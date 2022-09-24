MOUNT VERNON – Irene Shannon Frank, 90, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in her home in Ashland following a brief illness. Irene was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Mount Vernon to Mabel L. Frye Flecknoe and George F. Flecknoe. She worked at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in the kitchen and in housekeeping, cleaned homes for several private families, and retired from Knox Surgical Specialists in 1987. Irene was a member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon. Her love of family and their accomplishments was something she was very proud of and hosting family gatherings especially Christmas. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, ceramics, and more recently coloring. She traveled to Canada and every state in America.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO