage After Quarterback's Ankle Injury

Curran: Mac Jones and Patriots are about to enter a pivotal stage originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Life was so good until last Thanksgiving. The Patriots were 9-4 as the AFC's No. 1 seed and Mac Jones was on the odds-on favorite to be Offensive Rookie of the Year. Since? Not so good. And Mac’s kinda dodged blame because of how much he proved early. And that’s happened to a degree this year as well. He’s been absolved by the wacky offensive coaching setup around him.
NFL
NECN

Tom Brady Gets Philosophical in Reaction to Ken Dorsey's Booth Tantrum

Brady has philosophical reaction to Ken Dorsey's booth tantrum originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady suffered a rare loss Sunday, but he still emerged from Week 3 with a little vindication. One week after Brady broke two Microsoft Surface tablets in frustration during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win...
NFL

