Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Woman dies after being shot in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood late Tuesday night. ,. Officers were called out to a shooting near 27th and Missouri Avenues around 11 p.m. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence at a home near the intersection. That’s where authorities say they found a woman who had been shot and rushed her to the hospital. She later died. Her name has not yet been released.
AZFamily
Man shot and killed after throwing rocks at Phoenix police had mental illness, family says
W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
ABC 15 News
PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man stabbed to death and investigators believe several witnesses know what happened
PHOENIX - A 33-year-old Phoenix man was reportedly killed in a stabbing on Sept. 26, and police believe several witnesses have information about what led up to the homicide. At around 9 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers responded to reports of a person who was hurt. That's where they found Bruce Daniels with stab wounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Daughters remember father killed when SUV rolled off Phoenix freeway ramp
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers identified 55-year-old Major Raines as the man killed in a car crash Saturday morning when a car rolled off of I-10 onto the I-17 ramp. On Tuesday night, Raines’ daughters are speaking about what happened to their father.
KTAR.com
Pedestrian asking for help in Phoenix killed when car gets knocked into her
PHOENIX – A pedestrian was killed in Phoenix early Monday when a vehicle hit the car she’d flagged down to ask for help, authorities said. Candice Russell, 41, had stopped a car on eastbound Buckeye Road at Ninth Avenue around 4:45 a.m. and was asking the driver to call 911 when the collision occurred, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man accused of ramming girlfriend’s car, causing crash on freeway near Tonopah
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of chasing his girlfriend on the freeway as she tried to get away from him before he rammed her car, causing a crash near Tonopah on Monday afternoon. Around 11:30 a.m., DPS began receiving calls from a woman saying her boyfriend, 24-year-old Alberto Sebastian Medina, was chasing after her and ramming her car on I-10, about 10 miles west of Tonopah. Witnesses also began calling 911, saying two cars were going over 100 miles per hour and thought it was a road rage incident. Court documents say Medina then rammed the woman’s car so hard it rolled several times, finally coming to a stop in the median. Troopers arrived and took Medina into custody, and the woman was taken to the hospital.
AZFamily
People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department says officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after he threw rocks at them. Police say officers were crossing 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when they heard something hitting their car. Officers pulled over, got out of the car, and told the man to stop throwing the rocks. He refused to stop and that is when the shooting happened. Police say 34-year-old Ali Osman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
AZFamily
3 people, including child and teen, hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say three people, including a child and 14-year-old boy, are in the hospital after two cars crashed in Phoenix on Monday night. The crash happened near 64th Street and Bell Road just before 8 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found one car on its side...
AZFamily
Questions raised for Phoenix PD after man throwing rocks is shot and killed by officers
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Troopers describe daring rescue after saving family from floodwaters in Maricopa
W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
AZFamily
Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead at a home in San Tan Valley
W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
Man run over by train in Phoenix Monday dies from injuries
Police say a man has died from his injuries after he was run over by a train Monday.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
AZFamily
Man who allegedly murdered his half-brother in Apache Junction turns himself in to police
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police say the man accused of murdering his half-brother at an Apache Junction home Monday night has turned himself in to Phoenix police. Officers say 19-year-old Adam Williams who reportedly shot his half-brother Andrew Williams, 30, to death near San Marcos Drive and Broadway...
AZFamily
Man threatened to kill fiancé before being shot by Mesa officers, docs say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New court documents revealed more about the moment leading up to a man being shot by Mesa police officers earlier in September. Police say it all stemmed from a domestic violence call from a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road around 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
AZFamily
Woman, dog found dead in bedroom after 4-plex fire in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews in Tempe are investigating an apparent deadly fire at a four-plex early Wednesday morning. According to Tempe Fire Assistant Chief Andrea Glass, firefighters responded to the four-plex near University Drive and McClintock Road around 8 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing smoke. Once inside, crews from Tempe and Mesa fire found a woman and her dog dead inside one of the bedrooms.
AZFamily
Man dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man police say was throwing rocks at Phoenix police was shot by officers Saturday evening near 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Phoenix police say the man in his early 30′s was throwing rocks and other items at officers while they passed through an intersection.
Comments / 2