Peacock cancels Queer As Folk reboot
Peacock’s Queer As Folk, a reboot of the 2000-2005 Showtime series that was itself an adaptation of Russell T. Davies’ 1999 British drama series of the same name (though the Peacock series was explicitly envisioned as a reboot of the British show and not a revival of the Showtime show), has been canceled. The new series had just premiered its first season in June, and it will not be getting a second one. The reboot, starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O’Connell, and Johnny Sibilly. Set in New Orleans, it took place in the aftermath of a shooting at a nightclub.
Horror's first final girl takes her last stand in Halloween Ends' final trailer
(Note: This post contains spoilers for Halloween Kills. Read on with caution!) “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long, but full of suspense”-the indomitable Laurie Strode. Okay, sure, that line is actually from Zola. But with a final, bloody trailer for Halloween Ends now out in the world, the quote seems like an apt description of the never-ending, always casualty-causing beef between Laurie and the “embodiment of evil” Michael Myers.
Ghosts conjures up more laughs in season 2
Hear us out: Ghosts, the charming CBS sitcom about a freelance journalist and an unemployed chef who inherit a quaint country estate inhabited by dramatic denizens who died on the property, is actually a workplace comedy. It’s been five months since audiences—and the rest of the spirited specters—watched Sam (Rose...
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Netflix has given up its lawsuit against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, creators of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, which seemed to have the company’s tacit approval right up until Bear and Barlow started winning Grammys and making money off of it. The musical began as a TikTok thing, a love letter to the Bridgerton TV show, but after developing a fan following of its own and getting a plug from Netflix itself on social media, Bear and Barlow released it as an album.
Interview With The Vampire
It’s time for the spooky season, and this October TV lives up to its vibe with a host of new and returning TV shows that will set the mood for Halloween. It all starts with AMC’s long-awaited adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire, while Showtime and Syfy are throwing more vampiric series into the mix. Over at Netflix, the streaming service is adding to its slate of Mike Flanagan horror shows, and rolling out a Guillermo Del Toro anthology that figures to up the terror quotient.
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
Read this: Netflix's Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story through the eyes of a victim's sister
The debut of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story has sparked a robust online conversation about the ethics of Hollywood revisiting famous murderers at the cost of letting victims rest. Above the back-and-forth Twitter noise, however, a singular voice on the subject rings clear and true: Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, who was murdered at 19 by serial killer Jeffery Dahmer in 1991.
Kid Cudi's Entergalactic is a celebration of human connection
Entergalactic calls itself a “television special,” but there are other words we could use to describe it. The Fletcher Moules-directed animated project was originally conceived, after all, as a television series. In many ways, it still bears its episodic rhythms even as an hour-and-a-half “special.” Perhaps more to the point, Entergalatic could most easily be described as a visual album. Or, rather, as a visual companion to Kid Cudi’s upcoming album by the same name. In that sense, this latest Netflix title is closer to Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer and Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed (and even Beyoncé’s now iconic entries into this ever-expanding genre) than, say, to any of the streamer’s recent adult-oriented animated fare.
For better or for worse, tons of people watched Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
There’s just something about a Hollywood heartthrob playing a serial killer that, whether it disgusts or fascinates, draws eyes. Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix joint, the Evan Peters-led Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is no exception to this rule—despite robust online debates about its very existence. The...
10 books you should read in October, including David Bowie's Moonage Daydream and William Shatner's Boldly Go
Every month, a deluge of new books comes flooding out from big publishers, indie houses, and self-publishing platforms. To help you navigate the wave of titles arriving in October, The A.V. Club has narrowed down the options to 10 books we’re most excited about, including a collection of hundreds of photographs chronicling David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust era, a ninth autobiographical outing from Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner; and the tumultuous memoirs of Fresh Off The Boat star Constance Wu.
First trailer for HBO’s Last Of Us adaptation introduces Joel, Ellie, and… “ominous clicking”
Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us was a PlayStation 3 game that was met with so much critical and commercial acclaim that Sony put out a remastered version for PlayStation 4 and then a full remake for PlayStation 5, ensuring that people will always have easy access to The Last Of Us. But what about people who don’t have any kind of PlayStation? Well, HBO has them covered with its adaptation of The Last Of Us, written by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Last Of Us’ game director Neil Druckmann, and it just got a new trailer today.
Did anyone tell Star Trek’s stars that Paramount pushed the movie?
Well, the groundhog must have seen his shadow (feel free to swap for your favorite deep-cut Star Trek creature), because the forecast says we’re to go at least another year without a big-screen Star Trek. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth film in J.J. Abrams’ film series, helmed by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, has been removed from Paramount’s 2023 calendar.
House Of The Dragon
HBO’s House Of The Dragon may only be half a season into its expansive register of Targaryen rule in Westeros, but one of its showrunners has already set sail for a different land. Miguel Sapochnik, a Game Of Thrones veteran, is stepping back to an executive producer role on House Of The Dragon’s next season. It’s a move that fellow series head Ryan Condal—who worked with Sapochnik for nearly three years to develop the prequel—says didn’t exactly appear out of thin air.
Smile promises viewers will leave with terrified faces
Make sure the liquor cabinet at home is well stocked, because you might just want a stiff drink after seeing Smile. The feature debut of writer-director Parker Finn, expanded from his SXSW award-nominated short Laura Hasn’t Slept, is designed to work your last nerves … in a good way, if such a thing is possible. It may take time and repeated viewings to be sure just how good or bad Smile is as a movie, but as a scare delivery device, it is damned effective. (Trigger warning: anyone who cannot bear seeing harm done to pets should probably avoid it.)
Emily Watson on God's Creatures and telling stories about "something that matters"
Emily Watson has a face made for the movies. Like all the great actors, she can telegraph volcanic emotions with just a flicker of her eyes or a tightening of her mouth. Watson made her big screen debut in Lars von Trier’s Breaking the Waves (1996) one of the most memorable of the 1990s. Since then she has appeared in many films and TV shows, working with a bevy of famous directors including Robert Altman (Gosford Park) and Paul Thomas Anderson (Punch Drunk Love). She received two Oscar nominations, for Waves and Hilary And Jackie, and an Emmy nomination for HBO’s Chernobyl.
Hugh Jackman to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3
It’s really happening! A running joke from the Deadpool movies (and the whole meta-Deadpool story that is Ryan Reynolds’ real life) is about to become an actual reality, with Reynolds confirming that Hugh Jackman will be playing Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Snikt! Bub! Fastball special! Deadpool is going to say all of those things in the movie, and we’re going to cheer our little goddamn heads off.
October music preview: From Taylor Swift to The 1975, here are 20 albums you need to know about
The first chills of fall have officially crept in, and with it comes a wave of new album releases. The biggest and most elusive record comes from Taylor Swift, who’s kept nearly every detail about the forthcoming Midnights under wraps. Swift’s quickly become a fall mainstay, with the cozy Evermore and Folklore, so get those cardigans ready.
Marilyn Monroe's best performances, ranked
As an actor, Marilyn Monroe embodied glamour, tragedy, romanticism, and wit. And although she was dogged by gossip, speculation, and outright fictionalizations during and after her life, Monroe’s unassailable spirit remains vividly alive onscreen. From dramatic noir roles to comedic performances as a multi-faceted bombshell, Monroe’s legacy as a performer lives on, in spite of salacious headlines and dubious biopics past and present.
Kyle MacLachlan on deciphering David Lynch, rallying Fremen in Dune, and dancing to EDM in Confess, Fletch
In Confess, Fletch, Kyle MacLachlan plays Horan, a germophobe art dealer who dances to electronic music when he’s alone. That seems fitting for an actor who, since his debut in the 1984 adaptation of Dune, has always danced to a different tune. Frequently, that beat has been drummed out by director David Lynch, who first enlisted him for Dune, then brought him in to play a college student exploring the sinister edges of suburbia in Blue Velvet, and eventually cast him in Twin Peaks as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, a character whose virtuousness served as a bright light to expose the evil lurking below the surface of Lynch’s fictional Northwestern town.
A24 shares the heart-wrenching trailer for Paul Mescal's father-daughter portrait Aftersun
In the second of his A24-attached films of the fall, Normal People’s Paul Mescal plays a Scottish father on vacation with his young daughter (Frankie Corio). The Charlotte Wells debut has received rave reviews ahead of its theatrical premiere on October 21. The official description for Aftersun reads:. At...
