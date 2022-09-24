Read full article on original website
Donald Comis
3d ago
I hope this works out. The late Irene Strang told my wife’s family that Paul waved and called her name when he was in a parade in town. I never forgot that and knew from then on that Paul never forgot where he came from.
Reply
3
Related
Mount Vernon News
Irene Shannon Frank
MOUNT VERNON – Irene Shannon Frank, 90, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in her home in Ashland following a brief illness. Irene was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Mount Vernon to Mabel L. Frye Flecknoe and George F. Flecknoe. She worked at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in the kitchen and in housekeeping, cleaned homes for several private families, and retired from Knox Surgical Specialists in 1987. Irene was a member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon. Her love of family and their accomplishments was something she was very proud of and hosting family gatherings especially Christmas. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, ceramics, and more recently coloring. She traveled to Canada and every state in America.
Your Radio Place
Zanesville Police mourn the death of its K-9 dog Conor
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department says it is “with heavy hearts” to report the death of its K-9 dog Conor. Conor died on September 22.
Mount Vernon News
Community Calendar
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. You Can Quit Tobacco cessation support group. Enrollment fee of $10 includes 8 weeks of nicotine patches/gum/lozenges...
One dead in Perry County head-on crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crawfordcountynow.com
American Legion Auxiliary Unit Member of the Year
BUCYRUS—Loretta Sue Adams of Colonel Crawford Unit 181, Bucyrus has been named the Ohio Unit Member of the Year at the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Ohio Convention held in Cincinnati this summer. Ms. Adams was also named the Central Division Unit Member of the Year at the ALA National Convention held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the end of August.
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon gets $1M grant to hire firefighters
MOUNT VERNON – The city was awarded more than $1 million to hire three firefighters for the Mount Vernon Fire Department. Fire Chief Chad Christopher announced that the Fire Department was awarded this second SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant from FEMA. “It's something he's been...
What is ‘swatting?’ Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes it a felony
Some state lawmakers want to make “swatting” a felony, our news partners at WCPO reported. The term “swatting” is a prank 911 call that sends law enforcement to an address, which is essentially what happened at two area high schools last week. On Friday, false reports...
myfox28columbus.com
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio dog found with bullet wound in head
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head.
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
WTRF
Eyes of Freedom military tribute began in Ohio, and will continue visiting Ohio
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Eyes of Freedom is a nationally travelling military tribute, that salutes the service of all veterans and those active in the military. Anita Miller created the life-sized portraits and the Silent Battle sculpture in the center as a mission to heal for their families.
Calling all actors: Marvel movie filming in Ohio
If you're a superstar in the making, now might be the chance to get your big break.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Land Bank Meets With Muskingum County Commissioners
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Commissioner’s Office met with the Muskingum County Land Bank Monday morning. Together, they discussed the grants for demolition of the Mosaic Tile Company and Muson school buildings. One of the key topics of discussion was the reimbursable grants from the state the...
richlandsource.com
Section of E. 5th St. to close in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to street repairs, the City of Mansfield will close the following road while repairs are being made. East Fifth Street from Ashland Road to Purdy Street.
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
Mount Vernon News
Knox ESC parent mentor helps with kids’ special needs
MOUNT VERNON – Amanda Gibson knows firsthand the questions some parents have as they try to get help for their special-needs children. “I had to work with school administrators from the time my son was in kindergarten until he was in seventh grade to get him tested for anxiety and ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder),” she said. “A guidance counselor helped me.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbc.com
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend
BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Ladun and Adam Kral
Aug. 29, 2021 | A Friendsgiving event in 2016 first brought Ladun (Olateru-Olagbegi) and Adam Kral together. Ladun’s cousin was dating Adam’s childhood friend, warranting them both a seat at the table. “After making awkward small talk over desserts, we went our separate ways,” Ladun says. “Fast forward...
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a […]
Comments / 4