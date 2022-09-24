Read full article on original website
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
kshb.com
Cooling down even more today with highs in the 60s and 70s in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Cooling down today with highs below normal in the 60s and 70s. Hurricane Ian makes landfall later today somewhere along Florida's central gulf coast. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Wednesday: Sunny and cooling down and feeling amazing. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 68°. Tonight: Clear...
Kansas City neighbors still searching for answers in deadly triple shooting
Three people, including a child under the age of five, were shot Monday inside a Kansas City home at 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue.
Chiefs broadcaster Art Hains diagnosed with West Nile Virus
Doctors diagnosed Kansas City Chiefs broadcaster Art Hains with West Nile Virus and plan to transfer him to a Kansas City-area hospital.
kshb.com
Kansas City's East-West Transit Study to host public meetings next month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public will have three chances to weigh in on the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority’s East-West Transit Study early next month. The KCATA and KC Streetcar Authority along with project partners announced Monday that it will conduct two in-person public meetings and one virtual meeting to allow community input on route recommendations for the planned “high-capacity transit connection” that eventually will link the area around the University of Kansas Health System campus with the Rock Island Corridor/Truman Sports Complex.
kshb.com
KC weather is the exact opposite of a hurricane - great weather here
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 46°. Wednesday: Sunny and near perfect. Wind: E 10-15 mph. High: 68°. Thursday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 45° High: 72°. Friday: Sunny and warmer with light winds. High:...
kshb.com
Chiefs fans make alternate plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Category 3 Hurricane Ian is headed for Florida’s western coast, putting the Chief’s Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy. Fans in the Kansas City area with plans to travel to the sunshine state are debating weathering the storm, with the safety of Floridians top of mind.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: A cold start to Wednesday morning
Kansas City is going to get a beautiful stretch of fall weather for the next few days! On Wednesday morning, many will start the day with much cooler temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By Wednesday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 69 degrees. The chance for rain remains very low over the next week. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via our apps.
fox4kc.com
Rock Out To KC’s Best Tribute Bands At Merriam Drive Live!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Classic rock music, food trucks, adult beverages and more will be on hand this Saturday (Oct 1) at Merriam Marketplace for Merriam Drive Live! Get our tribute artists whose music has influenced generations of musicians.
Crash in Kansas City near N. Winian Ave. leaves one seriously injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon that left the driver with serious injuries. A silver Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Winian Avenue, which is a dead-end street. The vehicle failed to stop at the end of the street and traveled approximately 30 yards into […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
Kansas City police investigating two homicides Monday afternoon
Kansas City police are investigating two homicides Monday afternoon that happened within 3 miles of each other.
KMBC.com
Starlink satellites visible across night sky in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — See a strange strip of lights in the sky last night? You're not alone. The string of lights that popped up over the Kansas City area Sunday night was a Starlink satellite train. It's part of a network of 60 satellite trains launched by SpaceX.
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
KU Sports
KU tweaks gameday plans to better handle full football stadium
The Kansas football program set a record for both concession sales and merchandise sales during last week’s sold-out win over Duke. But that did not keep KU administrators from looking for ways to improve upon the gameday experience for fans, who have suddenly started showing up in huge numbers to support the 4-0 Jayhawks.
KCTV 5
Dilapidated home in Kansas City has neighbors concerned about safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the middle of a block along Chestnut Avenue is a home covered in vines that’s marked “do not enter.”. Jennifer Arredondo and her neighbor Lidia live on either side of the dilapidated house. On Lidia’s side, the home is being held up...
kansascitymag.com
The Ultimate KC Quiche Now has Burnt Ends
André’s has been making quiche since 1955, and not originally by choice. “The concept that my grandparents came over here from Switzerland with was exclusively pastries and chocolates—1955 Kansas City was not ready for a shop that just did that,” says owner René Bollier. “They didn’t really understand what my grandfather was doing, what made it special, why it was so much more expensive.”
KC mayor calls for one Plaza street open to pedestrians only, no vehicles
Mayor Lucas said he'd like to see Nichols Road on the Plaza pedestrianized, meaning cars would not be allowed, but foot traffic is welcome.
Kansas City to vote on joining lawsuit against Missouri gun law
Kansas City leaders advanced a resolution to add the city's name to a lawsuit challenging Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act.
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
KC family searching for missing teen ask for false serial killer rumors to stop
Rumors on social media are causing more pain for a Kansas City family who is desperately searching for a missing teen.
