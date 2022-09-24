Read full article on original website
Related
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
If There Was An Academy Award For "Best Movie Monologue," These Scenes Would've For Sure Taken Home The Gold
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
A.V. Club
Ghosts conjures up more laughs in season 2
Hear us out: Ghosts, the charming CBS sitcom about a freelance journalist and an unemployed chef who inherit a quaint country estate inhabited by dramatic denizens who died on the property, is actually a workplace comedy. It’s been five months since audiences—and the rest of the spirited specters—watched Sam (Rose...
A.V. Club
Kevin Sorbo lets you know he'd be nominated for an Oscar if he deigned to play a "pedophile terrorist"
Kevin Sorbo, a man best known for playing TV Hercules in the ‘90s, getting called “peanut” by former co-star Lucy Lawless, and being America’s third most relevant conservative Christian actor, believes he could be nominated for an Oscar. Unfortunately for the Academy, however, getting that Oscar...
RELATED PEOPLE
A.V. Club
Mean Girls' Daniel Franzese is "very conflicted" over Brendan Fraser's casting in The Whale
In a film season marked by drama, spit-takes, and “movies that feel like movies” (will we ever stop worrying, darling?), very few new entries have been able to escape the endless cycle of discourse. Least of all Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound English teacher and has divided critics and fans since it premiered (to a six-minute standing ovation) at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.
The "Harry Potter" Movies Honestly Aren't All That Magical Because Let's Face It: Every Character Is Pretty Ordinary
The Gryffindor kiddos had personal mementos, like framed pictures of their parents and flags of their favorite sports teams, on their bedside tables — just like the rest of us.
A.V. Club
Epix to rebrand as MGM Plus, because there are no new ideas anywhere
Another company has fallen under the dark sway of the plus sign, sacrificing its old brand identity in favor of following the hot trend where you just take an established company name and put “+” at the end of it—signifying “more!” but also hopefully creating an association in your mind with Disney+, the streaming service that gave us Baby Yoda. Don’t you love Baby Yoda? Well, that means you should also love Paramount+ and Discovery+ and Apple TV+ and AMC+ and CNN+ (okay, maybe not that one) and ESPN+ and now… MGM+.
A.V. Club
Peacock cancels Queer As Folk reboot
Peacock’s Queer As Folk, a reboot of the 2000-2005 Showtime series that was itself an adaptation of Russell T. Davies’ 1999 British drama series of the same name (though the Peacock series was explicitly envisioned as a reboot of the British show and not a revival of the Showtime show), has been canceled. The new series had just premiered its first season in June, and it will not be getting a second one. The reboot, starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O’Connell, and Johnny Sibilly. Set in New Orleans, it took place in the aftermath of a shooting at a nightclub.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Jeremy Strong swears he's done talking about that New Yorker article
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jeremy Strong relitigates the New Yorker profile about him that went viral last December, following his assertion to Vanity Fair earlier this month that the article “felt like a pretty profound betrayal of trust.” Michael Schulman’s in-depth report on the actor and his on-set eccentricities propelled the Succession star to the center of the Method acting discourse, despite the fact that he doesn’t consider himself to be a Method actor and has never put a dead rat in the mail.
A.V. Club
Everything we know about Deadpool 3 so far
Despite the lack of an announcement at the recent D23 Expo, it looks like Deadpool 3 is officially moving forward, and Wade Wilson won’t be the only character the film will be introducing into the MCU. Reynolds’ announcement caused an avalanche of speculation about the upcoming sequel, what story...
A.V. Club
Don’t Worry Darling
We regret to inform you that the Don’t Worry Darling press cycle isn’t quite over (though surely it must be soon, right? Right?). Yes, the film is finally out, and Chris Pine and Florence Pugh skipped the final premiere, and Pugh may or may not have gotten in a screaming match with Olivia Wilde on set, but we’re past that now. Onto a new player: Kiki Layne.
