Irene Shannon Frank
MOUNT VERNON – Irene Shannon Frank, 90, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in her home in Ashland following a brief illness. Irene was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Mount Vernon to Mabel L. Frye Flecknoe and George F. Flecknoe. She worked at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in the kitchen and in housekeeping, cleaned homes for several private families, and retired from Knox Surgical Specialists in 1987. Irene was a member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon. Her love of family and their accomplishments was something she was very proud of and hosting family gatherings especially Christmas. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, ceramics, and more recently coloring. She traveled to Canada and every state in America.
Quakers convert, Jackets let opportunities slip away in 44-6 loss
In a game of missed opportunities vs. converted chances, the Mount Vernon Yellow Jackets lost at home to the New Philadelphia Quakers, 44-6, Friday night. Despite the lopsided score line, Mount Vernon had its chances in a closely fought first half but could not convert them, while the Quakers took advantage of their openings. Fourth-down conversions and ill-timed Yellow Jackets’ penalties allowed New Philadelphia to get off to a big lead, and the Quakers would never look back.
Knox ESC parent mentor helps with kids’ special needs
MOUNT VERNON – Amanda Gibson knows firsthand the questions some parents have as they try to get help for their special-needs children. “I had to work with school administrators from the time my son was in kindergarten until he was in seventh grade to get him tested for anxiety and ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder),” she said. “A guidance counselor helped me.”
Mount Vernon gets $1M grant to hire firefighters
MOUNT VERNON – The city was awarded more than $1 million to hire three firefighters for the Mount Vernon Fire Department. Fire Chief Chad Christopher announced that the Fire Department was awarded this second SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant from FEMA. “It's something he's been...
City closes left lane of Gay Street indefinitely for brick repairs
MOUNT VERNON – The left lane of North Gay Street will be closed between 105 Gay St. and the corner of Sugar Street and North Gay Street begining at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26. This closure, requested by the Street Department, is to repair brick around the water shutoff and will be finished depending on the weather.
