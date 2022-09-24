ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

holtvilletribune.com

VOLLEYBALL: Vikings 3-0 In IVL After Sweeping Bulldogs

CALEXICO — The Holtville High School volleyball team knows how to win in enemy territory and that’s what the Vikings did over the last week, beating Brawley and Calexico on the road to improve to 3-0 in Imperial Valley League play. The Vikings (14-2 overall) went to Brawley...
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

IVC ROUNDUP: Volleyball Wins Two Straight Matches

IMPERIAL — After losing seven consecutive matches, the Imperial Valley College women’s volleyball team found its way into the winner’s circle on Sept. 21 in a five-set win (25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12) against San Bernardino Valley at home. “Finally we got into that run,” said Jocelyn...
IMPERIAL, CA
holtvilletribune.com

IID Unveils Late Kevin Kelley’s History of Water

IMPERIAL — Part book release and part celebration of life, an event for the late Kevin Kelley’s posthumously published history of water in the Imperial Valley was a chance for friends, family and peers to remember the man and his prodigious talents. The Imperial Irrigation District, where Kelley...
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

Excessive heat continues, and more moisture will quickly return

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Desert Southwest is dealing with much drier conditions with hotter than normal temperatures. Afternoon highs continue to peak at 105-110 degrees which is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday for portions of...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Legion Auxiliary Rummage Sale on Friday, Saturday

HOLTVILLE — The Bradley-Keffer American Legion auxiliary Unit 138 will have a rummage sale from 6:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1., at 225 W. Cedar Ave., Holtville. “Support our veterans and families,” the auxiliary said.
HOLTVILLE, CA
thedesertreview.com

Friday crash results in major injuries and fatality

EL CENTRO — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on the afternoon of Friday September 23 on Highway 115, when a car entered the highway causing a second car to swerve resulting in the vehicle rolling and killing one of the passengers. According to the report, the...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

69-year-old man missing in Yuma

The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

MANA de Imperial Valley introduces the 2022 Las Primeras honorees

EL CENTRO — MANA de Imperial Valley has selected the three honorees for the Las Primeras Awards in Imperial Valley, according to a press release. Each year MANA de Imperial Valley honors Latina women who embody the values and philosophy of the organization of empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico PD Seeks Info on Body at E. Rivera and Highway 98

CALEXICO — More than 48 hours after an anonymous daytime report led Calexico police to a deceased male on the side of the road at East Rivera Street and Highway 98 on the eastern edge of the city, authorities on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, were still looking for answers.
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial Valley College unveils new Nursing Department at ribbon cutting

EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley College celebrated the grand opening of its Nursing Building 2010 Wednesday, Sept. 21 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a gratitude tour of the laboratories and classrooms. Cristal Mora, associate professor and assistant nursing director, welcomed students, faculty members, nursing students, and guests who...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Three people suffer injuries following car accident on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 23, 2022, three people suffered injuries following a car accident. Moreover, in a press release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm in El Centro. Additionally, there were two vehicles:. A Ford F-550 Black 2015 Dodge Challenger (the car the three travelers drove...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Kay Displaces Tenants of Low-Income Housing

IMPERIAL — In the wake of Tropical Storm Kay, residents of a city-owned low-income apartment complex in Imperial were forced to temporarily relocate as water damage to the roof caused about $180,000 worth of damages. Tropical Storm Kay arrived Sept. 9, dropping 1.25 inches of rain in El Centro,...
IMPERIAL, CA

