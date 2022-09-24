ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronicle

On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday

Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
jocoreport.com

New East Clayton Elementary Principal Values Community Engagement

A 22-year veteran with Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS), Lauren Sabo has been recognized for just about everything in the world of education. Now she is being recognized as the newest principal of East Clayton Elementary. In 2000, Sabo moved from a small mining town outside of Pittsburgh for her...
WNCT

Walk in her Shoes/Jack and Jill Day brings awareness to racial violence

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A day celebrating those lost to racism happened in Goldsboro. All through the month of September, Jack and Jill of America families across Eastern North Carolina honor the memory of Carole Robertson by acknowing the goals of human rights, civil rights, and racial harmony. Robertson was a member of her teen […]
cbs17

New historical marker memorializes lynching victims in Chatham County

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A new historical marker in Chatham County will memorialize the lives of at least six Black people brutally lynched by white mobs in Chatham County. This past weekend, local and state leaders joined the Community Remembrance Coalition Chatham, the NAACP, and other community groups to dedicate a historical marker memorializing several people lynched between 1885 and 1921 in Chatham County.
cbs17

Dismantling process begins for ‘unsafe’ tobacco barn in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday Wake Forest Parks and Recreation crews started the removal process on the “unsafe” Joyner Park tobacco barn. Following a recent storm, it was determined the tobacco barn at Joyner Park was “structurally unstable.” Parks and Recreation Director, Ruben Wall informed commissioners of the problem during their regular sessional meeting on Sept. 20.
chathamjournal.com

School system should not be teaching anything outside of reading, writing and arithmetic

Pittsboro, NC – I appreciate all the dialogue about Critical Race Theory (CRT). If I may, I’d like to just say that whether we agree with what is in CRT or how it is presented or not, it comes from someone else’s perspective, opinions and morals. Some of us will agree with whatever company or organization is presenting it but some of us won’t, therefore the battle continues.
Raleigh News & Observer

The United Methodist Church split is personal for me

Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
