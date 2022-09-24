Read full article on original website
Ghosts conjures up more laughs in season 2
Hear us out: Ghosts, the charming CBS sitcom about a freelance journalist and an unemployed chef who inherit a quaint country estate inhabited by dramatic denizens who died on the property, is actually a workplace comedy. It’s been five months since audiences—and the rest of the spirited specters—watched Sam (Rose...
Read this: Netflix's Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story through the eyes of a victim's sister
The debut of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story has sparked a robust online conversation about the ethics of Hollywood revisiting famous murderers at the cost of letting victims rest. Above the back-and-forth Twitter noise, however, a singular voice on the subject rings clear and true: Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, who was murdered at 19 by serial killer Jeffery Dahmer in 1991.
Peacock cancels Queer As Folk reboot
Peacock’s Queer As Folk, a reboot of the 2000-2005 Showtime series that was itself an adaptation of Russell T. Davies’ 1999 British drama series of the same name (though the Peacock series was explicitly envisioned as a reboot of the British show and not a revival of the Showtime show), has been canceled. The new series had just premiered its first season in June, and it will not be getting a second one. The reboot, starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O’Connell, and Johnny Sibilly. Set in New Orleans, it took place in the aftermath of a shooting at a nightclub.
First trailer for HBO’s Last Of Us adaptation introduces Joel, Ellie, and… “ominous clicking”
Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us was a PlayStation 3 game that was met with so much critical and commercial acclaim that Sony put out a remastered version for PlayStation 4 and then a full remake for PlayStation 5, ensuring that people will always have easy access to The Last Of Us. But what about people who don’t have any kind of PlayStation? Well, HBO has them covered with its adaptation of The Last Of Us, written by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Last Of Us’ game director Neil Druckmann, and it just got a new trailer today.
Horror's first final girl takes her last stand in Halloween Ends' final trailer
(Note: This post contains spoilers for Halloween Kills. Read on with caution!) “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long, but full of suspense”-the indomitable Laurie Strode. Okay, sure, that line is actually from Zola. But with a final, bloody trailer for Halloween Ends now out in the world, the quote seems like an apt description of the never-ending, always casualty-causing beef between Laurie and the “embodiment of evil” Michael Myers.
Kid Cudi's Entergalactic is a celebration of human connection
Entergalactic calls itself a “television special,” but there are other words we could use to describe it. The Fletcher Moules-directed animated project was originally conceived, after all, as a television series. In many ways, it still bears its episodic rhythms even as an hour-and-a-half “special.” Perhaps more to the point, Entergalatic could most easily be described as a visual album. Or, rather, as a visual companion to Kid Cudi’s upcoming album by the same name. In that sense, this latest Netflix title is closer to Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer and Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed (and even Beyoncé’s now iconic entries into this ever-expanding genre) than, say, to any of the streamer’s recent adult-oriented animated fare.
Amazon's 'Rings of Power' isn't making as big of a splash as HBO's 'House of the Dragon' — and it shows the potential risks of dueling big-budget fantasy shows
"The Rings of Power" shows signs of struggling to connect in a significant way, especially when considering its hefty price tag.
For better or for worse, tons of people watched Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
There’s just something about a Hollywood heartthrob playing a serial killer that, whether it disgusts or fascinates, draws eyes. Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix joint, the Evan Peters-led Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is no exception to this rule—despite robust online debates about its very existence. The...
Jennifer Ehle Added To Star-Studded ‘1923’ Cast Alongside Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren
This upcoming Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, cast keeps getting better and better. So far, we have Harrison Ford starring as Jacob Dutton, the brother of James Dutton from 1883, Helen Mirren starring as Cara, Jacob’s wife, and a ton of others like Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Sebastian Roche, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, and Julia Schlaepfer, and it appears they aren’t done yet… According to Variety, Jennifer Ehle is the latest addition to the 1923 cast. Ehle will play Sister Mary O’Connor, an Irish […] The post Jennifer Ehle Added To Star-Studded ‘1923’ Cast Alongside Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Netflix has given up its lawsuit against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, creators of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, which seemed to have the company’s tacit approval right up until Bear and Barlow started winning Grammys and making money off of it. The musical began as a TikTok thing, a love letter to the Bridgerton TV show, but after developing a fan following of its own and getting a plug from Netflix itself on social media, Bear and Barlow released it as an album.
House Of The Dragon
HBO’s House Of The Dragon may only be half a season into its expansive register of Targaryen rule in Westeros, but one of its showrunners has already set sail for a different land. Miguel Sapochnik, a Game Of Thrones veteran, is stepping back to an executive producer role on House Of The Dragon’s next season. It’s a move that fellow series head Ryan Condal—who worked with Sapochnik for nearly three years to develop the prequel—says didn’t exactly appear out of thin air.
Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon
Movies so often try to increase the stakes of their action and chase sequences—seriously, does every action hero study parkour now?—so it’s refreshingly amusing when Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon deliberately lowers them, with one of the world’s slowest chase sequences. Craig Robinson, playing a cop with an injured leg and a single crutch, chases Kate Hudson, playing a stripper in too-high heels, down a New Orleans street at night. Both can barely even walk, but nobody in that party city much cares for the officer’s pleas to stop his suspect.
Smile promises viewers will leave with terrified faces
Make sure the liquor cabinet at home is well stocked, because you might just want a stiff drink after seeing Smile. The feature debut of writer-director Parker Finn, expanded from his SXSW award-nominated short Laura Hasn’t Slept, is designed to work your last nerves … in a good way, if such a thing is possible. It may take time and repeated viewings to be sure just how good or bad Smile is as a movie, but as a scare delivery device, it is damned effective. (Trigger warning: anyone who cannot bear seeing harm done to pets should probably avoid it.)
A24 shares the heart-wrenching trailer for Paul Mescal's father-daughter portrait Aftersun
In the second of his A24-attached films of the fall, Normal People’s Paul Mescal plays a Scottish father on vacation with his young daughter (Frankie Corio). The Charlotte Wells debut has received rave reviews ahead of its theatrical premiere on October 21. The official description for Aftersun reads:. At...
Golden Globes Announce New TV Categories and Awards Timeline
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has divided the Golden Globes categories for supporting actor and supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television movie. These four new categories will replace the previous supporting actor and actress TV categories : Best supporting actor in a television series (musical/comedy or drama)Best supporting actress in a television series (musical/comedy or drama)Best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or motion picture made for televisionBest supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or motion picture made for television The division of these categories will surely help Emmy nominees like Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)...
Director Bassam Tariq departs Blade's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut
Director Bassam Tariq has parted ways with Blade, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The film, anticipated for a November 2023 release, has already been delayed at least once, per THR. Most recently, it was expected to begin production this fall, though it is uncertain if this will change following this new development.
Kyle MacLachlan on deciphering David Lynch, rallying Fremen in Dune, and dancing to EDM in Confess, Fletch
In Confess, Fletch, Kyle MacLachlan plays Horan, a germophobe art dealer who dances to electronic music when he’s alone. That seems fitting for an actor who, since his debut in the 1984 adaptation of Dune, has always danced to a different tune. Frequently, that beat has been drummed out by director David Lynch, who first enlisted him for Dune, then brought him in to play a college student exploring the sinister edges of suburbia in Blue Velvet, and eventually cast him in Twin Peaks as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, a character whose virtuousness served as a bright light to expose the evil lurking below the surface of Lynch’s fictional Northwestern town.
Actually, Avatar had a massive impact on pop culture, despite what you've been hearing lately
It’s somehow become a meme in the popular consciousness that Avatar, the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide, is remembered by nobody, had no lasting impact on pop culture, and was nothing more than a 3-D gimmick. (This despite reports of massive fandoms at the time experiencing depression that they couldn’t actually live within the world of the film.) One of the earliest major takes on the topic came from Forbes writer Scott Mendelson, five years after the movie’s release, and while his was simply a financial analysis that gave the film itself a lot of credit, extremely vocal online fans have repeated the meme to bash the movie, along with Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s insultingly glib characterization of Avatar as “Dances With Smurfs.” (Never mind that an enduring meme is itself a validation of its impact.)
Tom Hanks wrote a novel about making a comic book movie
No, that’s not SEO word salad in the headline, like one of those spam tweets that says “Joe Biden Dream SMP Blackpink communism FanDuel.” Tom Hanks really wrote a novel about making a superhero movie that’s based on a superhero comic. It’s called The Making Of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, and if all of these meta-shenanigans didn’t tip you off, Hanks told People that “every character in the book” experiences something that he really experienced in his actual moviemaking career. Hanks also said that the characters learn important lessons that he really learned and that there are even “foolish moments” that are like things he really did.
Leslie Grace shared some behind-the-scenes Batgirl footage on social media
It’s been nearly two months since Warner Bros. Discovery revolutionized the film industry by realizing that you can make more money off of a movie by throwing it in the garbage than by releasing it, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl movie losing its release on HBO Max so the studio can put it on a shelf as a tax write-off. As far as we know, very few people have actually seen anything from the movie since then, save for anyone who attended one of the secret “funeral screenings” that the studio held over the summer, but Batgirl star Leslie Grace has decided to just go ahead and start releasing some footage herself on TikTok… though she’s strictly sticking to behind-the-scenes clips that were recorded during production.