A.V. Club
In the final trailer for Paramount Pictures' Smile, the widest grins cut the deepest
Finally, a horror movie New Yorkers can really stand behind. Smile, Paramount Pictures’ latest stab at horror, exists on the premise that someone just randomly smiling at you is one of the most offensive, frightening things there is—and the studio is certainly rearing to prove its point. Fresh off a creepy Jumbotron-based marketing stunt at three different Major League Baseball games last weekend, Smile has one last trailer for viewing pleasure before the film’s premiere on September 30.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon
Movies so often try to increase the stakes of their action and chase sequences—seriously, does every action hero study parkour now?—so it’s refreshingly amusing when Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon deliberately lowers them, with one of the world’s slowest chase sequences. Craig Robinson, playing a cop with an injured leg and a single crutch, chases Kate Hudson, playing a stripper in too-high heels, down a New Orleans street at night. Both can barely even walk, but nobody in that party city much cares for the officer’s pleas to stop his suspect.
A.V. Club
Read This: Alan Rickman's diaries reveal his less-than-flattering opinions about Harry Potter
Severus Snape was always (no Harry Potter pun intended) a controversial figure in the HP fandom. He was a spiteful bully of children and former wizard Nazi, but he also had a big crush on Harry’s mom and dedicated his life to fighting evil in her memory. It’s hard to imagine any actor pulling that off with the kind of gravitas and grace of Alan Rickman.
A.V. Club
First trailer for HBO’s Last Of Us adaptation introduces Joel, Ellie, and… “ominous clicking”
Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us was a PlayStation 3 game that was met with so much critical and commercial acclaim that Sony put out a remastered version for PlayStation 4 and then a full remake for PlayStation 5, ensuring that people will always have easy access to The Last Of Us. But what about people who don’t have any kind of PlayStation? Well, HBO has them covered with its adaptation of The Last Of Us, written by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Last Of Us’ game director Neil Druckmann, and it just got a new trailer today.
A.V. Club
Did anyone tell Star Trek’s stars that Paramount pushed the movie?
Well, the groundhog must have seen his shadow (feel free to swap for your favorite deep-cut Star Trek creature), because the forecast says we’re to go at least another year without a big-screen Star Trek. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth film in J.J. Abrams’ film series, helmed by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, has been removed from Paramount’s 2023 calendar.
A.V. Club
Kid Cudi's Entergalactic is a celebration of human connection
Entergalactic calls itself a “television special,” but there are other words we could use to describe it. The Fletcher Moules-directed animated project was originally conceived, after all, as a television series. In many ways, it still bears its episodic rhythms even as an hour-and-a-half “special.” Perhaps more to the point, Entergalatic could most easily be described as a visual album. Or, rather, as a visual companion to Kid Cudi’s upcoming album by the same name. In that sense, this latest Netflix title is closer to Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer and Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed (and even Beyoncé’s now iconic entries into this ever-expanding genre) than, say, to any of the streamer’s recent adult-oriented animated fare.
A.V. Club
Interview With The Vampire
It’s time for the spooky season, and this October TV lives up to its vibe with a host of new and returning TV shows that will set the mood for Halloween. It all starts with AMC’s long-awaited adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire, while Showtime and Syfy are throwing more vampiric series into the mix. Over at Netflix, the streaming service is adding to its slate of Mike Flanagan horror shows, and rolling out a Guillermo Del Toro anthology that figures to up the terror quotient.
A.V. Club
A24 shares the heart-wrenching trailer for Paul Mescal's father-daughter portrait Aftersun
In the second of his A24-attached films of the fall, Normal People’s Paul Mescal plays a Scottish father on vacation with his young daughter (Frankie Corio). The Charlotte Wells debut has received rave reviews ahead of its theatrical premiere on October 21. The official description for Aftersun reads:. At...
A.V. Club
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Netflix has given up its lawsuit against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, creators of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, which seemed to have the company’s tacit approval right up until Bear and Barlow started winning Grammys and making money off of it. The musical began as a TikTok thing, a love letter to the Bridgerton TV show, but after developing a fan following of its own and getting a plug from Netflix itself on social media, Bear and Barlow released it as an album.
Comments / 0