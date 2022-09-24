ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WNEM

Frankenmuth hosts fire arts festival

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. An event for children hopes to help struggling with the loss of a loved one through art. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, September 24. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

Nexteer Automotive planning $51 million project at Saginaw County plant

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan economic development funds will help secure a $51 million investment into Nexteer Automotive's sprawling plant outside Saginaw. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $25.5 million grant on Tuesday for the project, which will help retain 1,100 jobs at the factory on M-46 in Buena Vista Township. The grant money comes from the CARES Act.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saginaw, MI
Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Washington Township, MI
Saginaw, MI
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Saginaw, MI
Banana 101.5

Discount Tire To Open In Grand Blanc

If you have wondered about the construction on Saginaw Street next to Omega Ham & Corned Beef Deli restaurant in Grand Blanc was going to be, you are not alone. There was no sign in front of the construction site so I put my detective skills to work and called Omega to see if anyone working there perhaps knew. The case was then cracked, and I now know what is being built - a Discount Tire store.
GRAND BLANC, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market

From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Bay City’s Cream and Sugar scooping up fall flavors

Flint Police Dept. raising its pay for recruits for the first time in 17 years. A local police department is raising pay for police recruits hoping to attract some fresh faces. Genesee Intermediate School District to Break Ground on New GCI Fire Training Center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A...
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Barbecue#Hoedown#Festival#Bakery#Line Dancing#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Saginaw Farmers#The Svrc Marketplace#Cbd
wsgw.com

City of Saginaw Invests $11.6 Million for Blight Removal and Housing Revitalization

The City of Saginaw is dedicating millions of dollars toward cleaning up blight within the city limits. Before Monday night’s regular city council meeting, a special meeting was held to specifically discuss the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for housing revitalization and blight removal. After hearing from residents, the council decided to dedicate $5 million to a revolving fund for revitalizing abandoned or vacant residential buildings in Saginaw. This rotating fund is intended to allow the city to acquire vacant housing that is uninhabitable, revitalize it, then sell it at cost, returning the money from the sale to the rotating fund.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Jamaican cuisine comes to Flint Twp.

FLINT, TWP., Mich. (WNEM) -An all-new Jamaican Restaurant is now open in Flint Township. Angela Lots the owner of ATL Jamaican Jerk says, “We are so excited to bring a taste of the island to your backyard.”. ATL Jamaican Jerk says they’re the first of its kind sit-down restaurant...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WNEM

Flint Development Center receives $675K grant

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Development Center received a $675,000 grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. The grant will be used for the Evergreen Community Development initiative to update playground equipment, install new basketball courts, renovate the building’s western wing, and install new boilers. “The Flint Development...
FLINT, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane

HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
HARRISON, MI
abc12.com

New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Halloween attraction opens despite still waiting for approval

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday was the grand opening of a long-awaited Halloween attraction in Genesee County despite not having final approval from the local planning commission. Flushing Township Supervisor Frederick Thorsby previously told TV5 the scope of Michigan’s Haunted Musical in Flushing Township had changed, and the planning commission...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

MDOT investing nearly $850K in repairing M-25 in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on repairing a stretch of M-25 in Bay City. MDOT was scheduled to start work on the project on Monday, Sept. 12 and it is estimated that the work will be completed on Friday, Sept. 30. The project is focused on concrete pavement repairs on M-25 between McKinley Avenue and Johnson Street and it is expected to cost $849,250.
BAY CITY, MI
Banana 101.5

Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?

Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

52K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy