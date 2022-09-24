ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Teams Millie Bobby Brown’s Character Back Up With Henry Cavill’s Sherlock

By Adam Holmes
 4 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown was already one of Netflix’s heavy hitters for playing Eleven in Stranger Things (which is returning for a fifth and final season) , and now she’s an even bigger deal on the platform thanks to her own film series. With 2020’s Enola Holmes scoring positive critical reception and a lot of views during its first several weeks of availability, a sequel was officially greenlit in 2021 . Following the first Enola Holmes 2 images dropping last month , the first trailer has now arrived as part of Netflix’s Tudum event, and it shows Brown’s Enola and her brother Sherlock Holmes, reprised by Henry Cavill, teaming back up together.

In the aftermath of solving her first mystery, the ending of Enola Holmes saw its title character staying in London and beginning her career as a detective. Unfortunately for her, the Enola Holmes 2 trailer shows that Enola hasn’t been able to secure a single case, with people either not taking her seriously because of her age or because they would prefer to hire her more famous brother.

But Enola’s luck may finally be changing, as she’s approached by a young girl who works in a match factory to find her missing sister. The time has finally come for her to prove she’s “worthy of the Holmes name.”

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes is struggling with his own case , but it turns out that this mystery is connected to what Enola is investigating. While Sherlock and his sister at first aren’t keen on working together, they eventually realize they’ll need to combine their impressive intellects if they are to solve this grand puzzle. And just like in the first movie, wherever Enola and Sherlock go, chaos and pandemonium follow, though obviously more so with the former since this is her movie. Cavill is also well established at Netflix beyond the Enola Holmes movies due to playing Gerald of Rivia in The Witcher .

Along with Enola Holmes 2 bringing back Helena Bonham Carter’s Eudoria Holmes, Enola, Sherlock and Mycroft’s mother, the sequel also reunites Millie Bobby Brown’s character with Louis Partridge’s Viscount Tewkesbury, whom Enola during the first movie’s events. The Enola Holmes 2 cast also includes Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and David Thewlis. As with Enola Holmes , Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne reprised their respective directorial and writing duties for this latest film adaptation of Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries .

Enola Holmes 2 premieres to Netflix subscribers on November 4, but in the meantime, you can see her latest round as the telekinetic Eleven in Stranger Things Season 4. Brown is also set to star in The Electric State , which is based off the same-named graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag and will co-star Chris Pratt, Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox and Jenny Slate.

