Buccaneers need to reach out to former player for help
The Buccaneers choosing to let Cyril Grayson walk already felt like a strange move in the first place. They can rectify that problem now with a phone call. The Buccaneers have a wide receiver problem. Injuries are piling up at an unsustainable rate. The Bucs lost their most recent game against the Packers in part due to a lack of success from one of the most important positions on the field, and it doesn’t look like the injury luck is going to turn around anytime soon.
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Saints' Winston misses practice, expects to play in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston says he's preparing to start in the NFL's first international game this year after being held out of practice with a back injury that has plagued him all season
NFL Week 4 Upset Picks (Lamar Jackson Beats Bills, Sell High on Eagles Lead This Week’s Predictions)
You want upset picks? Well, we have them, and the BetSided team is HOT so far to start the NFL season. We went 3-3 in last week’s picks, bringing our season record to 8-6 and moving us to +9.13 units on the season. The most impressive picks from last week’s group? Reed Wallach bet on the Indianapolis Colts to upset the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL London Betting Trends (Favorites Safer Across The Pond)
The NFL is once again taking its game abroad, with the first installment of the International Games taking place this week at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings are coming off a comeback win against their divisional rival, the Detroit lions. Meanwhile, the Saints are coming off a loss to their divisional rival, the Carolina Panthers.
How Buccaneers can fix offense despite rampant injuries
The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL right now in part due to numerous injuries, but it also goes beyond this. It doesn’t have to be this way. What we have seen from the Buccaneers on offense this year has been jarring. Sure, there has been a ridiculous number of injuries to key players across the offense, but it is still hard to fathom how the unit has become this bad.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 5
We knew the Big 12 was going to be as competitive as ever this season, and we saw that first hand on Saturday night. Kansas State went into Norman, Oklahoma and hand the conference favorite Sooners their first Big 12 loss of the season as two touchdown underdogs. Transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Deuce Vaughn were stellar in the upset as the Wildcats jumped to the top of the Big 12.
Simple moves Buccaneers can make to improve chances
Even when sitting at 2-1 despite all of their injuries, the Buccaneers are far from being a perfect team. Here is what they need to do. No team is perfect, especially a team like the Buccaneers that is 2-1 and could easily be 3-0 during a tough start to the season.
Buccaneers made mistake with controversial player
The Buccaneers chose to keep Scotty Miller rather than a number of other receivers. This decision was a big mistake with hindsight. Scotty Miller turned into a battleground player for Buccaneers fans during the offseason and the preseason. Everyone seemed to have a different take on Miller. Some argued that...
