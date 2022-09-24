Read full article on original website
Related
Buttigieg: Airline transparency rule will help passengers compare, save
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden administration is rolling out a new rule that would require airlines to be upfront about all the fees that factor into the cost of your ticket. “The bottom line here is that passengers shouldn’t be surprised by the true cost of a ticket,” Secretary...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0