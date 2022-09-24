ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon gets $1M grant to hire firefighters

MOUNT VERNON – The city was awarded more than $1 million to hire three firefighters for the Mount Vernon Fire Department. Fire Chief Chad Christopher announced that the Fire Department was awarded this second SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant from FEMA. “It's something he's been...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
AVON LAKE, OH
Mount Vernon News

City closes left lane of Gay Street indefinitely for brick repairs

MOUNT VERNON – The left lane of North Gay Street will be closed between 105 Gay St. and the corner of Sugar Street and North Gay Street begining at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26. This closure, requested by the Street Department, is to repair brick around the water shutoff and will be finished depending on the weather.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Sheriff Dale Williams

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Carroll County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Government
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 26

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize County farm honored for conservation

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

What to know to vote in Ohio on Nov. 8

There’s a lot on the ballot Nov. 8: all Ohio statewide offices, three state supreme court seats, all 15 U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat, all 99 Ohio House districts and half of the Ohio Senate, state school board seats, plus two constitutional amendments. On the local level, Ohioans will vote for county commissioners, auditors and judges, plus numerous local tax levies.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Scott
Person
Todd Hawkins
WHIZ

Zanesville and Western Scenic Railroad

Mt. PERRY, OH- Mt. Perry Ohio hosted a special event that took you back to a time when trains were the way of transportation. The Western Scenic Railroad in Mount Perry relived the old west this weekend as actors dressed up as train robbers. Original freight operations started on the line in 1882 with the first four miles going from Zanesville southwest.
MOUNT PERRY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox ESC parent mentor helps with kids’ special needs

MOUNT VERNON – Amanda Gibson knows firsthand the questions some parents have as they try to get help for their special-needs children. “I had to work with school administrators from the time my son was in kindergarten until he was in seventh grade to get him tested for anxiety and ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder),” she said. “A guidance counselor helped me.”
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Water Resources#Water Treatment#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Planning Commission#Stump Northview#Human Resources
Mount Vernon News

Irene Shannon Frank

MOUNT VERNON – Irene Shannon Frank, 90, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in her home in Ashland following a brief illness. Irene was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Mount Vernon to Mabel L. Frye Flecknoe and George F. Flecknoe. She worked at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in the kitchen and in housekeeping, cleaned homes for several private families, and retired from Knox Surgical Specialists in 1987. Irene was a member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon. Her love of family and their accomplishments was something she was very proud of and hosting family gatherings especially Christmas. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, ceramics, and more recently coloring. She traveled to Canada and every state in America.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Ohio Town Hidden Underwater

While many people are familiar with Ohio's many ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nbc24.com

Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy