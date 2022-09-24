The Notre Dame football team looked very good in their win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, but still are getting no love from the AP. The Notre Dame football team traveled to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to take on an undefeated Tar Heels team this past weekend, and won in convincing fashion. Playing against one of the better offenses in the country, the Irish stood toe-to-toe with them, built up a strong halftime lead, and held on for a 45-32 victory.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO