In a game of missed opportunities vs. converted chances, the Mount Vernon Yellow Jackets lost at home to the New Philadelphia Quakers, 44-6, Friday night. Despite the lopsided score line, Mount Vernon had its chances in a closely fought first half but could not convert them, while the Quakers took advantage of their openings. Fourth-down conversions and ill-timed Yellow Jackets’ penalties allowed New Philadelphia to get off to a big lead, and the Quakers would never look back.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO