news9.com
SE OKC Shooting Suspect Admits To Killing Driver In Stalled Vehicle
An enraged metro driver was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint on Monday for the deadly shooting of another driver who was stalled in the roadway. Oklahoma City police said 35-year-old Jason Mercer left the scene after the shooting but went back...
Police Searching For Suspect In Connection With Attempted Carjacking, Stabbing At NW OKC Apartment
A meetup through a phone app on Monday turned into a brutal stabbing on the city's northwest side, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Officers found the 23-year-old victim around 3 a.m. barely conscious and bleeding in front of an OnCue store on the Northwest Expressway near Portland Avenue. The...
Police: Man shot, killed after car broke down in OKC roadway
Police have arrested one person following a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.
OCPD Respond To Deadly Shooting In SE OKC
Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at around 6 p.m. Monday near South High Road and Southeast 43rd Street. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who died at the scene. Police also said they were able to make an arrest in connection with...
Police: One in custody after fatal shooting in SE OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department is now investigating a homicide after an apparent shooting turned deadly on the city's southeast side Monday evening.
KOCO
Man accused of peeping through Edmond teenager’s window admits he was on camera
EDMOND, Okla. — The man accused of peeping through a teenager’s window in Edmond earlier this month admitted to officers he was the man on camera. Brian Rich told police he did nothing wrong, but they said it’s not the only accusation against him. According to the...
news9.com
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
Police: Oklahoma City man stabbed by attempted robber met through online dating app
Looking for love online ends with an attempted robbery, and the victim stabbed multiple times.
Road rage on south side leads to City’s latest homicide
What started as a road rage incident on the south side ended as Oklahoma City's latest homicide Monday with one being booked for murder. The post Road rage on south side leads to City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Three Arrested After Video Shows Trio Beating Elderly Man
A video led to the arrests of three people accused of beating an elderly man in a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex. Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said at one point, the attackers threw the man to the floor and kicked him in the face. Police released the security...
High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents
A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
Court docs: Man who struck Edmond motorcycle officer faces multiple charges, $950k bond
According to an arrest warrant filed in Oklahoma County on Monday, Garrett Trammel, 24, is facing five counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of felony eluding a police officer.
KOCO
Victim stabbed several times during attempted carjacking in OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing early Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said a suspect approached a man shortly before 3 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and Meridian Avenue to ask for a ride. The victim refused, and police said the suspect stabbed him in the chest several times before running from the scene.
1600kush.com
Cushing man accused of trying to break into house
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 21-year-old Cushing man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending an Oct. 3 court appearance on a felony charge accusing him of trying to break into a Cushing house while it was occupied by a man and a woman that he called his “baby momma.”
Police investigate stabbing in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed at an Oklahoma City gas station.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for man seen stealing a Dallas Cowboys garden flag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who stole a garden flag. Police said the theft happened at a home in the 3800 block of NW 50th Street. While a garden flag isn't a high-profile item, police said it's still a case worth solving.
guthrienewspage.com
Driver ejected in suspected DUI head-on crash
Two people were sent to Oklahoma City hospitals Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to S. Broadway and W. Seward Road at 12:09 p.m. According to OHP troopers, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 49-year-old Mary C....
News On 6
Stillwater Officer Injured In Bar Fight
A Stillwater officer is recovering after police said he was hurt in a scuffle with two people outside a bar at around 2 a.m. Thursday. Stillwater Police shared body camera footage of the encounter. Police said they got a call about a woman who was kicked out of a bar,...
KOCO
OHP: One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Parts of Interstate 35 were closed for several hours overnight in Cleveland County because of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a motorcyclist died in the crash on I-35 north of Indian Hills Road. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.
Woman convicted of killing motorcyclist seeking sentence change
An Oklahoma woman who was convicted of killing a motorcyclist in 2018 may have her sentence modified.
