Two arrested after apartment hit by car in Evansville
Two people were arrested after wrecking into an apartment in Evansville on Wednesday morning, according to police. Officials with the Evansville Police Department tell us officers were dispatched to an apartment on the corner of West Buena Vista Road and Vista Drive around 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday after it was hit by a vehicle.
Man accused of trying to hit someone with vehicle in Evansville
An Evansville man was arrested Monday after being accused of trying to hit someone with his vehicle. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of North St. Joseph Avenue and West Virginia Street around 5 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 and said 62-year-old John Gildersleeve was trying to "run people over" with a red van.
Police: Man flees from traffic stop, threatens officer's life in Madisonville
A man is facing multiple charges out of Madisonville, Kentucky, after police say he fled from an officer and then made a threat against his life. The Madisonville Police Department says it happened after one of its sergeants saw a car going down North Main Street, weaving in and out of its lane and going 58 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. They say the sergeant also saw the car turn onto East Center Street without using a turn signal.
Man accused of crashing into Evansville Fire Department truck while under the influence
An Evansville man was arrested on several charges late Tuesday night after being accused of hitting a fire department truck while driving under the influence. As reported Tuesday night, the Evansville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on East Mulberry Street around 8:30 p.m. The...
Daviess Co. inmate assaulted inside jail, police say
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County Jail inmate was injured after police say he was assaulted inside the jail. Jailer Art Maglinger says medical staff treated the inmate. Maglinger says currently, three other inmates have been identified as being involved. Criminal charges are pending the investigation.
Two women charged after fight leads to stabbing in Evansville, police say
Two women are facing charges after a fight that led to a stabbing in Evansville, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a battery report on Richardt Avenue just off of North Heidelbach Avenue Sunday morning. EPD says Jacqueline Drewry accused Angelic Mauck of assaulting...
Phelps Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.
Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman in Madisonville
Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year. Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year. KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co. Updated: 20 hours ago. KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co.
Man arrested for possession of Marijuana
An out of state man was jailed in Jasper for Possession of Marijuana and other charges. Jasper police responded to reports Sunday, September 25, at 10:10 PM of a reckless driver. Numerous callers said there was a Dodge Ram hitting curbs, and almost hitting a building. Police found the vehicle...
Owensboro Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A traffic stop on Canton Pike in Hopkinsville led to a pursuit Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Joshua Williams for speeding and he fled at over 100 mph before hitting a fence on Cadiz Road ending the pursuit. Deputies could reportedly smell...
Police Investigating Motorcycle-Bus crash in Gibson County
Gibson Co.- Crews were called to the scene of an accident involving a school bus in Gibson County. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle said the accident occurred at State Road 64 and County Road 950, near Oakland City. Troopers are in route to assist in the investigation and reconstruction with the Gibson County Sheriff’s office.
Evansville business's security camera appears to show man dumping dog
Security camera footage shared by a local business on Facebook appears to show a man violently dumping a dog. The owners of the Salvage Candy vintage store posted on Facebook over the weekend and said that a dog had mysteriously showed up. The photo shared by the business shows the dog wearing a shock collar, standing by a food bowl.
Goff Arrested For Criminal Damage To Property
43 year old Angela Goff of Carmi appeared in White County court this morning where she was sentenced to Anger Management classes. Goff was arrested on Monday following an incident that resulted with her being charged with Criminal Damage to Property. Goff is currently being in the White County Jail.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Gabrielle Dlugosz-Matteson, 30, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Resulting In Serious Bodily Injury. No bond was set. Jordan L. Burch, 34, of Loogootee, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure To Appear, 2 counts of Petition To Revoke Suspended Sentence, and Possession of a Narcotic Drug. Bond was set at $15,000.
Coffee With a Cop happening in Tell City
Another Tri-State community is being invited to participate in a "Coffee With a Cop" event. Law enforcement officials in Perry County, Indiana, are inviting the community to this latest event. It's happening from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Tell City, at the McDonald's restaurant at...
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital following a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. This was near the Schnucks on the west side around 7:30 Monday night. Police tell us two cars were involved. We’ll be checking in with authorities for updates on the...
Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66. According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving school bus in Gibson County
Crews are currently at the scene of a fatality crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in Gibson County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says it happened near the intersection State Road 64 and County Road 950 East on Tuesday morning. We're told SR 64 is currently closed in the area of the crash, about two miles west of Oakland City.
Missing Cattle found by Sheriff’s Office
The cows are loose and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office found them!
State Police Investigating Death of Petersburg Man
Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment. An autopsy was...
