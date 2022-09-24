Read full article on original website
lastandardnewspaper.com
HBCUs impact in Los Angeles
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are intertwined in Black culture in the South and in many parts of the East and Midwest, with over 100 Black colleges in those regions. But those institutions are not present in the Western region of the United States outside of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles, which is considered a historically Black graduate school.
L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Compton Over The Weekend
On Saturday, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur Kee Riches, was fatally shot near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue in Compton, according to media reports and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were reportedly responding to a report of a gunshot victim when they...
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Strange sounds take over American Airlines intercom system
LOS ANGELES - Wait… what was that?!. It's a question the passengers on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Dallas asked themselves after the in-flight intercom system started broadcasting some really bizarre sounds - and you've got to hear it for yourself. One of the passengers on...
Hundreds of Bay Area residents to be displaced as SF-to-LA bullet train nears
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Video shows woman acting unruly at Sherman Oaks restaurant
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles business owner has had it with the homeless crisis in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. She says the unhoused people are ruining her livelihood and killing her business. "People are afraid to come out," said Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill owner Angela Marsden. "They're afraid...
Los Angeles killings continue as 23-year-old rapper is fatally shot
On Sept. 24, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper Kee Riches was fatally shot in Compton, California. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a gunshot victim when they discovered Riches, along with 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman all suffering from gunshot wounds. Riches and Leflore Jr....
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Inglewood near Randy’s Donuts
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An unidentified person was struck by a car this morning near Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Blvd. and Ash Ave. near the entrance to the 405 freeway. No other information is available...
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings.
SFGate
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita Monday evening when a...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response
Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed. There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
According to a new study, a fault system running along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
2urbangirls.com
Woman calls Ridley-Thomas’ federal indictment ‘Karma’
Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas continues to proclaim his innocence after his co-defendant plead guilty this week to bribing him in exchange for votes. His lawyer continues to vigorously defend him, even while sounding like he’s attempting to insult our intelligence. “The plea deal the government offered...
Watch: Passenger punches flight attendant in back of head on LA-bound flight
Four other passengers then got up and helped restrain the attacker using zip ties on both his hands and feet.
Worker injured, car damaged after scaffolding collapses from building in Hollywood
A worker was injured when scaffolding fell from a building in Hollywood Monday afternoon. The incident was reported by Los Angeles Fire Department at around 4:42 p.m. at a building on Highland Avenue and Leland Way. The worker was on the scaffolding when it fell, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. A car passing by was also struck by the falling debris, causing damage to the body of the vehicle. The driver was uninjured.Sky2 over the scene showed a considerable amount of debris in the roadway next to the building, which appeared to be in the process of construction. No other injuries were reported and an investigation was underway to determine why the scaffolding collapsed.
Authorities ID Woman Fatally Hit by Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday.
