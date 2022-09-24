Read full article on original website
Franklin Loll
3d ago
63% of gun deaths were suicides. 36% were murders.the overwhelming majority of gun deaths and wounded occurred in violent, chaotic dystopian Democrat run cities in Ohio. the problem is Democrats policies.
Reply
15
Leroy Jenkins
3d ago
Yeah and if guns didn't exist humans would still be killing eachother using something. Do you think homicide just wasn't a thing until guns were invented?
Reply(5)
12
Tom Toalston
3d ago
3 days ago 9/20 I read the same thing but it was in new Hampshire. exactly the same article. tell a lie enough times.
Reply
6
Related
Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes 'swatting' a felony
State lawmakers want to make swatting a felony. WCPO found out that if this bill becomes a law, those convicted could face prison time, fines and restitution worth thousands of dollars.
newsnet5
Ohio unemployment system upgrade on hold after contractors indicted on federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plan to overhaul the state's antiquated unemployment system is on hold after two senior partners from the company Ohio hired to upgrade the system were indicted on criminal charges. Federal investigators allege the Sagitec Solutions executives stole trade secrets from Deloitte, their former employer. Court...
Possible fentanyl exposure at Ohio jail sends 7 to hospital
NEWARK, Ohio — Two guards and five inmates in the Licking County Jail at were sent to the hospital Sunday by a suspected exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. Two inmates had a severe reaction to the exposure, authorities say. All have recovered well, however, and...
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsnet5
Richest 1% of Ohioans make almost as much as entire bottom half, analysis says
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Income inequality in Ohio has been growing for the past 50 years, with the 1% who make the highest wages getting 10% of the total take in 2018, according to a new analysis.
WBTV
Ohio Attorney General files lawsuit against Pink Energy/Power Home Solar, wants company to reimburse damaged customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Less than a week after the company announced it was shutting down, solar panel installer and seller Pink Energy is facing a new legal challenge from the Ohio Attorney General. The complaint alleges Pink Energy, named as Power Home Solar in the complaint, used deceptive and unconscionable tactics in order to convince Ohio consumers to buy solar panel systems and performed shoddy and substandard work installing them.
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a […]
Medical Marijuana Sales Hit $1 Billion in Ohio According to Reports
Todd Harrison's tweet on Ohio medical marijuana salesTweet by Todd Harrison. Since dispensaries began taking patients in April 2019, Ohio's legal marijuana sales have reached $1 billion. According to data published on Sunday by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, total sales revenue hit $1,000,047,483 as of September 18 and then increased by an additional $8 million the following week. 10,990,809 pieces of manufactured goods and 118,978 pounds of plant material have been sold thus far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Veterans condemn Majewski's alleged misrepresentation of military experience
Military veterans in Ohio are reacting with disappointment and anger following congressional candidate J.R. Majewski's alleged misrepresentation of his Air Force service.
mahoningmatters.com
Ohio voters urged to learn about powers of public officials ahead of midterm elections
We’re 43 days away from the 2022 midterm elections, and advocates are encouraging Ohioans to not only learn more about the candidates on the ballot, but also the importance of the offices they wish to hold. Collin Marozzi, deputy director of the ACLU of Ohio, said state and local...
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
93.1 WZAK
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Nicole Myers—46 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 250 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Myers is wanted for escape. She has ties to the Mansfield area. John...
nbc24.com
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.
Officials indicted in company hired to overhaul Ohio’s antiquated unemployment system: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the mess of Ohio’s unemployment system at the start of the pandemic?. Thousands of Ohioans waited for weeks for their first payments, or lingered hours on hold, trying to straighten...
Man shot and killed on motorcycle in Summit County
The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.
Fox 19
Driver in I-75 chase reaches 130mph: WATCH
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released new dash camera footage of a chase that ran through two southwest Ohio counties. The man behind the wheel, 20-year-old Bruce Wayne Foutch, was under the influence as he allegedly fled up and down I-75 at speeds of 130mph, according to troopers.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
wdiy.org
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
Comments / 24