‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark on Buck’s Emotional Journey in Season 6 – Self-Help Books and Life Mentors Included
The actor also previews Monday nights emergency, taking place at a happiness convention, which sends his character spiraling a little bit
Noah Centineo Is a Spy in First Look at New Netflix Series ‘The Recruit’ (Photos)
Netflix’s “The Recruit,” an upcoming spy series starring “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” alum Noah Centineo, has debuted its first look images. The eight-episode show, about a young CIA lawyer named Owen Hendricks (Centineo) hoping to make a mark in his field, premieres Dec. 16.
Zack Estrin, TV Producer, Screenwriter and Showrunner for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, a screenwriter and producer best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, died Friday, a representative for the family said Sunday. He was 51. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” the screenwriter’s family said in a statement. “The best...
‘Grendel’ Live-Action Series Not Moving Forward at Netflix (Exclusive)
The streamer will continue its overall deal with Dark Horse Entertainment, sources say
Naveen Andrews Breaks Down His ‘Dark’ and ‘Mercurial’ Character in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 2: ‘He Needs Therapy’
The new series regular also explained his ties to the show as the child of immigrants
Leslie Grace Posts ‘Batgirl’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Stunts and Combat Training (Video)
"You didn't deserve me at all," the song echoed during the compilation of clips a month after production on the film was abruptly halted
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
‘Smile’ Review: Impressive Horror Debut Places Viewers Inside the Protagonist’s Anxiety
The plot trappings might seem familiar, but writer-director Parker Finn creates something very new and very terrifying
Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ Creator, Dies at 83
Dale McRaven, best known for creating beloved TV series like “Mork & Mindy” and “Perfect Strangers,” has died. He was 83 years old. The news of McRaven’s passing was announced Monday, but according to his family, the writer and producer died in his Los Angeles home in Porter Ranch on Sept. 5. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McRaven died of complications from lung cancer.
‘The Lincoln Project’ Trailer Reveals Showtime Docuseries About Group’s Rise and Fracture: ‘It’s Falling Apart’ (Video)
An inside chronicle of the formation, actions and fracture of The Lincoln Project comes to Showtime next month in the form of a five-part docuseries, the trailer for which has now been released. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Great Hack”), “The Lincoln Project” follows a...
‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Namor Is a Mutant, Was Considered for First Film’s Post-Credits Scene
At long last, the mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this November, the sequel will introduce audiences to the first big-screen MCU character who is a mutant – you know, like from the “X-Men.” Actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays the villain Namor in “Wakanda Forever,” confirmed to Empire that his character is indeed a mutant.
‘Blade’ Director Bassam Tariq Exits Marvel’s Vampire Movie Ahead of Production Start
Mahershala Ali will star as the half-human vampire hunter first played by Wesley Snipes
‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Defends Show Against ‘Conservative Art’ Label
"Two things can be true at once and in this case are," the producer and former cops reporter said
Robert Cormier, ‘Slasher’ and ‘American Gods’ Actor, Dies at 33
Robert Cormier, a Toronto-hailing actor who appeared in shows like “Slasher,” “American Gods” and “Heartland,” has died at 33. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cormier died in a hospital in Ontario from injuries sustained in a fall. The actor is best known for his...
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Lands December Premiere Date on Prime Video
The John Krasinski-starring series will span eight episodes for its next installment
MGM’s Epix to Relaunch as MGM+ in January 2023
The rebrand will begin with the Season 3 premiere of "Godfather of Harlem," on Jan. 15
‘Dahmer’ Soundtrack: All the Songs in Netflix’s True Crime Series
From Babyface to Tony! Toni! Ton!
Look: Stray Kids tease '3racha,' 'Taste,' 'Can't Stop' from new EP
K-pop group Stray Kids released previews of "3racha," "Taste" and "Can't Stop," three songs from its EP "Maxident."
