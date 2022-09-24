Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
Tom Brady: Bucs practicing in Miami due to Hurricane Ian is no excuse when preparing for Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will practice in Miami this week due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. Per usual, Tom Brady won't allow the Bucs to use the jostled schedule as a reason to be ill-prepared to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night. "Great...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games
2022 · 2-1-0 Nick Shook's takeaways:. Green Bay makes it work. The Packers got off to a blazing start, with Aaron Rodgers completing 12 of his first 13 passes and leading the Packers on scoring drives of 10 and 12 plays to take a 14-3 lead. Then, all of the good offensive mojo ran into a brick wall comprised of Vita Vea and Lavonte David. Aaron Jones' goal line fumble stopped the Packers in their tracks, and they never recovered. Fortunately for Green Bay, a combination of stifling defense and timely takeaways proved to be enough in this low-scoring affair. They'll likely need more in the weeks to come, and will hope to rediscover the fuel that had them operating at near-perfect efficiency in the first half.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: What does it take to step into the starting role as a QB2?
The backup quarterback has been at the forefront of the 2022 NFL season so far. This includes Jacoby Brissett in Cleveland, Joe Flacco in New York and Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco. But perhaps no backup has been as good as Cooper Rush in Dallas. Stepping in for Dak Prescott,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL Reinvents Pro Bowl Starting in 2023
The NFL announced a transformation of the Pro Bowl, renaming the event as “The Pro Bowl Games.”. The Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon in Las Vegas in 2023 will be a week-long celebration of player skills, featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition will culminate in an action-packed flag game, featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium. The event will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
NFL
NFL and IFAF Expand List of Global Flag Football Ambassadors
Jalen Hurts, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Eli Manning among latest superstar ambassadors . The NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced a second team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors to amplify and support the long-term growth of the game worldwide. Jalen Hurts, Amon-Ra...
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis. "Well, coming off the bus, I see swag. And then on the field -- which yeah, I have a sound place...
RELATED PEOPLE
KC Chiefs-Bucs game would indeed be played in Minneapolis if necessary, per NFL report
The report also stipulates we may not have a final decision until Friday about whether the Sunday night game will be moved away from Tampa.
NFL
Giants O-line takes blame for rough night vs. Cowboys: 'This loss is on us up front'
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was beaten and bruised up in Monday night's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Big Blue signal-caller took five sacks, 12 QB hits and was pressured on 40.5% of his dropbacks as the Cowboys' menacing defensive front swarmed all game. Following the first...
NFL
The First Read, Week 4: Bengals too talented for Super Bowl hangover; who's early leader for MVP?
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An early leader emerging in the MVP race. -- Three risers and three sliders after Week 3. -- A new Super Bowl prediction. But...
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (back) planning to play Thursday vs. Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa doesn't have much time to rest his aching back with the Miami Dolphins playing in Cincinnati on Thursday night. The quarterback said Tuesday he's preparing to play the Bengals despite dealing with a back injury that hampered him in the Dolphins' victory over Buffalo on Sunday. "That's the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Saints QB Jameis Winston held out of Wednesday's practice, expected to return Thursday
The Saints' banged-up offense was missing a few prominent faces on Wednesday. Quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not participate in the team's session in London. Fortunately for the Saints, the absences weren't too concerning. "Really it's just more trying to rest...
NFL
Former Packers, Rams OLB Clay Matthews announces 'playing days are over'
Across 11 NFL seasons of flowing locks and game-changing sacks, Clay Matthews earned six Pro Bowl trips and for a time was regarded as one of the game's best pass rushers. Having last played in 2019, Matthews has never officially retired, but on Tuesday – during a promotional tour for Tide detergent – washed away any thoughts of a comeback as he let it be known he has called it a career.
NFL
Buccaneers looking like their own worst enemy after loss to Packers
TAMPA -- For a moment Sunday afternoon, everything looked normal again. Tom Brady had thrown a dart that sliced between two defenders to find Russell Gage near the back of the end zone for a touchdown. This was the G.O.A.T. stuff the biggest Buccaneers game crowd in Raymond James Stadium history had come for, which had been limited by mistakes, penalties and the Green Bay defense all day. But with 18 seconds remaining, this had the makings of a classic Brady ending. All that was needed was a two-point conversion to send the game to overtime.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Big Week 3 games, 8 trending storylines, standout rookies & favorite performances
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 3 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group hit on eight trending storylines around the league. After that, the trio each give a standout rookie and also their favorite performance in Week 3. Then, the guys focus on the Eagles' nine-sack game against the Commanders. To wrap up the show, the trio hit on a few takeaways from the college football weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Baltimore that could knock him out for the coming weeks. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that tests confirmed Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL
Where have all of the NFL points gone?
Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the league has seen historic comebacks, two surprise undefeated teams and more tight games than ever before. Despite the excitement, this season's games are averaging only 42.1 points per game, a 5.0 points-per-game drop over the first three weeks of the 2021 season and lower than any season since 2010.
NFL
Josh Allen, Bills 'take it on the chin' after dominating box score in loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills dominated the box score Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but a cavalcade of errors left them short in the most important category: points scored. The Bills lost, 21-19, despite running 90 plays to 39 for Miami, earning 497 yards to 212, gaining 31 first downs to 15 and generating a 40:40 time of possession to 19:20. It's the highest time of possession in a non-OT loss since 2014 (New York Jets' Week 7 defeat to the New England Patriots, 40:54).
NFL
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb atones for drop with game-changing one-handed TD catch
A play after CeeDee Lamb almost powered his way to a go-ahead touchdown, the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver reeled in a scintillating one-handed grab for six. Up until his catch-of-the-year submission, Lamb's night had been lamented by early drops, but his 1-yard grab changed all that and propelled the Cowboys to a 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
Comments / 0