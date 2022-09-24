Read full article on original website
One dead in Perry County head-on crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
Galion Inquirer
Multi-state fraud ring halted
CRAWFORD COUNTY — On September 21, 2022, a multi-state fraud ring was thwarted after a several month investigation. Sheriff Matt Bayles and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit in conjunction with Sheriff Scott Kent and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation conducted a months long investigation into a large-scale fraud ring involving several states including Ohio. A male suspect from Bedford, Ohio would arrive to purchase ATV’s, Razors or other equipment and pay with a fraudulent cashier’s check from the Hocking Valley Bank.
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a […]
sciotopost.com
A Second Theft at Circleville Walmart Ended with Another Felony Arrest
CIRCLEVILLE – The local Walmart was busy on Monday dealing with theft. After the first theft ended in a high-speed chase across half of the county, the second one ended by arresting someone who had a few warrants. Around 4:35 pm Walmart called the Sheriff’s department again after a...
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
whbc.com
Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond. He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years. Jayden Lightner is...
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
cleveland19.com
Suspect tells mom ‘I love you’ as New Franklin police arrest him for murder (bodycam video)
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New information was released Monday about a shooting and crash that killed a 53-year-old man. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was shot early Sunday while fleeing “a domestic altercation” at a home on Dailey Road in New Franklin.
Man shot and killed on motorcycle in Summit County
The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.
Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens
AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
cleveland19.com
Norwalk police: 11-year-old boy found safe
NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives said an 11-year-old boy who didn’t show up at school Tuesday, was found safe. According to Norwalk police, Ethan Barker was located Tuesday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Akron woman robbed by suspect selling shoes online, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers are investigating an aggravated robbery that stemmed from an online sale. The incident happened around noon Saturday at a home in the 200 block of North Marth Avenue. According to police, a woman arranged online to buy a pair of shoes from...
2 people arrested, one for involuntary manslaughter, after body found at Ohio State Park
A 28-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a male’s body was found at an Ohio State Park. Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Corrupting another with drugs trafficking in drugs, and tampering with evidence. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz told multiple news outlets that the body of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall was […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Investigation into Galion Police Chief continues
GALION—The investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez remains unresolved. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave on August 17 so that a fact-finding investigation could move forward. Crawford County Now reached out to Galion City Communications Director Matt Echelberry and received this comment:. “The investigatory...
cleveland19.com
Akron man dies after shooting inside apartment
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron. Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m. EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he...
richlandsource.com
Section of E. 5th St. to close in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to street repairs, the City of Mansfield will close the following road while repairs are being made. East Fifth Street from Ashland Road to Purdy Street.
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.
crawfordcountynow.com
Benefit set for Luke Truman
GALION—A Golf Outing is set for Sunday, October 2nd, at Valley View Golf Course in Galion. The benefit is planned to support Luke Truman, 28, of Galion, as he recovers from a near-deadly truck crash. Truman works for Ohio Edison. He was returning to Ohio Edison, located in Mansfield...
One dead, one critical after car crashes into tree in Huber Ridge
HUBER RIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree Saturday night in Huber Ridge in Blendon Township, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that just before 10:30 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry was driving on Mexico Avenue near […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion woman arrested for drugs and weapons
MARION—On September 20, 2022, law enforcement officers from the Marion City Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained through Judge Teresa Ballinger for a residence in the 300 block of Owens Street in the city of Marion after an investigation by detectives from the MARMET Drug Task Force.
