Buffalo, NY

The Dolphins-Bills Week 3 Five Biggest Storylines

By Alain Poupart
 4 days ago

Breaking down the things to watch for the Dolphins-Bills battle at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 3-0 on the season and take sole possession of first place in the AFC East when they face the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a breakdown of the five biggest storylines for this matchup as the Dolphins look to end a seven-game losing streak in the series:

1. What Can Tua Do for an Encore?

Yes, there are other significant issues in this game, but for the Dolphins, there's probably nothing more important that seeing what Tua Tagovailoa can do after his monumental fourth-quarter performance in the comeback victory at Baltimore. Nobody is expecting him to pass for 469 yards or six touchdowns again against a much-better secondary (yes, even with all the Buffalo injuries), but being able to put together back-to-back strong performances would be another step toward cementing his long-term status as Dolphins quarterback.

2. How Well Can the Offensive Line Perform?

Tua can be as sharp as ever, but it won't help if he doesn't have time to throw the ball, and that obviously has been a major issue anytime he has faced the Bills. It doesn't help matters that Terron Armstead continues to deal with a toe injury, though the pass protection against Baltimore was borderline flawless except for one series in the second quarter. The Buffalo pass rush, however, is several notches above that of the Ravens and given their injury issues in the secondary, it's entirely possible the Bills defensive game plan will focus even more on getting in Tua's face. It will be up to the offensive line to at the very least slow down that Buffalo pass rush.

3. Can the Defense Contain Josh Allen for the Whole Game?

It's no great secret that Josh Allen has been a big problem for the Dolphins since he entered the NFL as the seventh overall pick in the 2018 draft, with a 7-1 record, 21 touchdown passes against only five interceptions and a passer rating of 106.8. But the reality is the Dolphins shut down Allen in the first half of the two games last season, even though Buffalo ended up winning them by a combined score of 61-11. The numbers speak loudly: Allen had a passer rating of 60.4 in the first half in the two Dolphins-Bills games last year, compared to 114.5 in the second half. While the Bills made some adjustments at halftime of each game, this also was the result of the Miami offense simply putting the defense back on the field too often and giving Allen too many opportunities.

4. The Wide Receiver Battle

It's going to be tough to find any games with so much talent at wide receiver, with this matchup featuring the top three NFL leaders in receiving yards — Tyreek Hill with 284, Stefon Diggs with 270 and Jaylen Waddle with 240. And that's not even factoring emerging Bills star Gabe Davis, who sat out Week 2 because of an ankle injury and is questionable for the game. While the receivers need the quarterbacks to deliver them the ball, it's entirely possible this game could come down to which wide receiver has the biggest day.

5. How Much Will the Injuries Factor in the Outcome?

There were an awful lot of big names on that final injury report Friday, including two of the Dolphins' best players — Armstead and Xavien Howard — and three-fourths of Buffalo's starting secondary. While many of the players listed as questionable will end up playing, it remains to be seen how effective they will be. This came into play last week when Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey played despite a groin injury and was pulled at key stages of the fourth quarter. Yes, injuries are part of the game, but to deny they can impact the outcome of a game is naive.

Yardbarker

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on short turnaround before 'Thursday Night Football': 'I'll sleep when I'm dead'

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most exciting (and successful) teams in the NFL through the first few weeks of the season. They are the only undefeated team left in the AFC at 3-0, and if the New York Giants (2-0) fall to the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football," they'll be one of only two unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL (along with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles).
NFL
