3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
CNBC
Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears
Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
The 3 Best ETFs to Buy as the Market Plunges
Diversification at the click of a button with exchange-traded funds can be the perfect panacea to combat a volatile market.
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Best U.S. Treasury ETFs (Updated September 2022)
For anyone who's banked on Treasuries to help protect their portfolio from the bear market in equities this year, they've probably been mighty disappointed. We haven't seen an inflationary environment like this since the 1970s and that's completely broken the traditional relationship between stocks and bonds. Treasuries should be inversely correlated to stocks in most normal circumstances. Instead, we've seen the S&P 500 and long-term Treasuries both decline by more than 20% at the same time. That's left investors with precious few places to seek safety.
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy Now.
These REITs can help you roll into or through your retirement years with steady income and maybe some capital appreciation.
Bond sell-off worst since 1949, investor sentiment plummets - BofA
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday.
FOXBusiness
Bond market crash foreshadows new lows for US stock market, BofA warns
The bond market is on track for its worst year since 1949 and will continue to batter stocks over the coming months, according to an analyst note from Bank of America obtained by FOX Business. Bonds have tumbled as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates as it tries to...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge
Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
ConsumerAffairs
With stock prices falling, some U.S. Treasury bonds are getting attention
Investors, especially those with large amounts of cash in their portfolios, may be wondering where to put money to work in an environment where the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and the stock market and real estate are falling. At its September meeting, the Fed raised a key interest...
Stocks and bonds both get clobbered this time. Here's what's behind the double whammy
Stocks are down more than 20% this year. Usually when that happens bonds hold their value. But right now both are down sharply, hurting retirees and people saving for college in 529 plans.
Stocks rise on Wall Street, U.K. bond yields fall back
NEW YORK — (AP) — Bond markets around the world are relaxing Wednesday after London's central bank pledged to do whatever's needed to restore calm in its financial markets. The move comes amid heightened concerns about the potential for economies worldwide slipping into a recession as the hottest...
The 10-Year Treasury Yield Just Topped 4%: What It Means for You
It's the first time since the 2008 financial crisis that bond yields have been this high.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Global Banks Follow in Fed's Footsteps
Wednesday's selling carried into Thursday as investors continued to take a risk-off approach to markets following the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. The central bank issued its third jumbo-sized rate increase yesterday and set expectations that it will continue to hike rates over its next few meetings. However, the Fed is not alone in its aggressive stance. Several global central banks have increased their benchmark rates this week in an ongoing effort to tame inflation, including the Bank of England and Switzerland's National Bank, which earlier today issued 50 basis point and 75 basis point rate hikes, respectively. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)
Forecast for Fed terminal rate hits new high, shaking stocks and bonds
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Expectations of how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise rates in its fight against inflation hit a fresh high this week, exacerbating pressures on stocks and bonds.
Treasury Yields Jump After Weak $43 Billion 2-Year Auction, Sliding Foreign Demand
Treasury bond yields moved higher again Monday following a weaker-than-expected auction of 2-year notes that fading demand from overseas investors and a massive jump in borrowing costs for the U.S. government. The Treasury sold $43 billion in 2-year notes at an auction-high yield of 4.29%, up nearly a full percentage...
China property shares, bonds slump as CIFI default report adds to sector woes
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Investors dumped shares and bonds of Chinese property developers on Wednesday, after a media report that CIFI Holdings (Group) Co had defaulted added to worries over the crisis-stricken real estate sector.
US News and World Report
U.S. Dollar Strength Creating 'Untenable' Situation That Risks Financial Crisis -Morgan Stanley
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recent rally in the U.S. dollar is creating an “untenable situation" for riskier assets that could end in a financial or economic crisis, strategists at Morgan Stanley warned in a note Monday. The dollar index hit a new two-decade high Monday as the pound...
