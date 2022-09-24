UTEP opens exhibit in honor of UTEP civil engineers

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The University of Texas at El Paso is celebrating the legacy of its civil engineers and their contributions to the Borderlands by creating an exhibit.

The Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens have announced the creation of the exhibit, “Building the Borderlands: The Legacy of UTEP Civil Engineering”. The opening reception is taking place today at 2 pm. and will last until 4 p.m. It will be taking place at the Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens. The exhibit is said to run through June 10, 2023.

In order to commemorate the 75 th anniversary of UTEP’s Department of Civil Engineering, the exhibit has been created to honor the accomplishments as well as lasting impact of UTEP’s civil engineers on the quality of life of our community and around the world.

