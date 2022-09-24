ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Reveals Episode 1 Title and Shares Lady Whistledown’s Next Column (Video)

By Jolie Lash
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date

The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Luke Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever

The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Your Honor' Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

When Bryan Cranston returns as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato in Your Honor Season 2, there will be a major change. On Tuesday, Showtime confirmed not only that the hit drama series will return for its second season in December, but also a major behind-the-scenes change: showrunner Peter Moffat has exited the series.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Madison LeCroy Shares a Peek at Her “Amazing” Wedding Invitations: “I’m Speechless”

The Southern Charm bride-to-be showed off the stunning invites for her November nuptials. This year, Madison LeCroy has been in full wedding planning mode. In February, the Southern Charm bride-to-be and her fiancé, Brett, went to their venue for a food tasting, which Madison shared was “one of the best parts about the planning.” The following month, she told BravoTV.com that she “found the dress” she will wear as she walks down the aisle in November. Now, the couple is finally ready to send their gorgeous invitations to their guests.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy