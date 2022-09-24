Read full article on original website
Celebrate the season at Applewood Estate's Fall Harvest Festival
FLINT, MI - It’s back. The Ruth Mott Foundation’s Fall Harvest Festival is returning to Applewood Estate for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Frankenmuth hosts fire arts festival
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. An event for children hopes to help struggling with the loss of a loved one through art. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, September 24. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022...
Two affordable Michigan cities make national 'hottest housing market' list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
Nexteer Automotive planning $51 million project at Saginaw County plant
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan economic development funds will help secure a $51 million investment into Nexteer Automotive's sprawling plant outside Saginaw. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $25.5 million grant on Tuesday for the project, which will help retain 1,100 jobs at the factory on M-46 in Buena Vista Township. The grant money comes from the CARES Act.
Discount Tire To Open In Grand Blanc
If you have wondered about the construction on Saginaw Street next to Omega Ham & Corned Beef Deli restaurant in Grand Blanc was going to be, you are not alone. There was no sign in front of the construction site so I put my detective skills to work and called Omega to see if anyone working there perhaps knew. The case was then cracked, and I now know what is being built - a Discount Tire store.
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
Bay City's Cream and Sugar scooping up fall flavors
Flint Police Dept. raising its pay for recruits for the first time in 17 years. A local police department is raising pay for police recruits hoping to attract some fresh faces. Genesee Intermediate School District to Break Ground on New GCI Fire Training Center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A...
Investigate Bay City's haunted Scottish Rite with local paranormal expert
BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is an imposing structure that is home to a myriad of mysteries and historic happenings. Built in 1925, the Scottish Rite structure in Bay City was home to high-ranking Masons throughout the years. Now, it is also home to what a local author calls “an army of the dead” worth of paranormal activity.
City of Saginaw Invests $11.6 Million for Blight Removal and Housing Revitalization
The City of Saginaw is dedicating millions of dollars toward cleaning up blight within the city limits. Before Monday night’s regular city council meeting, a special meeting was held to specifically discuss the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for housing revitalization and blight removal. After hearing from residents, the council decided to dedicate $5 million to a revolving fund for revitalizing abandoned or vacant residential buildings in Saginaw. This rotating fund is intended to allow the city to acquire vacant housing that is uninhabitable, revitalize it, then sell it at cost, returning the money from the sale to the rotating fund.
Jamaican cuisine comes to Flint Twp.
FLINT, TWP., Mich. (WNEM) -An all-new Jamaican Restaurant is now open in Flint Township. Angela Lots the owner of ATL Jamaican Jerk says, “We are so excited to bring a taste of the island to your backyard.”. ATL Jamaican Jerk says they’re the first of its kind sit-down restaurant...
Love Unique? Most Expensive Home for Sale in Genesee County Has Poolside Train Caboose & More
There's a new "Most Expensive" home on the market in Genesee County and it's a unique cross between the basics and the eccentric. The estate has things you need and things you never thought you would, but just might. Listed for $2.9M. the estate sits on 110 acres of land...
Potter Street Station in Saginaw receives historic district status
SAGINAW, MI — A 19th century-built, defunct train station now can earn benefits available to historic properties protected under state law. The Potter Street Station, which narrowly avoided demolition on multiple occasions in recent decades, now carries a status belonging to properties covered by the Michigan Local Historic Districts Act of 1970.
Flint Development Center receives $675K grant
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Development Center received a $675,000 grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. The grant will be used for the Evergreen Community Development initiative to update playground equipment, install new basketball courts, renovate the building’s western wing, and install new boilers. “The Flint Development...
Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane
HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
Halloween attraction opens despite still waiting for approval
FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday was the grand opening of a long-awaited Halloween attraction in Genesee County despite not having final approval from the local planning commission. Flushing Township Supervisor Frederick Thorsby previously told TV5 the scope of Michigan’s Haunted Musical in Flushing Township had changed, and the planning commission...
UM-Flint using $1.5M grant to increase patrols in city's downtown area
FLINT, MI – Another police department is planning to expand patrols in downtown Flint with the hopes of providing residents a safe destination while also allowing Flint police to respond with haste to emergency calls in other parts of the city. The University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety...
MDOT investing nearly $850K in repairing M-25 in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on repairing a stretch of M-25 in Bay City. MDOT was scheduled to start work on the project on Monday, Sept. 12 and it is estimated that the work will be completed on Friday, Sept. 30. The project is focused on concrete pavement repairs on M-25 between McKinley Avenue and Johnson Street and it is expected to cost $849,250.
Addressing troubled housing, Saginaw council OK's largest stimulus expenditures yet
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw will spend $11.6 million of its $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funds on four initiatives aimed at revitalizing the city’s housing stock. The Saginaw City Council approved the measures during a special meeting Monday, Sept. 26, when members debated how...
Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?
Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
