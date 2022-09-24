Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon gets $1M grant to hire firefighters
MOUNT VERNON – The city was awarded more than $1 million to hire three firefighters for the Mount Vernon Fire Department. Fire Chief Chad Christopher announced that the Fire Department was awarded this second SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant from FEMA. “It's something he's been...
Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
Mount Vernon News
City closes left lane of Gay Street indefinitely for brick repairs
MOUNT VERNON – The left lane of North Gay Street will be closed between 105 Gay St. and the corner of Sugar Street and North Gay Street begining at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26. This closure, requested by the Street Department, is to repair brick around the water shutoff and will be finished depending on the weather.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Sheriff Dale Williams
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Carroll County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 26
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
Lima News
What to know to vote in Ohio on Nov. 8
There’s a lot on the ballot Nov. 8: all Ohio statewide offices, three state supreme court seats, all 15 U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat, all 99 Ohio House districts and half of the Ohio Senate, state school board seats, plus two constitutional amendments. On the local level, Ohioans will vote for county commissioners, auditors and judges, plus numerous local tax levies.
What is ‘swatting?’ Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes it a felony
Some state lawmakers want to make “swatting” a felony, our news partners at WCPO reported. The term “swatting” is a prank 911 call that sends law enforcement to an address, which is essentially what happened at two area high schools last week. On Friday, false reports...
WHIZ
Zanesville and Western Scenic Railroad
Mt. PERRY, OH- Mt. Perry Ohio hosted a special event that took you back to a time when trains were the way of transportation. The Western Scenic Railroad in Mount Perry relived the old west this weekend as actors dressed up as train robbers. Original freight operations started on the line in 1882 with the first four miles going from Zanesville southwest.
Mount Vernon News
Knox ESC parent mentor helps with kids’ special needs
MOUNT VERNON – Amanda Gibson knows firsthand the questions some parents have as they try to get help for their special-needs children. “I had to work with school administrators from the time my son was in kindergarten until he was in seventh grade to get him tested for anxiety and ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder),” she said. “A guidance counselor helped me.”
Wright-Patterson AFB becomes shelter for aircraft in path of Hurricane Ian
Residents in the Miami Valley will likely be seeing an increased number of aircraft flying into Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for the next few days. The United States Air Force will begin evacuating aircraft to seek shelter at Wright-Patterson AFB from Hurricane Ian. >> Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm moves...
Who’s behind each side of the U.S. Senate race? The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We can’t get away from the U.S. Senate campaign commercials as we march toward the November election. Where are Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan getting money to pay for...
Bat with confirmed rabies found in NE Ohio
A bat with a case of rabies was found in Jefferson Township last week.
Mount Vernon News
Irene Shannon Frank
MOUNT VERNON – Irene Shannon Frank, 90, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in her home in Ashland following a brief illness. Irene was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Mount Vernon to Mabel L. Frye Flecknoe and George F. Flecknoe. She worked at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in the kitchen and in housekeeping, cleaned homes for several private families, and retired from Knox Surgical Specialists in 1987. Irene was a member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon. Her love of family and their accomplishments was something she was very proud of and hosting family gatherings especially Christmas. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, ceramics, and more recently coloring. She traveled to Canada and every state in America.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Ohio Town Hidden Underwater
While many people are familiar with Ohio's many ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
nbc24.com
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
wosu.org
New bill would ban Ohio breeders from performing some surgeries on puppies
When you see Dobermans, Yorkshire Terriers and some other breeds of puppies, you may notice their tails have been cut off. Docking a tail is a standard practice performed on certain breeds when they are young puppies. Oftentimes, veterinarians will do that surgery but they normally put the puppy under...
States sending stimulus checks in 2022: How Ohio stacks up
Faced with inflation coming out of the pandemic, Americans are having to make tough budgetary choices.
cleveland19.com
Almost 1M Ohioans have gotten their 2nd COVID booster, but is it right for you?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 942,315 people have already received the second booster shot after it became available three weeks ago. The CDC and FDA both approved the second booster, which was an updated version of the original vaccine to better...
