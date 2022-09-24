Read full article on original website
Related
Leslie Grace Posts ‘Batgirl’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Stunts and Combat Training (Video)
"You didn't deserve me at all," the song echoed during the compilation of clips a month after production on the film was abruptly halted
‘Smile’ Review: Impressive Horror Debut Places Viewers Inside the Protagonist’s Anxiety
The plot trappings might seem familiar, but writer-director Parker Finn creates something very new and very terrifying
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
Zack Estrin, TV Producer, Screenwriter and Showrunner for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, a screenwriter and producer best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, died Friday, a representative for the family said Sunday. He was 51. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” the screenwriter’s family said in a statement. “The best...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Lincoln Project’ Trailer Reveals Showtime Docuseries About Group’s Rise and Fracture: ‘It’s Falling Apart’ (Video)
An inside chronicle of the formation, actions and fracture of The Lincoln Project comes to Showtime next month in the form of a five-part docuseries, the trailer for which has now been released. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Great Hack”), “The Lincoln Project” follows a...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Relatives of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Call Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘Retraumatizing’
"Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it," Victim's sister writes about "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Promise ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Reverse ‘Logan’ Death: ‘Not Touching That’ (Video)
"I had a lot of questions, I'm sure you had a lot of questions," Jackman said
‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Says He’s Endured Racist Behavior From Fans: ‘It’s Hard to Talk About’
“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin said while on a panel at Heroes Comic Con in Belgium this weekend that he’s endured racist encounters with fans since the series premiered in 2016. A video circulating around Twitter shows the 20-year-old actor, who portrays Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix tentpole...
‘Blade’ Director Bassam Tariq Exits Marvel’s Vampire Movie Ahead of Production Start
Mahershala Ali will star as the half-human vampire hunter first played by Wesley Snipes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Defends Show Against ‘Conservative Art’ Label
"Two things can be true at once and in this case are," the producer and former cops reporter said
Noah Centineo Is a Spy in First Look at New Netflix Series ‘The Recruit’ (Photos)
Netflix’s “The Recruit,” an upcoming spy series starring “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” alum Noah Centineo, has debuted its first look images. The eight-episode show, about a young CIA lawyer named Owen Hendricks (Centineo) hoping to make a mark in his field, premieres Dec. 16.
‘Grendel’ Live-Action Series Not Moving Forward at Netflix (Exclusive)
The streamer will continue its overall deal with Dark Horse Entertainment, sources say
Robert Cormier, ‘Slasher’ and ‘American Gods’ Actor, Dies at 33
Robert Cormier, a Toronto-hailing actor who appeared in shows like “Slasher,” “American Gods” and “Heartland,” has died at 33. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cormier died in a hospital in Ontario from injuries sustained in a fall. The actor is best known for his...
‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Namor Is a Mutant, Was Considered for First Film’s Post-Credits Scene
At long last, the mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this November, the sequel will introduce audiences to the first big-screen MCU character who is a mutant – you know, like from the “X-Men.” Actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays the villain Namor in “Wakanda Forever,” confirmed to Empire that his character is indeed a mutant.
Teresa Giudice Reacts to Her Disappointing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 2 Elimination (Video)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was sad to go home, but called the experience wish fulfillment
Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ Creator, Dies at 83
Dale McRaven, best known for creating beloved TV series like “Mork & Mindy” and “Perfect Strangers,” has died. He was 83 years old. The news of McRaven’s passing was announced Monday, but according to his family, the writer and producer died in his Los Angeles home in Porter Ranch on Sept. 5. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McRaven died of complications from lung cancer.
‘House of the Dragon’ Timeline: When Does Each Episode Take Place?
There are a lot of time jumps in the HBO series
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0