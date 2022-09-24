Read full article on original website
Watch Live: Sheffield at Youngsville Volleyball
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Sheffield takes on Youngsville in District 9/10 crossover volleyball action. Andy Close is on the call. The match can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
Warren Dawgs Earn Shutout Win at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Tanner Stuart scored a pair of touchdowns and the defense did the rest as the Warren Dawgs pitched a shutout, 14-0, at Port Allegany on Tuesday. The Dawgs improved to 5-1 with the victory and secured a home playoff game. They will head to undefeated Coudersport on Saturday with the No. 1 seed in the playoffs on the line.
Lady Dragons’ Offense Erupts in Win Over Erie
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren scored nine first-half goals on its way to a 10-1 win over visiting Erie on Tuesday. Meea Irwin and Georgie Bickling each had five points in the win. Irwin had four goals and an assist, while Bickling had a goal and four assists. Leyna Irwin...
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.? — Week of Sept. 28
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
Eastman, Gesing Lead Lady Knights Rout of Iroquois
RUSSELL, Pa. – Elley Eastman and Julia Gesing combined to score all of Eisenhower’s goals as the Lady Knights rolled to a 9-0 win over visiting Iroquois. It took Eastman just 36 seconds to put the first of her five goals in the back of the net. Gesing had one goal in the first half, and a hat trick in the second to account for her four goals.
Warren Volleyball Battles Past General McLane
EDINBORO, Pa. – Warren bounced back from a first-set loss to win three straight in a 3-1 (15-25, 25-14, 25-23, and 25-16) win at General McLane on Monday. Kylie Fehlman (12) and Alexia Bowers (10) each recorded double-digit kills. Fehlman had two blocks and Bowers added six digs. Carly Beers had six kills, four aces, and 10 digs.
Crissey Nets First Career Goal and Hat Trick to Help Warren Boys Top Titusville for 5th Straight Win
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Logan Crissey’s hat trick helped the Dragons overcome both the Rockets and the rain in a 6-1 win at Titusville on Monday. The win was Warren’s (6-3 overall, 6-1 Region 4) fifth straight after starting the season 1-3. Crissey netted his first three goals of the season, the first three of the freshman’s varsity career.
Warren Players Announce Sweeney Todd Cast
WARREN, Pa. – Warren Players is thrilled to introduce the cast of its 92nd season opener, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”, Oct. 6-9 at Struthers Library Theatre. Director Caitlin Webster and Vocal Director Rachel Harvey recently announced the cast, featuring Warren Players veterans and...
Esch Inaugurated as Pitt-Bradford, Pitt-Titusville President
BRADFORD, Pa. – Richard T. Esch was inaugurated as president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Bradford and Titusville campuses Sunday afternoon as faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community supporters cheered and gave him a standing ovation. Esch’s many university colleagues and friends joined him Sunday afternoon in the...
3 Teens Among 4 Injured in Saturday Crash
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Three teens were among four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 957 early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to a release from PSP-Warren, a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on 957 at 2:15 a.m. when the 16-year-old male driver fell asleep. The truck left the south side of the roadway, police said, struck a ditch and two trees before coming to rest.
WarrenVAX Awarded $100,000 Grant
WARREN, Pa. – The COVID-19 Advisory Group, also known as WarrenVAX.com, announced Tuesday the award of a grant for $100,000 to provide for COVID-19 vaccine advocacy and programs to address mental health in the wake of the pandemic to the Warren County Development Association. The Pennsylvania Office of Rural...
