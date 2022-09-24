Read full article on original website
NFL
NFLPA to investigate handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa concussion evaluation during game vs. Bills
The NFL Players Association is initiating an investigation into the handling of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Sunday's game against the Bills, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday. Tagovailoa briefly exited Sunday's game in the first half with what the team announced as a head injury...
NFL
Tom Brady: Bucs practicing in Miami due to Hurricane Ian is no excuse when preparing for Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will practice in Miami this week due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. Per usual, Tom Brady won't allow the Bucs to use the jostled schedule as a reason to be ill-prepared to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night. "Great...
NFL
Saints QB Jameis Winston held out of Wednesday's practice, expected to return Thursday
The Saints' banged-up offense was missing a few prominent faces on Wednesday. Quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not participate in the team's session in London. Fortunately for the Saints, the absences weren't too concerning. "Really it's just more trying to rest...
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis. "Well, coming off the bus, I see swag. And then on the field -- which yeah, I have a sound place...
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: What does it take to step into the starting role as a QB2?
The backup quarterback has been at the forefront of the 2022 NFL season so far. This includes Jacoby Brissett in Cleveland, Joe Flacco in New York and Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco. But perhaps no backup has been as good as Cooper Rush in Dallas. Stepping in for Dak Prescott,...
NFL
NFL Reinvents Pro Bowl Starting in 2023
The NFL announced a transformation of the Pro Bowl, renaming the event as “The Pro Bowl Games.”. The Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon in Las Vegas in 2023 will be a week-long celebration of player skills, featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition will culminate in an action-packed flag game, featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium. The event will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 4 waiver wire
What a week. Trevor Lawrence doubled Justin Herbert's fantasy output in a 38-10 drubbing of the Bolts at SoFi. Speaking of Herbert, the leading RB scorer on the week was Herbert ... Khalil Herbert. Justin Jefferson scored fewer fantasy points than Adam Thielen ... and K.J. Osborn. The top of the wide receiver list featured Mack, Russell and Zay (10 points to whoever can identify the surnames). And of course, the 49ers D/ST scored more fantasy points than Russell Wilson in their matchup on Sunday Night Football (and Wilson is droppable in fantasy).
NFL
NFL and IFAF Expand List of Global Flag Football Ambassadors
Jalen Hurts, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Eli Manning among latest superstar ambassadors . The NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced a second team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors to amplify and support the long-term growth of the game worldwide. Jalen Hurts, Amon-Ra...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
Pederson Hopes for Warm Reception From Eagles Fans Sunday
The current Jaguars coach led Philadelphia to its first franchise Super Bowl title back in 2018.
NFL
The First Read, Week 4: Bengals too talented for Super Bowl hangover; who's early leader for MVP?
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An early leader emerging in the MVP race. -- Three risers and three sliders after Week 3. -- A new Super Bowl prediction. But...
NFL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (back) planning to play Thursday vs. Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa doesn't have much time to rest his aching back with the Miami Dolphins playing in Cincinnati on Thursday night. The quarterback said Tuesday he's preparing to play the Bengals despite dealing with a back injury that hampered him in the Dolphins' victory over Buffalo on Sunday. "That's the...
NFL
Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week due to Hurricane Ian
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will practice this week in Miami due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. The Bucs are able to use the Dolphins' facilities due to the latter's Thursday game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, per Pelissero. The Buccaneers later...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night
No Dak, no problem. Cooper Rush started his second game of 2022 and once again got the job done, completing 21 of 31 passes for 215 yards and a crucial touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb to push the Cowboys ahead of the Giants midway through the final quarter. Through two games, Rush has handled the monumental responsibilities of a Cowboys starting quarterback with grace, showing he's capable of handling the reins while Dak Prescott recovers. His performance helped the Cowboys out gain the Giants by more than a yard per play, and his series of completions on the aforementioned touchdown drive -- including a bullet to Lamb to convert a fourth-and-4 -- powered the Cowboys to a big win early in the season. We'll leave the illogical quarterback controversy discussion for Twitter users to kill time in the days ahead, and in its place we can acknowledge Rush has certainly helped himself a whole lot with his play in the last two games. Dallas is 2-1 because of it.
NFL
Former Packers, Rams OLB Clay Matthews announces 'playing days are over'
Across 11 NFL seasons of flowing locks and game-changing sacks, Clay Matthews earned six Pro Bowl trips and for a time was regarded as one of the game's best pass rushers. Having last played in 2019, Matthews has never officially retired, but on Tuesday – during a promotional tour for Tide detergent – washed away any thoughts of a comeback as he let it be known he has called it a career.
NFL
Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Baltimore that could knock him out for the coming weeks. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that tests confirmed Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL
Giants WR Kenny Golladay 'beating myself up' over fourth-quarter drop vs. Cowboys
Kenny Golladay had his chance to make a big play in the New York Giants' 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He dropped it. With Big Blue trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter, Daniel Jones hit Golladay in the numbers on a third down with room to run for the first down, but the highly paid wideout flubbed the ball.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 28
DT Prince Emili (practice squad) CB Xavier Rhodes (practice squad) DE Myles Garrett was not in the Browns team building Wednesday, Rapoport reported, after Garrett was in a single-car crash Monday. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains in the crash, but coach Kevin Stefanski said he will be at the team facility tomorrow as he continues to recover.
