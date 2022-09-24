ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans, CJ McCollum Agree On $64 Million Extension

By Chris Dodson
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umaI2_0i8rilDy00

The New Orleans Pelicans and CJ McCollum have agreed on a two-year, $64 million extension, which locks him up through the 2025-2026 season.

The New Orleans Pelicans and guard CJ McCollum have agreed on a two-year, $64 million extension that locks him up through the 2025-2026 season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski , the deal was shared by McCollum's agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Basketball to ESPN. The new deal ties McCollum to Pels for four years and $133M.

McCollum was acquired last season and he quickly adapted to his new surroundings. The former Portland Trail Blazer flew to join the team as soon as he heard the news, getting some flight plans crossed with Larry Nance Jr. Both veterans credited getting to play with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson for their excitement upon hearing the news.

The Pelicans sent Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickel Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, a 2022 protected first-round pick, and two second-round picks to Portland for McCollum even though New Orleans was on the outside of the playoff picture at the time.

The gamble paid off with a big postseason run for Willie Green's revamped on-the-fly squad. McCollum scored 32 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists in his postseason debut with the Pelicans. New Orleans advanced to the 8th seed game on the road versus the Los Angeles Clippers. McCollum helped guide the team to a rousing comeback win, then helped push the top-seeded Phoenix Suns to a six-game series.

McCollum has never made the NBA All-Star game, nor booked a trip to the NBA Finals. He has fallen just short on the voting ballots and suffered a sweep in the Western Conference Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

The 31-year-old spent most of the decade trying to make it work with Damian Lillard. This contract extension is a sign that all parties believe McCollum can get his All-Star flowers in New Orleans while leading the Pelicans to title contention. A successful run will not only pay for the new vineyard, but it would also make the wine taste that much sweeter.

An extra $64 million to wind down the prime of a career isn't a bad deal either, for either side. New Orleans would have a hard time attracting a similarly talented free agent who carries the cache and respect of the NBA Player Association President, both on and off the court.

Read More Pelicans News:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Extension, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Willie Green
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Damian Lillard
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

How Ime Udoka's Affair With Celtics Staff Member Was Exposed: Source

The high-profile affair scandal surrounding Boston Celtics' coach Ime Udoka is even more complicated than previously known. A source tells ET that the unnamed female staff member with whom Udoka was involved was married, and their relationship was revealed due to the staffer's doorbell camera at her home. The source...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The New Orleans Pelicans#Espn#Mccollum To Pels#The Los Angeles Clippers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes

While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
594
Followers
333
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy