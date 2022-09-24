Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Dog burned in house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog suffered burns in a house fire in Birmingham Tuesday, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service. BFRS crews fought the fire at 1605 Bush Blvd at 12:41 p.m. Firefighters said a woman and her dog were inside. They both made it out, but the dog...
Henagar man killed in fiery early morning crash
A DeKalb County man was killed in a crash near Henagar early Monday morning.
Cullman man accused of shooting into a Morgan County home
A Cullman man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly shot at a home while at least one person was inside, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead. According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
wbrc.com
36-year-old man dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year -old man died following a motorcycle accident in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Anthony Lynn Trussell was riding on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.
wbrc.com
Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two major crashes are impacting traffic this morning. An overturned vehicle on I-20/59 westbound near Valley Rd exit is causing delays. Both through lanes are closed. Traffic is being moved using the right shoulder. Another accident on HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd. is causing a significant...
23-year-old shot by Birmingham police identified; investigation ongoing by state agents
A man shot by Birmingham police Saturday afternoon has now been identified. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation on Monday identified the wounded suspect as Dontrell Lerrell Moore. He is 23. Two West Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a...
ABC 33/40 News
Police chase ends in fiery crash in Trussville
One person is in custody after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Trussville Tuesday night. Police have not said what started the chase, which ended in the crash at I-59 and North Chalkville Road around 11:00 P.M. Trussville police tell ABC 33/40 News no one was injured...
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Talladega County; reward offered for tips
One man was killed and another was wounded in a hail of gunfire Sunday night in Talladega County, authorities said. A reward starting at $1,000 was offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspect responsible for killing 22-year-old Sylacauga resident Dontez Lamar Garrett, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
wbrc.com
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars
A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department rolls out new life-saving equipment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office showcased its brand new life-saving equipment at the JSCO training center. In a partnership with the Jefferson County Association of Fire Departments, the county commissioners provided the grant funding for the equipment. The equipment includes Lucas chest compressions...
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
wbrc.com
GBHS disaster teams heading to Florida shelters to evacuate animals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s (GBHS) disaster transport teams are heading to Florida shelters to evacuate animals in the path of. GBHS is providing emergency transport for 24 dogs from Citrus County Animal Services located in Inverness, Florida, and 19 dogs from Suncoast Humane Society located in Englewood, Florida.
Shelby Reporter
Body of missing boater is recovered
PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
wbrc.com
City of Hoover offering free RV parking for hurricane evacuees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Hurricane Ian grows stronger and makes its way towards Florida’s West coast, the City of Hoover is offering evacuees free spots at the city’s RV park. The city has 170 RV parking spots with hookups for power, water and sewer. Hoover Mayor Frank...
Late Night Fire in Jacksonville – 1 Person Rescued
Jacksonville, AL – At approximately 11:00 pm on September 25th, the Jacksonville Fire Department and Weaver Fire Department were dispatched to a possible structure fire on Fieldstone Way. Upon arrival fire fighters found an unoccupied building fully engulfed and a second structure beginning to burn. Firefighters on scene were alerted to a person possibly still inside a camper near the fully engulfed building and initiated a rescue. The firefighters were able to enter the structure and locate the person inside and safely guide them out of the building. The victim was transported to RMC for observation and safety purposes.
Calhoun Most Wanted – September 27, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power crews prepping for Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power. Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.
