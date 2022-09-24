Read full article on original website
Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team
The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Why NFL Analyst Believes Raiders ‘Blew It’ With Josh McDaniels Hire
The Raiders’ Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas isn’t off to a sterling start, to say the least. Las Vegas will enter Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season as the only team in the league with an 0-3 record. Although the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator has been identified as a “long-term investment” by the Raiders, an event Sunday suggested McDaniels’ seat already is starting to get a little warm. McDaniels reportedly had a “lengthy closed-door meeting” with franchise owner Mark Davis after the Raiders’ 24-22 loss to the previously winless Titans in Tennessee.
Former Patriots Staffer Thinks Mac Jones Close To Getting Benched
With New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain, he won’t get a chance for an immediate bounce-back performance, and boy, could he use one. Jones completed 22-of-32 passes for 321 yards and no touchdowns in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at...
Patriots Reporter Shares ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ For Mac Jones’ Injury Timetable
A recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter effectively ruled Mac Jones out of the Patriots’ Week 4 matchup with the Packers. However, the trip to Green Bay might only be one of several games the sophomore signal-caller misses for New England. We know Jones sustained a high ankle...
Aaron Rodgers Gives Strong Accolade To Bill Belichick Ahead Of Week 4
The Packers versus Patriots matchup will look a bit different in 2022, but the respect is still there between two future Hall of Famers. New England will likely be without Mac Jones due to the second-year quarterback’s high ankle sprain. Aaron Rodgers continues to make things work in Green Bay, even without his top wideout Davante Adams.
Dolphins-Bengals: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'
Two teams that view themselves as contenders in the AFC are set to collide on Thursday Night Football as the Miami Dolphins visit the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins are coming off stunning the Buffalo Bills 21-19 and are one of two remaining undefeated teams. The Bengals are coming off their first victory of the season, taking care of the New York Jets last Sunday.
Former NFL QB Believes Mac Jones’ Injury ‘Least Of Patriots Issues’
The New England Patriots don’t have much going for them as they get prepared to take on the Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 4. The Patriots face many issues at the moment as it appears they’ll be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for an extended period of time due to a reported high ankle sprain.
Mac Jones Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Positive Update On Patriots QB
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick on Wednesday actually offered something nearing a tangible update on Mac Jones. After beginning his press conference with a lengthy statement about the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots head coach spoke about Jones, who reportedly will miss multiple games with a severe high ankle sprain. Belichick didn’t clarify whether Jones will miss this Sunday’s game in Green Bay.
NFL Odds: Three Week 4 Underdogs Who Could Pull Off Upsets
Week 4 of the NFL season gets underway Thursday night with one of just two remaining undefeated teams getting put to the test. The Miami Dolphins will head to Cincinnati where the defending AFC champion Bengals hope to build off their first win of the season last week. It figures to be quite the test for a Miami team coming off an emotional win last week over the previously unbeaten Bills.
Chris Simms Calls Out Calais Campbell After Mac Jones Injury
Calais Campbell thought he made “a good football play” on Mac Jones late in the Ravens’ Week 3 win over the Patriots, despite the fact that the New England quarterback left the sequence with a severely sprained ankle. Chris Simms disagrees with Baltimore’s veteran defensive tackle.
Zach Wilson Update: Jets Coach Offers Positive Development On QB
Zach Wilson has been cleared to return to the New York Jets after being sidelined the first three weeks of the season after suffering a knee injury. Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the news when speaking to reporters Wednesday, sharing the second-year quarterback “absolutely” will make his season debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers should all go well in practice this week.
Why are the Bengals wearing white helmets against the Miami Dolphins? Everything to know
The Cincinnati Bengals have their first home primetime contest of the season on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. It's also the first game they'll wear their "White Bengal" alternate helmet and uniform combination. The Bengals first announced the new helmets with white and black tiger stripes in July, revealing their first alternate...
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill 'Interchangeable' No. 1 WRs?
The 3-0 Miami Dolphins arguably possess one of the NFL’s elite pass-catching duos in speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who rank third and second in receiving yards through three weeks. Waddle’s performance has been particularly eye-opening, as the second-year pro has looked every bit the part of a No. 1 receiver and far less like a player many expected would take a backseat to Hill.
Titans WR Treylon Burks to be More Involved?
It’s been a slow start to the season for Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks, who’s tallied just eight catches for 115 yards through the opening three weeks. However, that could be about to change. According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Burks is expected to be more involved...
Mac Jones, Defensive Starter Miss Patriots’ First Week 4 Practice
FOXBORO, Mass. — As expected, the New England Patriots took the field Wednesday without their injured starting quarterback. Mac Jones was not present during the open media portion of the Patriots’ first Week 4 practice as he recovers from a reported high ankle sprain. Reports have indicated Jones,...
MLB Personnel Predict Team Aaron Judge Signs With In Offseason
Even before the games got underway in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Aaron Judge was poised to break the bank this winter. But after putting together one of the best campaigns in big league history, the superstar slugger is going to cost even more for teams that are interested in his services.
These Stats Suggest Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Should Play More
Earlier this week, we wrote that Kendrick Bourne should have a larger role in the New England Patriots’ offense. Some new advanced metrics from ESPN support that notion. Among all wide receivers and tight ends with at least 70 targets since the start of last season, Bourne leads the NFL in Catch Score, one of the Receiver Tracking Metrics that ESPN unveiled Wednesday.
