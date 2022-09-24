Read full article on original website
Kearney Catholic loses runs, match to GICC
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic fell 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-18 to Grand Island Central Catholic Tuesday night at Cope Coliseum in a match full of momentum swings. In the second set, the Stars held a 22-16 advantage that evaporated and in the fourth set, a 16-16 stalemate morphed into a 23-16 Crusader lead.
Lexington boys win UNK Cross Country Invitational
KEARNEY — The Lexington boys cross country team took home the crown Monday at its biggest meet yet, winning the UNK High School Invitational at Kearney Country Club, the same site that hosts state this year. The Minutemen finished with 31 points with rival Omaha Skutt Catholic second with...
Volleyball Highlights
» Kearney Catholic, despite being the top seed, finished seventh Saturday at the Aurora Invitational. The Stars lost to Aurora in the first game, 25-19, 11-25, 28-26, then lost to Waverly 25-11, 25-21 before beating Lincoln Christian 25-20, 20-25, 26-24. Statistics from the matches were not available. » Kearney...
Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour
COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
COVID recovery funds sent to Amherst, Riverdale, Gibbon
KEARNEY — Three communities will receive monetary assistance with drinking water and wastewater challenges. The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to allocate some of Buffalo County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money to assist Amherst, Riverdale and Gibbon. Commissioner Bill Maendele said the budget committee...
As harvest nears, giant seed facility gearing up in Kearney
KEARNEY — GXO has opened its massive Kearney distribution center at 2615 E. 11th St. The building is the size of three football fields and, at 334 yards X 114 yards, encompasses 350,000 square feet. Those dimensions make it Kearney’s second largest building behind the Parker Hannifin Filters’ distribution center in east Kearney, which is 400,000 square feet.
Kearney teen receives commendation from National Merit Scholarship Program
KEARNEY — Kearney High School Principal Jeff Ganz announced recently that Tristan Christopherson has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to...
Ravenna man, 5 Lexington residents injured in Saturday crash
KEARNEY — Victims of a two-vehicle head-on crash north of Shelton have been identified. According to an accident report from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, a 1999 Dodge Ram driven by Joseph Psota, 20, of Ravenna was northbound on Shelton Road. The second vehicle was a 2010 Toyota Highlander, driven south on Shelton Road by Francisco J. Granados-Beltran, 46, of Lexington. The two vehicles struck each other head on, on the driver’s side.
Kearney Concerts Association launches 75th season
KEARNEY — Kearney Concert Association has a special way to celebrate the organization’s 75th year, KCA President Angela Wright said. “We normally have five shows each season, and sometimes a bonus sixth, but for our 75th, we are going to have seven shows,” Wright said. “The best part is it will still be the same price of just $50 per adult to see all seven.”
NU Regents to vote on innovation hub project that expands UNMC campus
OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
First State Bank acquiring Farmers and Merchants Bank of Axtell
LOOMIS — First State Bank has announced that it will expand into Axtell through the acquisition of Farmers and Merchants Bank, pending regulatory approval. First State Bank, with locations in Loomis, Alma and Bertrand, has long been interested in establishing a location in the Axtell area. With more than 130 years of service to the local area, the bank is excited to provide additional convenience for its customers and support for the broader community.
Kearney Regional offering mammograms in October
KEARNEY — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kearney Regional Medical Center is offering Saturday mammography appointments during October. Appointments for mammograms during the week or on Saturdays can be made by calling 308-455-3620. KRMC is located at 804 22nd Ave. According to the American Cancer Society:. Women...
Kearney's West 38th Street by Raising Cane's to close temporarily
KEARNEY — West 38th Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue in north Kearney will be closed to through traffic Wednesday. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the city of Kearney Utilities Department, in conjunction with Christianson Companies and O’Hara Plumbing. Raising Cane’s Chicken...
Kearney's 11th Street prep work nearly done, paving to follow
KEARNEY — Concrete paving operations will begin in early October on the 11th Street road construction project in south Kearney, according to an update by Nielsen Contracting and the city of Kearney Public Works Department. The project spans 11th Street from Avenue A to Avenue F. During the past...
Angry Buffalo County taxpayers with pink postcards jam hearing
KEARNEY — An estimated crowd of about 100 upset property owners overflowed from the commissioners meeting room into the hallway at the Buffalo County Courthouse Monday evening. Many in the crowd carried pink postcards sent last week by Buffalo County officials to alert property owners about likely tax increases...
The World to host tribute show based on the songs of Gordon Lightfoot
KEARNEY — It all started with a crush. “I had a girl I was sweet on in high school who introduced me to Gordon Lightfoot,” said musician Eric Elison in an interview from his home in Colorado Springs. “She had just gotten his album called ‘Don Quixote.’ I was over at her house after school, along with a couple of other kids, when she put on this record. It was like sheer magic, hearing the strings and hearing Lightfoot’s voice — and the stories he sings.”
