A.V. Club
Kevin Sorbo lets you know he'd be nominated for an Oscar if he deigned to play a "pedophile terrorist"
Kevin Sorbo, a man best known for playing TV Hercules in the ‘90s, getting called “peanut” by former co-star Lucy Lawless, and being America’s third most relevant conservative Christian actor, believes he could be nominated for an Oscar. Unfortunately for the Academy, however, getting that Oscar...
A.V. Club
Did anyone tell Star Trek’s stars that Paramount pushed the movie?
Well, the groundhog must have seen his shadow (feel free to swap for your favorite deep-cut Star Trek creature), because the forecast says we’re to go at least another year without a big-screen Star Trek. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth film in J.J. Abrams’ film series, helmed by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, has been removed from Paramount’s 2023 calendar.
A.V. Club
Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon
Movies so often try to increase the stakes of their action and chase sequences—seriously, does every action hero study parkour now?—so it’s refreshingly amusing when Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon deliberately lowers them, with one of the world’s slowest chase sequences. Craig Robinson, playing a cop with an injured leg and a single crutch, chases Kate Hudson, playing a stripper in too-high heels, down a New Orleans street at night. Both can barely even walk, but nobody in that party city much cares for the officer’s pleas to stop his suspect.
A.V. Club
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
For a man making a film about Marilyn Monroe, Blonde director Andrew Dominik seems to not really pay any respect to the actress or her work. In a shared outtake from a new interview for the British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound with the director, Dominik calls Monroe’s famed romantic comedy, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, a film about “well-dressed whores.”
A.V. Club
Mean Girls' Daniel Franzese is "very conflicted" over Brendan Fraser's casting in The Whale
In a film season marked by drama, spit-takes, and “movies that feel like movies” (will we ever stop worrying, darling?), very few new entries have been able to escape the endless cycle of discourse. Least of all Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound English teacher and has divided critics and fans since it premiered (to a six-minute standing ovation) at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
A.V. Club
Ghosts conjures up more laughs in season 2
Hear us out: Ghosts, the charming CBS sitcom about a freelance journalist and an unemployed chef who inherit a quaint country estate inhabited by dramatic denizens who died on the property, is actually a workplace comedy. It’s been five months since audiences—and the rest of the spirited specters—watched Sam (Rose...
A.V. Club
Everything we know about Deadpool 3 so far
Despite the lack of an announcement at the recent D23 Expo, it looks like Deadpool 3 is officially moving forward, and Wade Wilson won’t be the only character the film will be introducing into the MCU. Reynolds’ announcement caused an avalanche of speculation about the upcoming sequel, what story...
A.V. Club
In the final trailer for Paramount Pictures' Smile, the widest grins cut the deepest
Finally, a horror movie New Yorkers can really stand behind. Smile, Paramount Pictures’ latest stab at horror, exists on the premise that someone just randomly smiling at you is one of the most offensive, frightening things there is—and the studio is certainly rearing to prove its point. Fresh off a creepy Jumbotron-based marketing stunt at three different Major League Baseball games last weekend, Smile has one last trailer for viewing pleasure before the film’s premiere on September 30.
MLB・
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
A.V. Club
Peacock cancels Queer As Folk reboot
Peacock’s Queer As Folk, a reboot of the 2000-2005 Showtime series that was itself an adaptation of Russell T. Davies’ 1999 British drama series of the same name (though the Peacock series was explicitly envisioned as a reboot of the British show and not a revival of the Showtime show), has been canceled. The new series had just premiered its first season in June, and it will not be getting a second one. The reboot, starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O’Connell, and Johnny Sibilly. Set in New Orleans, it took place in the aftermath of a shooting at a nightclub.
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
A.V. Club
Hugh Jackman to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3
It’s really happening! A running joke from the Deadpool movies (and the whole meta-Deadpool story that is Ryan Reynolds’ real life) is about to become an actual reality, with Reynolds confirming that Hugh Jackman will be playing Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Snikt! Bub! Fastball special! Deadpool is going to say all of those things in the movie, and we’re going to cheer our little goddamn heads off.
A.V. Club
Epix to rebrand as MGM Plus, because there are no new ideas anywhere
Another company has fallen under the dark sway of the plus sign, sacrificing its old brand identity in favor of following the hot trend where you just take an established company name and put “+” at the end of it—signifying “more!” but also hopefully creating an association in your mind with Disney+, the streaming service that gave us Baby Yoda. Don’t you love Baby Yoda? Well, that means you should also love Paramount+ and Discovery+ and Apple TV+ and AMC+ and CNN+ (okay, maybe not that one) and ESPN+ and now… MGM+.
A.V. Club
Tom Hanks wrote a novel about making a comic book movie
No, that’s not SEO word salad in the headline, like one of those spam tweets that says “Joe Biden Dream SMP Blackpink communism FanDuel.” Tom Hanks really wrote a novel about making a superhero movie that’s based on a superhero comic. It’s called The Making Of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, and if all of these meta-shenanigans didn’t tip you off, Hanks told People that “every character in the book” experiences something that he really experienced in his actual moviemaking career. Hanks also said that the characters learn important lessons that he really learned and that there are even “foolish moments” that are like things he really did.
A.V. Club
For better or for worse, tons of people watched Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
There’s just something about a Hollywood heartthrob playing a serial killer that, whether it disgusts or fascinates, draws eyes. Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix joint, the Evan Peters-led Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is no exception to this rule—despite robust online debates about its very existence. The...
A.V. Club
A24 shares the heart-wrenching trailer for Paul Mescal's father-daughter portrait Aftersun
In the second of his A24-attached films of the fall, Normal People’s Paul Mescal plays a Scottish father on vacation with his young daughter (Frankie Corio). The Charlotte Wells debut has received rave reviews ahead of its theatrical premiere on October 21. The official description for Aftersun reads:. At...
A.V. Club
Actually, Avatar had a massive impact on pop culture, despite what you've been hearing lately
It’s somehow become a meme in the popular consciousness that Avatar, the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide, is remembered by nobody, had no lasting impact on pop culture, and was nothing more than a 3-D gimmick. (This despite reports of massive fandoms at the time experiencing depression that they couldn’t actually live within the world of the film.) One of the earliest major takes on the topic came from Forbes writer Scott Mendelson, five years after the movie’s release, and while his was simply a financial analysis that gave the film itself a lot of credit, extremely vocal online fans have repeated the meme to bash the movie, along with Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s insultingly glib characterization of Avatar as “Dances With Smurfs.” (Never mind that an enduring meme is itself a validation of its impact.)
A.V. Club
Mila Kunis admits her That ’90s Show spouse doesn’t make any sense
Things are going to feel really familiar when That ’90s Show premieres on Netflix: same set, same parental figures (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty), same couples that defined That ’70s Show. Specifically, the series will see the return of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), as well as Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Kelso (Ashton Kutcher).
