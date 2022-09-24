ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Centre Daily

Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of a big win this past weekend against the Seattle Seahawks and the team was able to fix some personnel mistakes from the first two weeks. In order to dive deeper, we look at the team's snap counts from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
ATLANTA, GA
The Advocate & Democrat

Syndication: The Record

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals…
NFL
Centre Daily

Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shows Poise Under Pressure in Win vs. Chiefs

Any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts proved that on Sunday, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win is the first for the Colts on the year, and brings them to 1-1-1, second in the AFC South. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Colts were able to grind it out and found a way to win in the end.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Patriots-Ravens Snap Counts: Parker Comes Alive, Rise of Wise

FOXBORO — Following their 37-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in a performance which featured both promising and disappointing moments, there are plenty of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Week 4 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

Welcome to this week's wide receiver rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable WRs from this Week 4 list. After missing last week’s game with a knee issue, Meyers may sit out in his matchup against the Packers. I gave him almost full projections until New England releases their practice reports this week.
NFL
Centre Daily

Amon-Ra St. Brown Is New NFL YAC King

The Detroit Lions have found themselves a gem in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. With renewed goals for his second season in the National Football League, the talented wideout has become the yards after catch leader among all wideouts after three weeks. In 2022, St. Brown has amassed 141 yards...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

O’Donnell Earns Rare Special Teams Award for Packers Punter

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time in a decade, a Green Bay Packers punter was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Pat O’Donnell earned that honor on Wednesday for his work in the Week 3 victory at Tampa Bay. O’Donnell punted seven times against...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Hines Ward Puts Blame on Steelers Players, Not Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- During an appearance on the North Shore Drive Podcast with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Adam Bittner, former Steelers receiver Hines Ward talked about what he thinks is at the root of the offenses' slow start. Ward didn't blame offensive coordinator Matt Canada, like many fans have, for the 18...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Four New York Giants Story Lines for Week 4

Yes, the New York Giants' loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys hurt on several levels--a loss in the division to a heated rival, a home loss, and a loss on a night where seven men from various championship teams were inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. But is...
NFL

