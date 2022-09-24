Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
WLWT 5
Indiana teen becomes only student in the world to earn perfect score on AP Calculus Exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana high school junior just earned an academic achievement no one else in the world has. /5/" target="_blank">Penn High School junior Felix Zhang earned a perfect score on his college-level Advanced Placement Calculus AB Exam. The AP College Board, which administers the AP exams, notified...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Schools use emergency permits amid teacher shortage
Schools across the nation are trying to find ways to combat the teacher shortage. It is one of the reasons why schools are employing teachers on Emergency Permits. It is a way for schools to fill high need areas with teachers who don’t have a license to teach in that area.
abc57.com
City of South Bend hosting meeting on police technology upgrades October 4
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will host a Community Action Group meeting on October 4 to discuss technology upgrades at the South Bend Police Department. The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the O'Brien Fitness Center, located at 321 E. Walter St.
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
95.3 MNC
South Bend abortion clinic to resume full services
The abortion clinic in South Bend plans to resume full services. This, after a judge blocked Indiana’s new abortion ban last week. Whole Women’s Health says it will take a while to get back up and running with abortion services since many people scheduled to have one had to have their appointments canceled when the law took effect last week.
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
Notre Dame Impresses In-State Star Josh Ringer On Recent Visit
On his recent visit, Josh Ringer was overly impressed by everything Notre Dame has to offer
22 WSBT
PHM schools in external lockdown after alleged armed robbery on Lincoln Way East
A few Penn-Harris-Madison schools were on an external lockdown today. Bittersweet, Penn and Schmucker were all placed in a precautionary external lockdown because of an armed robbery at 1st Source Bank on Lincoln Way East in Mishawaka. The school system’s Director of Safety also put Moran and Elsie Rogers on an external lockdown as well. Police say the suspect left on foot behind Martin’s Supermarket.
abc57.com
Woodland Elementary to host Say No to Bullying Event
ELKHART, Ind. -- Woodland Elementary School will be hosting a Say No to Bullying event on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by Rio's Rainbow, and is described as a chance for students and parents to talk openly about bullying and how to handle it when it occurs.
WNDU
Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council approves forwarding of the Kennedy Park Neighborhood
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The South Bend Common Council voted unanimously Monday to adopt the Kennedy Park Neighborhood Plan. After months of public engagement to gauge residents’ priorities for neighborhood improvements, home repairs, affordable housing, street lighting, and public space revitalization all came on top. Goals for the neighborhood include...
WNDU
McCormick & Company’s South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - McCormick & Company is expanding its South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce. The facility will also start producing and packaging French’s condiments. This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. McCormick &...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash
(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
abc57.com
Elkhart celebrates first Hispanic Heritage Festival October 1
EKLHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Sister Cities Association is hosting the first-ever Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday at the Central Green Plaza. The event will celebrate Elkhart's sister city, Apan, in Hidalgo, Mexico. From noon to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, food, artisanal vendors, and more. This is...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Health Department to lead Youth Mental Health First Aid class
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Health Department will be leading a Youth Mental Health First Aid course on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lessons will be conducted at the Elkhart County Public Services Building, with a focus on understanding trauma, abuse, bullying and more among adolescents ages 12 to 18.
WNDU
Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who...
abc57.com
2022 Say Boo to Drugs event to be held October 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The third annual Say Boo to Drugs event will be held on October 27 at Howard Park. The event is hosted by the 525 Foundation and encourages safe trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treaters at the event will receive substance abuse prevention materials provided by the nonprofit organization. The free...
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!. Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.
