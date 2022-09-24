Curran: Mac Jones and Patriots are about to enter a pivotal stage originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Life was so good until last Thanksgiving. The Patriots were 9-4 as the AFC's No. 1 seed and Mac Jones was on the odds-on favorite to be Offensive Rookie of the Year. Since? Not so good. And Mac’s kinda dodged blame because of how much he proved early. And that’s happened to a degree this year as well. He’s been absolved by the wacky offensive coaching setup around him.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO