California State

Michelle Steel campaign: Jay Chen undermines police and rule of law

Jay Chen, who takes his cues from Nancy Pelosi, is jumping on the Democrats’ national talking points tour trying to convince California families he cares about “community safety” and “holding people accountable when they commit crimes.”. The facts, however, tell a different story. CHEN IS A...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Letter to the Editor: Experience and the right priorities matter

Michelle Steel has an array of experience including the California Board of Equalization, Orange County Board of Supervisors, and now a US Congresswoman. I am supporting Michele for reelection because of her priorities and tireless efforts to better the lives of the people she serves and represents. As a freshman...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
California State Soccer Association South (Cal South) Celebrates 20 Year Partnership with Sports Connect with Historic Extension

FULLERTON, Calif. /California Newswire/ — California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California State
California Government
Colorado runners win Surf City 10

On a quintessential Southern California morning that should have stopped, bottled and frozen in time – sun-splashed, palm trees swaying, waves lapping into the Huntington Beach pier – some 4,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes turned out for Sunday’s Surf City 10. And on the 66th edition...
BOULDER, CO

