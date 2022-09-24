ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Woman dies after being shot in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood late Tuesday night. ,. Officers were called out to a shooting near 27th and Missouri Avenues around 11 p.m. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence at a home near the intersection. That’s where authorities say they found a woman who had been shot and rushed her to the hospital. She later died. Her name has not yet been released.
ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
AZFamily

Daughters remember father killed when SUV rolled off Phoenix freeway ramp

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers identified 55-year-old Major Raines as the man killed in a car crash Saturday morning when a car rolled off of I-10 onto the I-17 ramp. On Tuesday night, Raines’ daughters are speaking about what happened to their father.
KTAR.com

Pedestrian asking for help in Phoenix killed when car gets knocked into her

PHOENIX – A pedestrian was killed in Phoenix early Monday when a vehicle hit the car she’d flagged down to ask for help, authorities said. Candice Russell, 41, had stopped a car on eastbound Buckeye Road at Ninth Avenue around 4:45 a.m. and was asking the driver to call 911 when the collision occurred, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily

Man accused of ramming girlfriend’s car, causing crash on freeway near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of chasing his girlfriend on the freeway as she tried to get away from him before he rammed her car, causing a crash near Tonopah on Monday afternoon. Around 11:30 a.m., DPS began receiving calls from a woman saying her boyfriend, 24-year-old Alberto Sebastian Medina, was chasing after her and ramming her car on I-10, about 10 miles west of Tonopah. Witnesses also began calling 911, saying two cars were going over 100 miles per hour and thought it was a road rage incident. Court documents say Medina then rammed the woman’s car so hard it rolled several times, finally coming to a stop in the median. Troopers arrived and took Medina into custody, and the woman was taken to the hospital.
AZFamily

People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department says officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after he threw rocks at them. Police say officers were crossing 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when they heard something hitting their car. Officers pulled over, got out of the car, and told the man to stop throwing the rocks. He refused to stop and that is when the shooting happened. Police say 34-year-old Ali Osman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
AZFamily

DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
AZFamily

Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead at a home in San Tan Valley

W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
fox10phoenix.com

Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
AZFamily

Woman, dog found dead in bedroom after 4-plex fire in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews in Tempe are investigating an apparent deadly fire at a four-plex early Wednesday morning. According to Tempe Fire Assistant Chief Andrea Glass, firefighters responded to the four-plex near University Drive and McClintock Road around 8 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing smoke. Once inside, crews from Tempe and Mesa fire found a woman and her dog dead inside one of the bedrooms.
AZFamily

Man dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man police say was throwing rocks at Phoenix police was shot by officers Saturday evening near 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Phoenix police say the man in his early 30′s was throwing rocks and other items at officers while they passed through an intersection.
PHOENIX, AZ

