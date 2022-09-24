ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ Creator, Dies at 83

Dale McRaven, best known for creating beloved TV series like “Mork & Mindy” and “Perfect Strangers,” has died. He was 83 years old. The news of McRaven’s passing was announced Monday, but according to his family, the writer and producer died in his Los Angeles home in Porter Ranch on Sept. 5. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McRaven died of complications from lung cancer.
‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Namor Is a Mutant, Was Considered for First Film’s Post-Credits Scene

At long last, the mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this November, the sequel will introduce audiences to the first big-screen MCU character who is a mutant – you know, like from the “X-Men.” Actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays the villain Namor in “Wakanda Forever,” confirmed to Empire that his character is indeed a mutant.
