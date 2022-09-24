ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Cooling down even more today with highs in the 60s and 70s in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Cooling down today with highs below normal in the 60s and 70s. Hurricane Ian makes landfall later today somewhere along Florida's central gulf coast. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Wednesday: Sunny and cooling down and feeling amazing. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 68°. Tonight: Clear...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Kansas City's East-West Transit Study to host public meetings next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public will have three chances to weigh in on the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority’s East-West Transit Study early next month. The KCATA and KC Streetcar Authority along with project partners announced Monday that it will conduct two in-person public meetings and one virtual meeting to allow community input on route recommendations for the planned “high-capacity transit connection” that eventually will link the area around the University of Kansas Health System campus with the Rock Island Corridor/Truman Sports Complex.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Chiefs fans make alternate plans ahead of Hurricane Ian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Category 3 Hurricane Ian is headed for Florida’s western coast, putting the Chief’s Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy. Fans in the Kansas City area with plans to travel to the sunshine state are debating weathering the storm, with the safety of Floridians top of mind.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: A cold start to Wednesday morning

Kansas City is going to get a beautiful stretch of fall weather for the next few days! On Wednesday morning, many will start the day with much cooler temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By Wednesday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 69 degrees. The chance for rain remains very low over the next week. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via our apps.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Starlink satellites visible across night sky in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — See a strange strip of lights in the sky last night? You're not alone. The string of lights that popped up over the Kansas City area Sunday night was a Starlink satellite train. It's part of a network of 60 satellite trains launched by SpaceX.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KU Sports

KU tweaks gameday plans to better handle full football stadium

The Kansas football program set a record for both concession sales and merchandise sales during last week’s sold-out win over Duke. But that did not keep KU administrators from looking for ways to improve upon the gameday experience for fans, who have suddenly started showing up in huge numbers to support the 4-0 Jayhawks.
LAWRENCE, KS
kansascitymag.com

The Ultimate KC Quiche Now has Burnt Ends

André’s has been making quiche since 1955, and not originally by choice. “The concept that my grandparents came over here from Switzerland with was exclusively pastries and chocolates—1955 Kansas City was not ready for a shop that just did that,” says owner René Bollier. “They didn’t really understand what my grandfather was doing, what made it special, why it was so much more expensive.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

