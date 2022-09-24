‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Reveals Episode 1 Title and Shares Lady Whistledown’s Next Column (Video)

Read full article on original website
First look at terrifying new Netflix series The Watcher based on shocking true story
Just in time for Halloween, Netflix has dropped in with a brand spanking new collection of spine-chilling shows - but they're definitely not for the faint of heart. Among the streaming giant's new releases is limited drama series The Watcher, which is based on a horrifying true story. Check out...
Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date
The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
‘Smile’ Review: Impressive Horror Debut Places Viewers Inside the Protagonist’s Anxiety
The plot trappings might seem familiar, but writer-director Parker Finn creates something very new and very terrifying
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Netflix viewers feel 'physically sick' after watching new true crime series
Netflix viewers have been left feeling physically unwell after watching the streaming platform's latest true crime story. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story tells the terrifying case of one of America's most prolific serial killers, who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. The true crime series arrived on...
Courteney Cox Regretted Her Plastic Surgery, So Now She’s ‘As Natural As I Can Be’
Courteney Cox went from plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures to being 'as natural' as she can be, relying on skincare and wellness and embracing her natural look.
Joseph Baena’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Daniella Karagach to Miss Monday’s Show After COVID Diagnosis
A member of the dance troupe will fill in
Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing
It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.
'RHONJ' Alum Criticizes Teresa Giudice's 'Stiff' Performance on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Not all of Teresa Giudice's Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars are rooting for her on Dancing With the Stars. Kim DePaola called her former Bravo castmate out as looking "stiff" after Giudice's first dance with pro partner Pasha Pashkov landed her in the bottom two during last week's DWTS premiere.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Promise ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Reverse ‘Logan’ Death: ‘Not Touching That’ (Video)
"I had a lot of questions, I'm sure you had a lot of questions," Jackman said
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
Relatives of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Call Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘Retraumatizing’
"Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it," Victim's sister writes about "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Says He’s Endured Racist Behavior From Fans: ‘It’s Hard to Talk About’
“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin said while on a panel at Heroes Comic Con in Belgium this weekend that he’s endured racist encounters with fans since the series premiered in 2016. A video circulating around Twitter shows the 20-year-old actor, who portrays Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix tentpole...
Kayla Bailey, Daughter of ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey, Dies at 25
Brooke Bailey announced the sad news on Sunday
‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark on Buck’s Emotional Journey in Season 6 – Self-Help Books and Life Mentors Included
The actor also previews Monday nights emergency, taking place at a happiness convention, which sends his character spiraling a little bit
'Your Honor' Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup
When Bryan Cranston returns as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato in Your Honor Season 2, there will be a major change. On Tuesday, Showtime confirmed not only that the hit drama series will return for its second season in December, but also a major behind-the-scenes change: showrunner Peter Moffat has exited the series.
Madison LeCroy Shares a Peek at Her “Amazing” Wedding Invitations: “I’m Speechless”
The Southern Charm bride-to-be showed off the stunning invites for her November nuptials. This year, Madison LeCroy has been in full wedding planning mode. In February, the Southern Charm bride-to-be and her fiancé, Brett, went to their venue for a food tasting, which Madison shared was “one of the best parts about the planning.” The following month, she told BravoTV.com that she “found the dress” she will wear as she walks down the aisle in November. Now, the couple is finally ready to send their gorgeous invitations to their guests.
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
Zack Estrin, TV Producer, Screenwriter and Showrunner for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, a screenwriter and producer best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, died Friday, a representative for the family said Sunday. He was 51. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” the screenwriter’s family said in a statement. “The best...
TheWrap
