A man is facing multiple charges out of Madisonville, Kentucky, after police say he fled from an officer and then made a threat against his life. The Madisonville Police Department says it happened after one of its sergeants saw a car going down North Main Street, weaving in and out of its lane and going 58 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. They say the sergeant also saw the car turn onto East Center Street without using a turn signal.

MADISONVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO