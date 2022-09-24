ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

George Clooney Reveals How He Feels About Twins Alexander & Ella, 5, Getting Into Acting

George Clooney isn’t too concerned about his kids following in his Hollywood footsteps. The Oscar winner recently opened up about how he feels if his 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, were to try acting when they get older. “They can do whatever they want,” George told ET of his only children, whom he shares with wife, Amal Clooney. “My guess is that they’re a little smarter than me, so, they’ll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I’m still working on English.”
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Steps Out With Seraphina, 13, & Emme, 14, For Halloween Shopping Trip: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, got in a little Halloween shopping with two of his kids on Saturday. The actor was photographed walking in and out of what appeared to be a costume shop in Los Angeles, CA along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and stepchild, Emme, 14. They all looked happy to be out and about and had smiles on their faces as they left the store with multiple bags.
The Independent

Brad Pitt picks the men he believes are ‘the most handsome in the world’

Brad Pitt, who is often listed as one of the most handsome men in the world, has named two other stars he believes are worthy of the title.The Bullet Train star, who recently launched his own genderless skincare line, shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best-looking men, both past and present.In a video posted by US Vogue on Instagram, Pitt, 58, said his picks were the late Paul Newman and his good friend George Clooney.Explaining why his first choice was Newman, who died in 2008 at the age of 83, Pitt said: “You know in the...
RadarOnline

Trouble In Paradise? Victoria Beckham Sparks Marriage Panic After Removing 'DB' Tattoo From Wrist

Fans are concerned over the state of Victoria and David Beckham's marriage after the Spice Girl singer removed her wrist tattoo of her husband's initials. Victoria, 48, got the tattoo in 2009 to mark the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, but recently sported a noticeably bare wrist, sending alarm bells ringing, RadarOnline.com has discovered.Just weeks after Sylvester Stallone covered up his tattoo of his wife, prompting her to later file and then un-file for divorce, Victoria appeared to display the same worrisome behavior with her ink tribute. The fashion designer posted a beauty video on her Instagram last week, but all...
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Leather Romper With Maxwell, 10, Who Is So Tall, & Ace, 9, & Birdie, 3

Jessica Simpson proved she was the moment at a promotional event for her new fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 24). The singer/reality star/designer looked incredible in a black leather pair of shorts, matching top and knee-high boots featuring extra fringe and sequin! She was joined by her lookalike daughter Maxwell, 10, son Ace, 9 and daughter Birdie, 3.
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Lachey Reveals the Best Marriage Advice She and Nick Received, Talks 'NCIS: Hawaii' (Exclusive)

NCIS: Hawaiistar Vanessa Lachey sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier on the soundstage Friday to discuss the recent return of her procedural, which airs Mondays on CBS. "We literally kicked off the season premiere with a two-hour crossover event with one storyline," she said, looking back on the Sept. 21 season opener that began with longtime flagship series, NCIS. "It's really amazing that we can do that."
POPSUGAR

Kirsten Dunst Debuts Her Biggest Haircut in 17 Years

Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic. Kirsten Dunst just chopped a cool six inches off her hair. While attending the Bottega Veneta runway show at Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 24, the actor showed off her brand-new bob haircut by celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, and it's her most drastic change in years.
