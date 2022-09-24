ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NFL Reinvents Pro Bowl Starting in 2023

The NFL announced a transformation of the Pro Bowl, renaming the event as “The Pro Bowl Games.”. The Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon in Las Vegas in 2023 will be a week-long celebration of player skills, featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition will culminate in an action-packed flag game, featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium. The event will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 4 waiver wire

What a week. Trevor Lawrence doubled Justin Herbert's fantasy output in a 38-10 drubbing of the Bolts at SoFi. Speaking of Herbert, the leading RB scorer on the week was Herbert ... Khalil Herbert. Justin Jefferson scored fewer fantasy points than Adam Thielen ... and K.J. Osborn. The top of the wide receiver list featured Mack, Russell and Zay (10 points to whoever can identify the surnames). And of course, the 49ers D/ST scored more fantasy points than Russell Wilson in their matchup on Sunday Night Football (and Wilson is droppable in fantasy).
NFL and IFAF Expand List of Global Flag Football Ambassadors

Jalen Hurts, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Eli Manning among latest superstar ambassadors      . The NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced a second team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors to amplify and support the long-term growth of the game worldwide. Jalen Hurts, Amon-Ra...
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (back) planning to play Thursday vs. Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa doesn't have much time to rest his aching back with the Miami Dolphins playing in Cincinnati on Thursday night. The quarterback said Tuesday he's preparing to play the Bengals despite dealing with a back injury that hampered him in the Dolphins' victory over Buffalo on Sunday. "That's the...
Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week due to Hurricane Ian

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will practice this week in Miami due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. The Bucs are able to use the Dolphins' facilities due to the latter's Thursday game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, per Pelissero. The Buccaneers later...
2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night

No Dak, no problem. Cooper Rush started his second game of 2022 and once again got the job done, completing 21 of 31 passes for 215 yards and a crucial touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb to push the Cowboys ahead of the Giants midway through the final quarter. Through two games, Rush has handled the monumental responsibilities of a Cowboys starting quarterback with grace, showing he's capable of handling the reins while Dak Prescott recovers. His performance helped the Cowboys out gain the Giants by more than a yard per play, and his series of completions on the aforementioned touchdown drive -- including a bullet to Lamb to convert a fourth-and-4 -- powered the Cowboys to a big win early in the season. We'll leave the illogical quarterback controversy discussion for Twitter users to kill time in the days ahead, and in its place we can acknowledge Rush has certainly helped himself a whole lot with his play in the last two games. Dallas is 2-1 because of it.
Former Packers, Rams OLB Clay Matthews announces 'playing days are over'

Across 11 NFL seasons of flowing locks and game-changing sacks, Clay Matthews earned six Pro Bowl trips and for a time was regarded as one of the game's best pass rushers. Having last played in 2019, Matthews has never officially retired, but on Tuesday – during a promotional tour for Tide detergent – washed away any thoughts of a comeback as he let it be known he has called it a career.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Baltimore that could knock him out for the coming weeks. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that tests confirmed Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL

Giants WR Kenny Golladay 'beating myself up' over fourth-quarter drop vs. Cowboys

Kenny Golladay had his chance to make a big play in the New York Giants' 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He dropped it. With Big Blue trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter, Daniel Jones hit Golladay in the numbers on a third down with room to run for the first down, but the highly paid wideout flubbed the ball.
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 28

DT Prince Emili (practice squad) CB Xavier Rhodes (practice squad) DE Myles Garrett was not in the Browns team building Wednesday, Rapoport reported, after Garrett was in a single-car crash Monday. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains in the crash, but coach Kevin Stefanski said he will be at the team facility tomorrow as he continues to recover.
