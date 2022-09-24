Read full article on original website
Wake high schools could start later. It might be healthier, but is it practical?
Citing sleep research, Wake County wants feedback on changing bell schedules so that elementary schools run from 7:30 a.m .to 2 p.m. and high schools run from 9:15 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
Chronicle
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday
Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
jocoreport.com
New East Clayton Elementary Principal Values Community Engagement
A 22-year veteran with Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS), Lauren Sabo has been recognized for just about everything in the world of education. Now she is being recognized as the newest principal of East Clayton Elementary. In 2000, Sabo moved from a small mining town outside of Pittsburgh for her...
Walk in her Shoes/Jack and Jill Day brings awareness to racial violence
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A day celebrating those lost to racism happened in Goldsboro. All through the month of September, Jack and Jill of America families across Eastern North Carolina honor the memory of Carole Robertson by acknowing the goals of human rights, civil rights, and racial harmony. Robertson was a member of her teen […]
North Carolina elementary school teacher touched student inappropriately, sheriff’s office says
A student at Coker-Wimberly Elementary School reported inappropriate touching by a teacher to their parents that led to an arrest, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.
Fortune ranked the 25 best places for families in the US. This NC town is in the Top 5.
Fortune magazine looked at more than 2,000 cities and towns in the country. Here’s where this Triangle town landed in the inaugural ranking.
'It prepared us': Hillside High School celebrates 100 years as pillar of strength for Durham
A 1957 graduate of Hillside High talks about the important role the school played in his life.
28 North Carolina agencies taking part in virtual career fair
Twenty-eight state agencies are taking part in a free one-day virtual career fair happening this Thursday, September 29th from 10AM until 4PM.
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
cbs17
New historical marker memorializes lynching victims in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A new historical marker in Chatham County will memorialize the lives of at least six Black people brutally lynched by white mobs in Chatham County. This past weekend, local and state leaders joined the Community Remembrance Coalition Chatham, the NAACP, and other community groups to dedicate a historical marker memorializing several people lynched between 1885 and 1921 in Chatham County.
Duke Energy meets with Emergency Management staffers ahead of Hurricane Ian
Dozens of local leaders and emergency management officials will gather in Durham for a meeting with Duke Energy on hurricane preparations.
Local legislators present $17+ million check to Franklin County NC Board of Commissioners
Representative Matthew Winslow and State Senator Lisa Barnes present a check to Franklin County Commissioners.James Hicks. Louisburg, N.C. - Franklin County 's Board of Commissioners were presented with a check for more than $17 million at Monday's board meeting.
That nation’s best high school is right here in the Triangle, and the winner is …
The rankings are based on data from 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts across the country.
cbs17
Dismantling process begins for ‘unsafe’ tobacco barn in Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday Wake Forest Parks and Recreation crews started the removal process on the “unsafe” Joyner Park tobacco barn. Following a recent storm, it was determined the tobacco barn at Joyner Park was “structurally unstable.” Parks and Recreation Director, Ruben Wall informed commissioners of the problem during their regular sessional meeting on Sept. 20.
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
chathamjournal.com
School system should not be teaching anything outside of reading, writing and arithmetic
Pittsboro, NC – I appreciate all the dialogue about Critical Race Theory (CRT). If I may, I’d like to just say that whether we agree with what is in CRT or how it is presented or not, it comes from someone else’s perspective, opinions and morals. Some of us will agree with whatever company or organization is presenting it but some of us won’t, therefore the battle continues.
NC's 1st state monument honoring African Americans to be installed this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — The installation of North Carolina's first state monument honoring African Americans will start on Tuesday in North Carolina's $4 million Freedom Park in Raleigh. The sculpture, which is called Beacon of Freedom, is a 40-foot-tall metal structure that will be installed between the state legislature and...
cbs17
Why does Fayetteville rank as one of worst cities in US for disabled people?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Fayetteville one of the nation’s worst cities for people with disabilities?. One website seems to think so. Personal finance site WalletHub.com ranked the Cumberland County city 175th out of the nation’s 182 largest cities for people with disabilities. The website evaluated 34...
Raleigh News & Observer
The United Methodist Church split is personal for me
Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
North Carolina family with children diagnosed with rare genetic disorder urges community to participate in blood drive
Yash Krishnan and his little sister Ira were born with an extremely rare genetic condition that makes children susceptible to cancer.
