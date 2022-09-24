Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Community Calendar
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. You Can Quit Tobacco cessation support group. Enrollment fee of $10 includes 8 weeks of nicotine patches/gum/lozenges...
Mount Vernon News
Knox ESC parent mentor helps with kids’ special needs
MOUNT VERNON – Amanda Gibson knows firsthand the questions some parents have as they try to get help for their special-needs children. “I had to work with school administrators from the time my son was in kindergarten until he was in seventh grade to get him tested for anxiety and ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder),” she said. “A guidance counselor helped me.”
Mount Vernon News
Hillcrest Church of Christ to hold public Bible studies this week
UTICA – A series of public Bible studies on the theme of “Seeking and Saving the Lost the Way Jesus Did” has been planned for Sept. 25-30 at 3457 Johnstown-Utica Road in Utica. The studies are offered free of charge by the Hillcrest Church of Christ. Instruction will be provided by Frederic Gray, a gospel preacher who works with the Lord’s church in Tampa, Florida.
Mount Vernon News
Quakers convert, Jackets let opportunities slip away in 44-6 loss
In a game of missed opportunities vs. converted chances, the Mount Vernon Yellow Jackets lost at home to the New Philadelphia Quakers, 44-6, Friday night. Despite the lopsided score line, Mount Vernon had its chances in a closely fought first half but could not convert them, while the Quakers took advantage of their openings. Fourth-down conversions and ill-timed Yellow Jackets’ penalties allowed New Philadelphia to get off to a big lead, and the Quakers would never look back.
