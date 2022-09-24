For anyone who's banked on Treasuries to help protect their portfolio from the bear market in equities this year, they've probably been mighty disappointed. We haven't seen an inflationary environment like this since the 1970s and that's completely broken the traditional relationship between stocks and bonds. Treasuries should be inversely correlated to stocks in most normal circumstances. Instead, we've seen the S&P 500 and long-term Treasuries both decline by more than 20% at the same time. That's left investors with precious few places to seek safety.

MARKETS ・ 16 DAYS AGO