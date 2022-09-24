ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Evan Peters Becomes the Infamous Serial Killer in Netflix's Dahmer Trailer

Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy are putting their heads together for a real horror story. The trailer for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story sees Peters step into the shoes of the notorious real-life serial killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Primarily told from the perspective of Dahmer's victims, the 10-episode limited series is set between the 1960s and early 1990s.
WATCH: Kumail Nanjiani Starts a Male-Stripping Empire in Welcome to Chippendales Teaser

Chippendales is getting the drama treatment. In the first teaser for Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales, Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who becomes the unlikely founder of the iconic male revue show. The road to the successful stripping empire is not an easy one, however, and Banerjee is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his dreams.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
New Season, New Co-Hosts, Same Drama

And we're back. In this episode of The View in Review, we break down the first three weeks of The View Season 26, from Alyssa Farah Griffin’s uneventful interview with Hillary Clinton to Whoopi Goldberg’s continued disdain for pop culture Hot Topics. Plus, Sara Haines makes her voice heard and the co-hosts react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries Watching Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars Performance

Sarah Michelle Gellar got emotional when watched Selma Blair compete on Dancing With the Stars last night. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, who has been close with Blair since the two starred in Cruel Intentions, was in the audience for Elvis Night to support her friend. Blair danced the Jive with partner Sasha Farber to "Jailhouse Rock", wowing the judges and audience members with a cartwheel and a split.
Tales From the Must-See-TV Graveyard: Stark Raving Mad

The golden age of NBC’s Must See TV television lineup featured some of the greatest and most popular TV series of all time: Friends, Seinfeld, Frasier, ER. It marked perhaps the peak of a communal, shared “appointment television” where, just like the slogan said, you had to watch these shows in order to know the jokes or the storylines people would be talking about the next day.
U.K. Broadcaster Prompts Uproar for Airing The Emoji Movie During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

While the world mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II Monday, the U.K.'s Channel 5 caught flack for airing The Emoji Movie in place of funeral coverage. ITV, BBC One, and BBC Two showed the funeral live while Channel 4 broadcast a documentary about the late Queen. Channel 5, however, had other plans. The network aired The Emoji Movie, the 2017 animated film with a 6% Rotten Tomatoes score.
An Annotated Guide to Reboot

Premiering today, Hulu's new comedy series Reboot comes from Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan and thus has its roots in one of the biggest TV shows of the 2010s. But the sitcom roots run even deeper for Reboot, something that becomes clear as you start watching the show and see how much it's in conversation with TV's reboot culture over the last decade plus.
NBC's Quantum Leap Reboot Is the Best Kind of Bad TV

The new Quantum Leap reboot isn't good, but it's good enough, and sometimes that's just fine. Not every television show has to be an aesthetic breakthrough, because if everything were that compelling, then we'd never get the laundry folded. Sometimes we just need a series to provide amiable company while...
Andor and Abbott Elementary Lead a Packed Day of Premieres

Television delivers non-stop excitement today as two of the biggest shows of the month, Star Wars prequel Andor and Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary, make their debuts. In addition, Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco have a Meet Cute on Peacock, Survivor begins a new season with a two-hour episode, The Goldbergs kills off Jeff Garlin’s character, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
Inside Amy Schumer Returning After Six-Year Break

After six long years, Inside Amy Schumer is coming back. The fifth season of the sketch comedy series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ October 20. The season will be shorter than previous iterations with just five episodes, released on a weekly basis after a two-episode premiere. Schumer announced the impending...
How Star Trek: Discovery Changed Trek On TV

When Star Trek: Discovery premiered five years ago this week, it carried some heavy cargo. For one thing, the show was expected to herald the new streaming service CBS All Access (which has since become Paramount+) and drag the Tiffany network’s viewers into the digital age. At the same time, it had to outrun the legacy of Enterprise (the low-rated, critically reviled UPN series that ended in 2005) and somehow contend with the sleek, sexy, and action-oriented aesthetic of the Trek movies directed by J.J. Abrams.
