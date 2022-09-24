Read full article on original website
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon gets $1M grant to hire firefighters
MOUNT VERNON – The city was awarded more than $1 million to hire three firefighters for the Mount Vernon Fire Department. Fire Chief Chad Christopher announced that the Fire Department was awarded this second SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant from FEMA. “It's something he's been...
Mount Vernon News
Knox ESC parent mentor helps with kids’ special needs
MOUNT VERNON – Amanda Gibson knows firsthand the questions some parents have as they try to get help for their special-needs children. “I had to work with school administrators from the time my son was in kindergarten until he was in seventh grade to get him tested for anxiety and ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder),” she said. “A guidance counselor helped me.”
Lima News
What to know to vote in Ohio on Nov. 8
There’s a lot on the ballot Nov. 8: all Ohio statewide offices, three state supreme court seats, all 15 U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat, all 99 Ohio House districts and half of the Ohio Senate, state school board seats, plus two constitutional amendments. On the local level, Ohioans will vote for county commissioners, auditors and judges, plus numerous local tax levies.
JD Vance, Tim Ryan on NBC4 in only statewide debate
Above: NBC4 breaks down the latest data from a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, and heard from voters who stressed the importance of candidate debates. CLEVELAND (WJW)- In just over a month, Ohio voters will head to the polls to select a new U.S. senator for the Buckeye state. To help undecided voters make their […]
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 26
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
sciotopost.com
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
WHIZ
Zanesville and Western Scenic Railroad
Mt. PERRY, OH- Mt. Perry Ohio hosted a special event that took you back to a time when trains were the way of transportation. The Western Scenic Railroad in Mount Perry relived the old west this weekend as actors dressed up as train robbers. Original freight operations started on the line in 1882 with the first four miles going from Zanesville southwest.
Mount Vernon News
City closes left lane of Gay Street indefinitely for brick repairs
MOUNT VERNON – The left lane of North Gay Street will be closed between 105 Gay St. and the corner of Sugar Street and North Gay Street begining at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26. This closure, requested by the Street Department, is to repair brick around the water shutoff and will be finished depending on the weather.
Mount Vernon News
Quakers convert, Jackets let opportunities slip away in 44-6 loss
In a game of missed opportunities vs. converted chances, the Mount Vernon Yellow Jackets lost at home to the New Philadelphia Quakers, 44-6, Friday night. Despite the lopsided score line, Mount Vernon had its chances in a closely fought first half but could not convert them, while the Quakers took advantage of their openings. Fourth-down conversions and ill-timed Yellow Jackets’ penalties allowed New Philadelphia to get off to a big lead, and the Quakers would never look back.
Galion Inquirer
Multi-state fraud ring halted
CRAWFORD COUNTY — On September 21, 2022, a multi-state fraud ring was thwarted after a several month investigation. Sheriff Matt Bayles and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit in conjunction with Sheriff Scott Kent and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation conducted a months long investigation into a large-scale fraud ring involving several states including Ohio. A male suspect from Bedford, Ohio would arrive to purchase ATV’s, Razors or other equipment and pay with a fraudulent cashier’s check from the Hocking Valley Bank.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Municipal Court Weekly Warrants
Warrants were issued over the last week by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Ohio Town Hidden Underwater
While many people are familiar with Ohio's many ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
States sending stimulus checks in 2022: How Ohio stacks up
Faced with inflation coming out of the pandemic, Americans are having to make tough budgetary choices.
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK THE NEXT TWO DAYS: Hurricane Ian early Tuesday crossed Cuba as a very strong hurricane and is now just west of the Florida Keys as a strong Major Hurricane. The pressure during the day on Tuesday dropped to 947mb, making it the lowest pressure for a Gulf of Mexico […]
1 dead, 1 critically injured in single-vehicle northeast Franklin County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after their vehicle drove off a road near northeast Columbus Saturday night. The crash took place at approximately 10:24 p.m. on Mexico Avenue at Bashaw Drive in Blendon Township. The driver of a Toyota Camry traveling east on Bashaw Drive drove off the road, striking a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
SNAP Schedule: Ohio Direction Card Payments for September 2022
SNAP, which helps low-income families purchase fresh food and groceries, is administered by the Department of Jobs and Family Services in Ohio. Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which...
countynewsonline.org
2023 Medicare Changes. Are You Ready?
COLUMBUS – Medicare’s annual open enrollment period starts Oct. 15. This means if you’re one of the more than two million Ohioans on the federal health insurance program, it’s time to become familiar with changes for 2023 and review your healthcare needs, including preferred prescription drugs and doctors. So, when the plan options are announced, you’re ready to pick one that’s best for you and your budget.
