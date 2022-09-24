ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Comments / 4

Donald Comis
3d ago

I hope this works out. The late Irene Strang told my wife’s family that Paul waved and called her name when he was in a parade in town. I never forgot that and knew from then on that Paul never forgot where he came from.

Reply
3
Related
Mount Vernon News

Irene Shannon Frank

MOUNT VERNON – Irene Shannon Frank, 90, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in her home in Ashland following a brief illness. Irene was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Mount Vernon to Mabel L. Frye Flecknoe and George F. Flecknoe. She worked at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in the kitchen and in housekeeping, cleaned homes for several private families, and retired from Knox Surgical Specialists in 1987. Irene was a member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon. Her love of family and their accomplishments was something she was very proud of and hosting family gatherings especially Christmas. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, ceramics, and more recently coloring. She traveled to Canada and every state in America.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Community Calendar

Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. You Can Quit Tobacco cessation support group. Enrollment fee of $10 includes 8 weeks of nicotine patches/gum/lozenges...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Perry County head-on crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Mount Vernon, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Knox County, OH
Government
County
Knox County, OH
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Government
crawfordcountynow.com

American Legion Auxiliary Unit Member of the Year

BUCYRUS—Loretta Sue Adams of Colonel Crawford Unit 181, Bucyrus has been named the Ohio Unit Member of the Year at the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Ohio Convention held in Cincinnati this summer. Ms. Adams was also named the Central Division Unit Member of the Year at the ALA National Convention held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the end of August.
BUCYRUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon gets $1M grant to hire firefighters

MOUNT VERNON – The city was awarded more than $1 million to hire three firefighters for the Mount Vernon Fire Department. Fire Chief Chad Christopher announced that the Fire Department was awarded this second SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant from FEMA. “It's something he's been...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Lynde
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Mount Vernon News
WHIZ

Land Bank Meets With Muskingum County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Commissioner’s Office met with the Muskingum County Land Bank Monday morning. Together, they discussed the grants for demolition of the Mosaic Tile Company and Muson school buildings. One of the key topics of discussion was the reimbursable grants from the state the...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox ESC parent mentor helps with kids’ special needs

MOUNT VERNON – Amanda Gibson knows firsthand the questions some parents have as they try to get help for their special-needs children. “I had to work with school administrators from the time my son was in kindergarten until he was in seventh grade to get him tested for anxiety and ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder),” she said. “A guidance counselor helped me.”
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
whbc.com

Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Ladun and Adam Kral

Aug. 29, 2021 | A Friendsgiving event in 2016 first brought Ladun (Olateru-Olagbegi) and Adam Kral together. Ladun’s cousin was dating Adam’s childhood friend, warranting them both a seat at the table. “After making awkward small talk over desserts, we went our separate ways,” Ladun says. “Fast forward...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy