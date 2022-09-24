Read full article on original website
WATCH: Evan Peters Becomes the Infamous Serial Killer in Netflix's Dahmer Trailer
Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy are putting their heads together for a real horror story. The trailer for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story sees Peters step into the shoes of the notorious real-life serial killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Primarily told from the perspective of Dahmer's victims, the 10-episode limited series is set between the 1960s and early 1990s.
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series: It's Like 'Being Killed Over and Over'
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story might be the most-watched show on Netflix, but Whoopi Goldberg won't be queueing it up any time soon. On Wednesday morning, The View's longtime moderator slammed Monster for "traumatizing" the families of Jeffrey Dahmer's...
WATCH: Kumail Nanjiani Starts a Male-Stripping Empire in Welcome to Chippendales Teaser
Chippendales is getting the drama treatment. In the first teaser for Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales, Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who becomes the unlikely founder of the iconic male revue show. The road to the successful stripping empire is not an easy one, however, and Banerjee is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his dreams.
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, Finale Time for Reservation Dogs
Fresh off its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde makes its streaming debut on Netflix today. The film stars Ana de Armas as the screen icon, blurring the line between fact and fiction as it explores the split between Monroe’s public and private selves. Also...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
New Season, New Co-Hosts, Same Drama
And we're back. In this episode of The View in Review, we break down the first three weeks of The View Season 26, from Alyssa Farah Griffin’s uneventful interview with Hillary Clinton to Whoopi Goldberg’s continued disdain for pop culture Hot Topics. Plus, Sara Haines makes her voice heard and the co-hosts react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries Watching Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars Performance
Sarah Michelle Gellar got emotional when watched Selma Blair compete on Dancing With the Stars last night. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, who has been close with Blair since the two starred in Cruel Intentions, was in the audience for Elvis Night to support her friend. Blair danced the Jive with partner Sasha Farber to "Jailhouse Rock", wowing the judges and audience members with a cartwheel and a split.
Tales From the Must-See-TV Graveyard: Stark Raving Mad
The golden age of NBC’s Must See TV television lineup featured some of the greatest and most popular TV series of all time: Friends, Seinfeld, Frasier, ER. It marked perhaps the peak of a communal, shared “appointment television” where, just like the slogan said, you had to watch these shows in order to know the jokes or the storylines people would be talking about the next day.
Hulu Gets Meta With Reboot, Finale Time For The Bachelorette
Hollywood has had reboot fever for years, but today Hulu turns TV’s obsession with existing IP on its head in Reboot. Created by Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, the new comedy sees the stars of an early 2000s family sitcom reunite for a modern-day revival. Also today: Gabby and...
U.K. Broadcaster Prompts Uproar for Airing The Emoji Movie During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
While the world mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II Monday, the U.K.'s Channel 5 caught flack for airing The Emoji Movie in place of funeral coverage. ITV, BBC One, and BBC Two showed the funeral live while Channel 4 broadcast a documentary about the late Queen. Channel 5, however, had other plans. The network aired The Emoji Movie, the 2017 animated film with a 6% Rotten Tomatoes score.
An Annotated Guide to Reboot
Premiering today, Hulu's new comedy series Reboot comes from Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan and thus has its roots in one of the biggest TV shows of the 2010s. But the sitcom roots run even deeper for Reboot, something that becomes clear as you start watching the show and see how much it's in conversation with TV's reboot culture over the last decade plus.
NBC's Quantum Leap Reboot Is the Best Kind of Bad TV
The new Quantum Leap reboot isn't good, but it's good enough, and sometimes that's just fine. Not every television show has to be an aesthetic breakthrough, because if everything were that compelling, then we'd never get the laundry folded. Sometimes we just need a series to provide amiable company while...
Andor and Abbott Elementary Lead a Packed Day of Premieres
Television delivers non-stop excitement today as two of the biggest shows of the month, Star Wars prequel Andor and Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary, make their debuts. In addition, Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco have a Meet Cute on Peacock, Survivor begins a new season with a two-hour episode, The Goldbergs kills off Jeff Garlin’s character, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
Sarah Paulson Cast as Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in HBO Max's The Way Down
Sarah Paulson is starring in a true story again. After her award-winning turns in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story as Marcia Clark and Impeachment: American Crime Story as Linda Tripp, Paulson will star as Gwen Shamblin in HBO Max's scripted adaptation of its own docuseries The Way Down.
Hein’s Picks: AMC Turns to a Different Class of Undead in Search of Its Next Great Hit
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
The Case Against Adnan Syed is Getting a Follow-Up Episode at HBO
Adnan Syed's story is far from over. Following news of Syed's murder conviction being overturned, HBO has announced that a follow-up to their docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed is in the works. Helmed by Academy Award-nominated director Amy Berg, the new episode features exclusive access to Syed and will...
Inside Amy Schumer Returning After Six-Year Break
After six long years, Inside Amy Schumer is coming back. The fifth season of the sketch comedy series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ October 20. The season will be shorter than previous iterations with just five episodes, released on a weekly basis after a two-episode premiere. Schumer announced the impending...
How Star Trek: Discovery Changed Trek On TV
When Star Trek: Discovery premiered five years ago this week, it carried some heavy cargo. For one thing, the show was expected to herald the new streaming service CBS All Access (which has since become Paramount+) and drag the Tiffany network’s viewers into the digital age. At the same time, it had to outrun the legacy of Enterprise (the low-rated, critically reviled UPN series that ended in 2005) and somehow contend with the sleek, sexy, and action-oriented aesthetic of the Trek movies directed by J.J. Abrams.
